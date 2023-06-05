It’s officially summer vacation as all the schools in the area have wrapped things up for the year. Parents and kids are looking for things to do. An opportunity to consider is signing up for Hutchinson High School’s theater camp.
The camp offers children in grades 1-8 a chance to learn more about theater techniques and etiquette, developing social-emotional skills, friendships and have an all-around positive experience. The camp is not just for the personalities that like to be on stage, but also for others who could use a supportive environment to encourage confidence and effective ways to expressive themselves.
“We have campers who already have some theater experience and we will have some starting out for the first time,” director Jason Olson said. “All levels are catered to and it is really about introducing theater in a fun way.”
The camps are run by Hutchinson High School theater alumni or current students, with Olson, the school’s theater director, supervising. The alumni leader is Landon Butler, a theater performance major at Emerson College in Boston. Other aumni will be Libby Carlo, Freye Hagberg, Seth Berner, Arthur Gonzalez and Rowan Jordahl.
“This is a way for the alumni to give back and hopefully, inspire the next generation of students to take part in our (theater) program,” Olson said.
Interested participants have two theater camp options. The first session, for grades 4-8, it titled “ All the World’s a Stage.” It runs from June 12-23, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon. The second session is for grades 1-3 and titled “Camp Explore” and runs 9-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 26-28. Both camps will meet at Masonic River Park bandshell.