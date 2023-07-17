MATCC performs in Hutchinson

The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir, shown during a previous visit to Oak Heights Covenant Church, makes a return visit to the Hutchinson church Sunday, July 23.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir, made up of youth and adults recovering from alcohol and drug addiction, will perform Sunday, July 23, in Hutchinson.

The choir will sing during the 9:30 a.m. service at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W.

Tags