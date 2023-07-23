The Cokato Corn Carnival will celebrate 74 years Aug. 7-9 in Peterson Park, downtown Cokato, and will again offer a variety of family-friendly events.
On Monday, Aug. 7, a kiddie parade will kick off activities at 6 p.m. All kiddie parade participants will receive participation prizes, which include complimentary ride tickets for the midway. Kiddie parade registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Seventh Street East. The main parade will follow the kiddie parade. Following the parades, food stands, bingo and midway rides in the park will open. No free corn-on-the-cob served. The Cokato Museum will 5-9 p.m. Monday with its featured display, “Our Time in the Sparkle Section: A Celebration of Cokato’s 75th Coronation.”
Park activities for Tuesday, Aug. 8, begin at 1 p.m. when the midway and rides open. Presale tickets are available at select local businesses. Food stands will open in the afternoon. Registration for the children’s prize drawings runs 1-3 p.m., with drawings at 3:15 p.m. Must be present to win. Information stands and button sales begin at 12:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 1:30 p.m.
Free corn-on-the-cob is served at the Corn Stand from 4-8 p.m. The Cokato Museum will be open from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. A used book sale will be 2-7 p.m. in the Centennial Room of the library/museum building.
The day culminates with the 75th Miss Cokato Coronation ceremony, on the main stage, at 8 p.m., with candidates vying for the title of Miss Cokato and Princess. Past Cokato royalty will be invited on stage to celebrate the milestone.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, activities again start in the afternoon with the children’s prize drawings, button sales, bingo, midway and food stands. Registration for the children’s prize drawings runs 1-3 p.m. with the drawings at 3:15 p.m. Must be present to win. Free corn-on-the-cob runs from 4-8 p.m. Cokato Museum will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The used book sale continues in the Centennial Room from 2-7 p.m.
Wednesday evening’s entertainment schedule begins with the Mid-Minnesota Concert Band at 7 p.m. Duelly Noted will entertain the crowd with their dueling pianos act beginning at 8 p.m..
The finale of the carnival arrives at 10 p.m., with the drawing for the cash prizes and the separate raffle for the 2023 Ford Escape. Tickets for the vehicle are still available. Those interested in purchasing a ticket should check with Cokato City Hall, Holt Motors or members of the Cokato Fire Department. Cost per ticket is $100.
Carnival attendees also can purchase $4 raffle tickets to be eligible for the cash prize drawings and to help continue the tradition of offering the free corn-on-the-cob. While a button/raffle purchase is not required for entry to the Corn Carnival, button sales provide the festival's primary revenue source.