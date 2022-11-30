Jim Nelson

Jim Nelson will join Paul Otte in directing the Crow River Singers winter concerts. In the background, Otte can be seen playing piano.

 File photo

It's that time of year when every store is playing Christmas songs. I find myself humming along to "White Christmas," "Silver Bells" and "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas." 

If you prefer your holiday carols performed live, you're in luck because the Crow River Singers, the Hutchinson-area chorale group, is ready to perform two winter concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at New Journey UCC Church and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson.

Tags