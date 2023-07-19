RiverSong Music Festival followed a familiar formula as it marked its 15th year this past weekend.
The event drew thousands to Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson for two days of music that featured 13 bands performing a variety of tuneful genres.
The list of RiverSong attractions — starting with the musical performers, but also including food trucks, beer tent, games, miniature golf — was bolstered this year by an appearance by The Bubbler, a St. Cloud-based interactive roaming show, that brought smiles to the faces of young and old alike.