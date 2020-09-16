Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Fresh-from-the-garden produce is available at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Original Farmers Market meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Looking for creative play for your child? The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh produce 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors also sell a variety of homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage/shelter in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Future dates include Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Sept. 18
Buy it homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. through October at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19
Fall Open House 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Bonnie Mohr Studio, 10454 160th St., Glencoe. Mohr is well known for her rural American and inspirational artwork. Her studio is on the family’s dairy farm. For more information, call 320-864-6642.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Looking for a deal? Head to Cokato for its annual citywide garage sales happening this weekend.
Start your weekend on a fresh note with a visit to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Glacial Lakes Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual Harvest Road Rally at Fun Sports of Hutchinson, 16235 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. It starts at Fun Sports and ends at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Dnc4ct.
Live music by David Lee at the Fall Open House 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Lamb Shoppe & Wellness Center, 61231 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Events include local food truck, sheep shearing demonstration and more. For more information, call 320-587-6094.
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting a Community Walk 8:30 a.m. at Collinwood Regional Park, 17251 70th St. S.W., Cokato. No advance registration is required. For more information, email DCBounceBack@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 19-20
Live music by Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Hula Creek 1-4 p.m. Sunday, both at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Future performers include: Derelict Trio Sept. 26-27; Everett Smithson Band Oct. 3-4; and The Lady & The Cowboy Oct. 10-11. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748 or email at dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Live music by Tyler Herwig 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Next up is Patrick Allen Sept. 27. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and revive the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Monday, Sept. 21
Alex Schindler, Catholic worship leader, liturgical musician, singer/songwriter is the featured speaker at Gathering in the Grotto 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 110 Winsted Ave. W. Bring a lawn chair and practice social distancing. Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more information, call 320-485-2771.
Have you registered for the Dassel and Litchfield public libraries Deep-Dive Book Club: Slavery in America? The virtual meetings will be facilitated by Black studies scholar and Minnesota native Jenny Skoog. Participants will read two slave narratives: “Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet A. Jacobs and “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” by Frederick Douglass. Virtual discussions are 7-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 23. For more information or to register, call Beth Cronk, head librarian, at 320-593-9447 or email elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Have you joined? Ridgewater College has created a community connection on Facebook called Just Art: Challenging Racism and Promoting Social Justice. Everyone is welcome to submit original art. The goal is to create a community forum that evolves into a virtual exhibit and performance experience. For more information or to join the group, go to ridgewater.edu/just-art.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Sept. 24
Classic Car Cruise In 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. The front parking lot is for classic cars only. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26
Third annual Oktoberfest 2-11 Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. Friday features live music by the Jolly Ramblers 7-10 p.m. and Saturday features live music by Levi Henry 3:30-6:30 p.m. and the Parachute Pandas 7:30-10:30 p.m. State health guidelines of social distancing and mandatory masks will be followed. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Zumba Dance Party 10-11:30 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring family and friends to experience the fun of this free Zumba class. All ages are welcome. Donations welcome but not required to participate. Wear loose-fitting clothes and bring water to drink. Social distancing will be required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3h8zkc4.
Southwest Minnesota Arts Celebration is looking different this year. It’s a virtual event rather than in-person. Schedule: 1 p.m.: case studies/videos of SMAC grant awarded arts events in the 18-county area; 4:30 p.m.: virtual social hour; 5 p.m.: annual meeting; 5:30 p.m.: recognition of Tom Wirt of Hutchinson as the Prairie Star Award recipient and Julie Iverson, recipient of the Prairie Disciple Award; 7 p.m.: Spirit of the Region raffle winners posted. To join the celebration from your computer, tablet or smartphone:: global.gotomeeting.com/join/605034389. You can also dial in using your phone: 571-317-3122; access code: 605-034-389. For more information, call SMAC at 800-622-5284 or email info@swmnarts.org.
It’s Grape Stomp time at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Diesel Fire noon-3 p.m. followed by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 3:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Car and Bike Show 2-5 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Silver Lake. There is no entry fee for this event. For more information, call Brent Wraspir at 320-262-6742.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Beer & Hymns. Join the Nelson family in their home for a virtual singing experience. It is Facebook Live at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson/. If you are not on Facebook, it will be live streamed at riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns/. For more information, call the River of Hope Church office at 320-587-4414.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Meghan’s Place first Pickleball Tournament 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Park Elementary, 100 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Meghan’s Place. All proceeds will go toward supporting the members, friends and activities of Meghan’s Place, a community club that serves youth and young adults with disabilities. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at it.ly/2FaMXKD.
Saturday, Oct. 10
18th annual Winsted Women’s Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 third St. S., Winsted. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.