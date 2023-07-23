The Cokato Corn Carnival will celebrate 74 years Aug. 7-9 in Peterson Park, downtown Cokato, and will again offer a variety of family-friendly events.

On Monday, Aug. 7, a kiddie parade will kick off activities at 6 p.m. All kiddie parade participants will receive participation prizes, which include complimentary ride tickets for the midway. Kiddie parade registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Seventh Street East. The main parade will follow the kiddie parade. Following the parades, food stands, bingo and midway rides in the park will open. No free corn-on-the-cob served. The Cokato Museum will 5-9 p.m. Monday with its featured display, “Our Time in the Sparkle Section: A Celebration of Cokato’s 75th Coronation.”

