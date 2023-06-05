It’s officially summer vacation as all the schools in the area have wrapped things up for the year. Parents and kids are looking for things to do. An opportunity to consider is signing up for Hutchinson High School’s theater camp.

The camp offers children in grades 1-8 a chance to learn more about theater techniques and etiquette, developing social-emotional skills, friendships and have an all-around positive experience. The camp is not just for the personalities that like to be on stage, but also for others who could use a supportive environment to encourage confidence and effective ways to expressive themselves.