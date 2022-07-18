Hutchinson’s homegrown music festival — RiverSong — returned this past weekend for two days of music. Fourteen bands shared two stages, plus the kids tent.
Betsy Price, a founder and coordinator for the festival that started in 2009, called this year’s event a “rousing success.”
“(There were) many, many, many comments on how glad people were to have us back,” she said.
Although no attendance numbers were available at press time, Price said it “felt and looked like good crowds both Friday night and Saturday.”
While the July weather was hot, Price said the bands were hotter.
“Many were anxious for Michael Shynes and Jon Wayne and the Pain,” she said, “but were very excited about Faith Boblett and especially American Scarecrows, who received a standing ovation. All the bands on Saturday did not disappoint. It rolled all day and really kicked up with Dan Rodriguez, who is always a favorite. Church of Cash offered the whole package and the real deal — what a voice, and then into Pert Near Sandstone and Kiss the Tiger. Wow.”
Saturday evening came with the forecast of thunderstorms, so the schedule tightened up, to get everyone on stage. As it turned out, the storms bypassed Hutchinson and the festival ended on a rock ‘n’ roll note provided by first-time RiverSong performer Kiss the Tiger.
Price, who was named Hutchinson Woman of the Year at the 79th Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival in June, plans to take a bit of a breather. Next up? Planning for RiverSong 2023.