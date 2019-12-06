It's that time of year when Christmas carols flood the airwaves and the jingle bells ring. If you prefer to sing carols rather than listen to them, you're in luck.
Beer and Carols is happening Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. New this year: two sessions.
"We decided to perform Beer and Hymns in two shifts to allow more people to attend," said Jim Nelson, music director at River of Hope Church in Hutchinson. "The first will be 5-6:30 p.m. and the second 7-8:30 p.m."
In case you've never attended, people of all ages will turn out to sing Christmas carols to the upbeat rhythms of the Beer and Hymns Band. Leading the songfest is Sara Shorter. Participants choose their favorites ranging from secular hits such as "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to sacred songs including "Oh Little Town of Bethlehem," “Joy to the World" and “Away in the Manger.”
When it comes to Christmas songs, Nelson said his favorite is “Silent Night.”
“I can’t get through it without tears,” he said in an earlier Leader interview. “Candles are always lit at the end of the service. It has a special place in everyone’s heart.”
While it’s a fun and uplifting experience to sing with others, it’s also an opportunity for outreach.
River of Hope Lutheran Church in Hutchinson sponsors the monthly gathering that mixes church music with a side of beer and snacks.
When it first was mentioned, Nelson had his doubts. He changed his mind when a group from River of Hope attended a similar event at the Shamrock Bar in St. Paul, sponsored by Humble Walk Church.
While it’s called Beer and Hymns in Hutchinson, other communities have coined it “Happy Hour Hymns” and “Burgers, Blessings and Beverages.”
River of Hope launched its Beer and Hymns in June 2013. It was planned for the back room at Main Street Sports Bar, but it drew such a large crowd that it took over the restaurant. Since then, the hymn sing has migrated to the bar. Earlier this year, it moved back to the restaurant.