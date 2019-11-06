Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Advance tickets are on sale for $10 ($15 at the door) for the Leader’s Home for the Holidays show on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hutchinson Event Center. Advance tickets are available at the Leader office, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W.; Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State Highway 7 W., both in Hutchinson; and the Litchfield Independent Review, 217 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information or to buy tickets, call 320-753-3655.
Crow River Quill and Ink Society meeting 6 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Following the meeting, a write-in is scheduled where writers can meet up with other writers while working on their own projects. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Give Taijifit a try with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Enjoy Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Auditions for the Litchfield Holiday Showcase are today and Monday, Nov. 11, with the dress rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The public show is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. To schedule an audition time or for more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
United Way of McLeod County is hosting its third annual Power of the Purse 4-7 p.m. A portion of the dollars spent at Lillians, Amazing Grace, by Mae and Sanford & Co., all in downtown Hutchinson, will be donated to United Way. For more information, call Hannah Tjoflat, executive director, at 320-587-3613.
Leader’s new Home for the Holidays show at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Doors open at 5 p.m. for vendor shopping followed by the show 7-9 p.m., which features decorating and entertaining ideas for the holidays. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, call 320-753-3655.
The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council is hosting a grant information session 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features an overview of all SMAC grant programs for the current year (through June 30, 2020). Admission is free but advance registration is required at conta.cc/2MNNGBq or by calling 800-622-5284.
It’s the second weekend run for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy “Seasonal Allergies” at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $40 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at hutchtheatre.org. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Challenge yourself or form a team and compete at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Live music by Gene Chrast 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Nov. 8
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Litchfield Hall of Fame Inductees Reception and Induction Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Litchfield High School cafeteria, 901 Gilman Ave. The induction ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the high school gym, prior to the Dragons Marching Band Indoor Concert at 7 p.m.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10
29th annual Festival of Trees Open House at DeAnn’s Country Village Shoppe, 115 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 320-693-9113.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Ninth annual Litchfield Opera House Craft Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free. The opera house is at 136 N. Marshall Ave, Litchfield. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Spirit Journey Meditation 9:30 a.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. All are welcome on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for meditation, rest and reflection followed by group discussion. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Minnesota author Jessica Lourey is teaching two writing workshops: 10 a.m.-noon learn how to turn your idea into a book in seven easy steps at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E., and 1-3 p.m. learn how to write cleaner, faster and better using the “Pyramid on a Point” method at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and advance registration is not required. For more information, see the story on B1 or call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Elks Lodge, 720 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Area Christmas for Kids.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Live music by Trent Shaw 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Nov. 17: Joe McPherson and Nov. 24: Erin Chase. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Under the direction of Aubrey Ross, the 13th annual Rainbow Singers Fall Concert is featuring a variety of music 3 p.m. at Litchfield United Methodist Church, 1000 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Accompanying the choir is Jan Dixon. Admisison is free but donations are welcome.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday , Nov. 11
Veterans Day. It is a federal holiday in the United States honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
It’s Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Meet American Legion Past National Commander Dan Ludwig, American Legion Department Commander Mark Dvorak, American Legion Third District Commander Linda Dvorak and others during the Hutchinson American Legion’s Toast to All Veterans 4-5 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Third annual Saluting Community Heroes: 5:30 p.m. reception followed by 7 p.m. dinner and program at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This year’s featured speaker is Taya Kyle, widow of American sniper Chris Kyle. For more information and to buy tickets, visit salutingcommunityheroes.com.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Future rehearsals are 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; and 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Raymond Marshall is the featured speaker at 1:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. His topic is “The Bullochs and Roosevelts: A Study of Two Families in the Civil War.” This monthly event meets at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. The December speaker is Curtis Dahlin who will talk about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
”The Gathering” Night of Praise 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features live performances of contemporary praise music. This is not a church service. It is an opportunity to gather as a community for an hour of upbeat contemporary Christian music. Admission is free and free childcare is available. Following the music, free snacks and beverages are served. For more information, email mrsdaggett2621@gmail.com.
Sing your favorites at karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-455-4999.
Friday, Nov. 15
Litchfield Area Christian Women’s Abundant Harvest Brunch 9-10:15 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. Special music by the Choralaires and the featured speaker is Scott Gottschalk. Reservations are due by noon Nov. 12. To RSVP call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Silver Lake Holiday Sip & Shop 6-9 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. Tickets are $15 in advance at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store and $20 at the door. For more information, call Paul Davis at 320-552-0927.
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Turkey Bingo 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. All ages welcome. Prizes include turkeys and fall-themed baskets. This event is a fundraiser for the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program; 320-693-9008.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16
Holiday Extravaganza 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Emmaus Gift Shop, 200 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Emmaus Gift Shop is run by volunteers. All the proceeds are donated to those who live or receive services within Ecumen of Litchfield. For more information, call the gift shop at 320-693-2430.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Vendor & Craft Fair 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Grand Meadows Senior Living, 1420 Prairie Ave., Glencoe.
Build a pottery bowl 10 a.m.-noon at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The bowls made today will be for sale at the church’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event raises money to alleviate hunger in McLeod County. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Live music by Chuck, Jason and Jacob Thiel 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
Live music by Tony Cuchetti 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 4-5 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Future rehearsals are 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; and 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The final rehearsal is 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Hutchinson Ambassadors annual Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features live music by Josie Sanken, prize drawing, samples and more. Tickets are $15 and available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson or call 320-587-5252.
Glencoe Area Thrive Community is hosting Drawn to the Word 6:30 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Join the Rev. Paul Oman as he paints a larger-than-life-sized mural. The story will unfold artistically, musically and narratively during the event. Dessert will be served. This event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and United Way of McLeod County. Admission is freewill donation for one of the nonprofits. Reservations are recommended by calling Katie Rotz at 320-864-2022 or email katie.rotz@thrivent.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Nov. 23
More than 200 crafts are featured at the 37th annual Norwood Young American Craft Fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Central Public Schools, 531 Morse St. N. For more information, call N-YA Community Education at 952-467-7391.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 4-5 p.m. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Coming Together in Song Concert 4 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope at 320-587-4414.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs 8 p.m.-midnight at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving.
Alone on Thanksgiving? Join the Community Thanksgiving Dinner 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. The Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, is helping to provide transportation for people who need it and deliver meals to those who prefer to do that. The meal is free but freewill donations are welcome and will go to the Common Cup Backpack Program. Diane Pedersen is the Thanksgiving Day coordinator. For more information, call Pederson at 320-587-6507 or email parishadmin@stanastasia.net.
Friday, Nov. 29
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Hutchinson and Litchfield merchants are celebrating shopping local at Small Business Saturday. This an opportunity to support small businesses in your community. To learn more, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252 or the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Last chance National Novel Writing Month Write-In 3-5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome to bring your writing project and a laptop or notebook; 320-587-2368.
A.B.A.T.E. South Central is hosting Toys for Kids with DJ music by Sub Zero 8 p.m.-midnight and silent auction 6-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. Bring unwrapped toys and cash donations for children in Meeker and McLeod counties; It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
A duo from Miss Myra and the Moonshiners is performing vintage blues and jazz 7 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-9463.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Galleries, museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is featuring “After All These Years I am Still Here: Paintings and Collages by Adam McCauley” has been extended through Friday, Nov. 22. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
