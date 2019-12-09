Are you in the Christmas spirit yet? If not, you might find it at Downtown Christmas next weekend. And if you are already in the Christmas spirit, you'll probably enjoy the atmosphere.
"We're really just trying to get everyone in the holiday cheer," said Maddie Newcomb, one of the event's organizers.
The Hutchinson Downtown Association is hosting this returning event 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Children can look forward to the return of Santa Claus and Barry the Elf.
"We'll have live music by the Victorian Carolers," Newcomb said.
The group of Hutchinson High School students passes on the tradition, and the traditional clothes, each year from class to class.
"A lot of our activities are for kids," Newcomb said. "We have a coloring contest, they get to talk to Santa, have hot chocolate and cookies, and see people from the community all come together. And they can watch the parade afterwards."
The Hutchinson Holiday Parade of Lights starts at 5 p.m. and runs down Hassan Street from First Avenue to Faith Lutheran Church. And those who would also like to get out earlier can stop by the Hutchinson Farmers' Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 25 Adams St. S.E.
Newcomb knows what attraction has her the most excited: the reindeer.
"I was super excited to meet them last year, and I didn't get to," she said, noting that she was stuck at home sick. "They'll be in the parking lot outside City Center."