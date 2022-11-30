It's that time of year when every store is playing Christmas songs. I find myself humming along to "White Christmas," "Silver Bells" and "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas."
If you prefer your holiday carols performed live, you're in luck because the Crow River Singers, the Hutchinson-area chorale group, is ready to perform two winter concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at New Journey UCC Church and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson.
This year's theme is "Joy to the World." The concerts feature a mix of secular and sacred music. Returning is fan favorite "Once in Royal David City." Joining this popular selection is a range of songs from "Alleluia" and "Santa Baby" to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Little Drummer Boy."
Returning as directors are Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. Musical accompaniment by Shelby Lofgren, piano; Katie Weisenberger, violin; and Victor Otte, percussion.
Performing at the concerts will be:
- Alto: Kathy Bergs, Rachel Cooley, Nan Crary, Marlene Daak, Holly Dapper, Vicky Harris, Sue Hein, Helen Kellerman, Jodi Kjolhaug, Gail Lehn, Beverly Luke, Sara Shorter, Judy Sondergaard and Tiffany Trenda
- Soprano: Bonnie Baumetz, Pamela Coathup, Sheri Frank, DeeAnn Hartsuiker, Chris Kalenberg, Robin Kashuba, Lucy Newcomb, Carrie Nickel, Debbie Rule and Carolyn Westphal
- Tenor: John Grein, Lynn Lauer, Jim Nelson, Bruce Nickel, Kevin Oster and Paul Otte
- Bass: Brian Brosz, Jon Krogh, Larry Macht, Ken Quast, Wade Serfling and Ron Thompson
Sara Shorter is a familiar face. She was the song leader for River of Hope's Beer & Hymns. She's also performed solos through the years with the Crow River Singers. However, it wasn't until last spring that she committed to joining the local chorale group.
"The main reason I joined is that singing is the biggest passion in my life, and CRS does such an amazing variety of songs and is led by Jim and Paul, who bring out better musicians in all of us," Shorter said.
When it comes to favorite songs at this concert, Shorter listed three — "Hurry Shepherds Run," "Alleluia" and "What a Wonderful Child."
"I love them all for their challenges and beauty and they knit closer and closer as we rehearse each week," she said.
Lucy Newcomb is a longtime member of Crow River Singers — 20 years or more. She's a member because she loves to sing and enjoys harmonizing with others.
"I feel there is something special about hearing all the different parts coming together in a song," she said.
When it comes to this year's concert favorites, Newcomb listed: “What Sweeter Music," “Santa Baby," “The Grinch” and “Sing Choirs of Angels.”
DeeAnn Hartsuiker is a five-year member of Crow River Singers.
"I stay with the group for a creative outlet for myself and for my love of singing," she said. "For this upcoming concert my favorite piece is 'The Lttle Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth' medley. The message within the song is something we all need more of kindness and overall peace for one another."