This month marks the third year of the Crow River Youth Choir. While its mission hasn’t changed — to enrich the lives of children through participation in a high-quality, community children’s choral experience — the choir itself is changing.
New this year is the addition of fourth-graders. For the past two years, it featured fifth-grade students.
“We decided we wanted to service more children and provide opportunity for more children,” said Judy Hoeft, director and choir co-founder. “We thought fourth and fifth grade would be a good fit for our goals for the group.”
The choir isn’t just for Hutchinson students. It’s open to all fourth- and fifth-graders in the greater Hutchinson area. No auditions are required.
“We usually get about 40 students,” Hoeft said. “We’re hoping to get more this year.”
Also new is the accompanist. According to Hoeft, it was a last-minute change. Naomi Shadis, who with Hoeft founded the youth choir in 2017, moved to Minneapolis creating an opening. Stepping in as the new accompanist is Cathy Witter. She is a music teacher at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart School District.
Witter was a colleague of Hoeft’s. The two women had known each other for several years. With Shadis’ departure, Hoeft reached out to Witter.
“She teaches piano and is an excellent pianist,” Hoeft said.
To accommodate Witter’s schedule, the choir is changing its rehearsal time and location. The group will meet 4:10-5:10 p.m. Tuesdays at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The choir’s musical focus this year is American music.
“It’s going to include American folk songs as well as folk songs from other countries brought by all the different groups of people who have come to America and are now in America,” Hoeft said.
The Crow River Youth Choir will make its debut at the Coming Together in Song concert on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This annual event is a benefit for Common Cup Ministry.
The group is also performing with the Crow River Singers during its holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
“These mini performances will be previews of our big show in February,” Hoeft said.
The Crow River Youth Choir experience culminates in its public concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
The choir’s funding comes from a grant awarded in the amount of $2,470 by the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. It helps pay for the group’s Feb. 27 concert, plus covers the cost of rental space, equipment, advertising, programs, choir supplies, guest musician fees and honorariums for the director and accompanist.
In addition to providing a youth large group singing experience, the Crow River Youth Choir supports local arts activities through its membership as a partner organization of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
HOW IT STARTED
Hutchinson and music go hand in hand. It started from the beginning — more than 160 years ago — when the city was founded by the Singing Hutchinson Brothers. Their musical legacy continues today and can be found in school, church and community choirs and in bands large and small.
Three years ago a new choir was added to the community’s many music offerings: the Crow River Youth Choir. It was founded in 2017 as an after-school activity for Hutchinson-area fifth graders by Hoeft, who has taught music at Park Elementary for almost 20 years, and Shadis, who also has a degree in music education and was the librarian at West and Park Elementary.
The two women saw a need. While there was an elementary band program at Park, there was no elementary choir. To remedy this, Hoeft and Shadis conducted a series of Parks, Recreation and Community Education choir programs. The genesis for the youth choir came from these efforts.
“Children in the choir work on improving singing posture, breath control, blending, tone quality and dynamics,” Hoeft said in an earlier interview. “They learn how to sing and perform in a large group and follow a director. They learn how to stay on their part when singing in harmony and how to add choreography and instruments to a song. They learn how to read from a choral music score. Most of all, they learn how to be a part of a cooperative team where everyone is important and they are working together to create something beautiful.”
Governance of the group is done by an advisory board, which includes Hoeft, Jason Durheim, Paul Otte, Jill Warner, Dr. Sara Shorter and Witter.
With a full schedule of teaching, singing with Crow River Singers and serving as choir director at Vineyard United Methodist Church, why has Hoeft stuck with the youth choir?
“I really, really enjoy working with this age of kids, elementary kids,” she said. “I really enjoy directing choirs and especially with this group. It’s a very fun age. It gives me joy because I love the sound of children’s voices. They are very pure and it’s a beautiful singing sound.”