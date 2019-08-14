FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are kicking off their 2019-20 season in October with a festival of one-act plays. The theater troupe is looking for people who are interested in directing and are encouraged to reach out to David Metcalf, creative director, at support@fungusamongusplayers.org.
This year’s holiday show is “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the 1971 classic children’s book by Barbara Robinson. It’s the story of a group of misfit children who volunteer to star in their town’s Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.
If you’re looking for laughs, nothing beats the original musical “Nunsense” by Dan Groggin. It’s scheduled to be the season’s late winter show. The internationally popular comedy features the Little Sisters of Hoboken who operate Mount Saint Helen’s School in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Originally founded as a missionary order, the nuns started out running a leper colony on an island south of France. Forced to leave the island when they lost control to a group of Protestant competitors, they returned to Hoboken. They went unnoticed until one day their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, unwittingly served tainted vichyssoise soup and 52 sisters died of botulism. Fortunately a few of the sisters were off playing bingo so were spared. To raise money to bury their dead sisters, the survivors stage a talent show.
During the summer of 2018, the FungusAmongus Players toured with William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The play was staged indoors and outdoors at area towns. Next summer, the troupe is taking another Shakespeare play on the road. Watch for details.
For more information about upcoming auditions, visit the group’s website at fungusamongusplayers.org, its Facebook page and other social media, and watch for information in local newspapers throughout the year.
In other stage news
Audition for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy, “Seasonal Allergies,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 26-27, at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
The play introduces Julie, Thomas and their child, Charlie. They are looking forward to celebrating the holiday trifecta: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Things change when Thomas’ brother, Pete, shows up. He’s recently separated, and with his dirty laundry in hand he takes root on their couch.
Joining them is Alison, who has been pregnant forever, and her husband, JD. This combination is guaranteed to get plenty of laughs and put you in the holiday spirit.
Mary Fylling, a familiar face on the local stage, is directing the show. No preparation is necessary for auditions. For more information, email info@hutchtheatre.org.