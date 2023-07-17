Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir, made up of youth and adults recovering from alcohol and drug addiction, will perform Sunday, July 23, in Hutchinson.
The choir will sing during the 9:30 a.m. service at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W.
The choir performs regularly at churches throughout Minnesota. Between the choir’s gospel and praise songs, choir members share their stories of recovery from addiction. Additionally, representatives from the program will be available following the service to answer questions about the organization’s programs.
The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering for the choir will be accepted after the service.
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge was founded more than 25 years ago. It has campuses in Minneapolis, Brainerd, Rochester, Buffalo and Duluth, and says it is one of the largest, most successful and most affordable recovery programs in the nation. It offers a long-term, faith-based recovery program, as well as shorter-term treatment programs.
For more information, call 320-587-8483.