Known as the Common Cup Concert, Coming Together in Song is a longtime Hutchinson tradition that takes place the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
The date is fitting I think. We all have things to be thankful for. What better time to express that gratitude than at an event that showcases the musical gifts of our community.
It’s this generous sharing of time and talent that really resonates with people. Sunday’s concert features performances by 2 Sisters, the Keyboard Dynamic Duo, Jared and Amanda Hoeft, Crow River Youth Choir, Faith Singers, the Gathering Band, Stoney Point, United Choir, Christ the King Praise Choir, Crow River Singers and the mass choir.
New this year is off-site parking at Hutchinson Middle School. Pickups begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and will return riders to their vehicles after the concert.
While it’s fun to see and hear the performances, what’s really important is why this event is happening — Common Cup Ministry.
With offices in Hutchinson and Glencoe, the nonprofit agency gathers the spiritual and financial resources of area churches into one “common cup” and shares them with those in need.
The organization consists of member churches, volunteers, a board of directors and a Common Cup Representative Council.
Financial resources — in the form of donations — come from churches, individuals, area businesses and organizations such as United Way of McLeod County, Thrivent Financial and the I.J. Burich Foundation.
Common Cup also raises money through fundraisers such as the annual Coming Together in Song concert and its thrift store in Glencoe.
The nonprofit organization served approximately 15 individuals per day between its two locations in 2018. They were helped directly through vouchers as well as through a variety of programs that provide free diapers, warm coats, school supplies and personal products.
It also works with a variety of organizations to meet the needs of clients including: McLeod County Department of Corrections, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, McLeod Alliance, McLeod County Social Services, United Way of McLeod County, Twice is Nice, Hutchinson Police, the Salvation Army, Crow River Habitat for Humanity and United Community Action Partnership.
Common Cup is also the local coordinator for the Fare For All program. Hutchinson is one of the sites for the Minneapolis-based nonprofit food program that makes fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meat more affordable and accessible to families. It has no income requirements and is open to everyone who is looking to save money.