Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Tickets are on sale through Oct. 1 for the Meeker County Senior Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. This year’s theme is “Fabulous 50s” and features Kari & Friends. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch by Elbows Allowed. Tickets are available at the Emmaus Gift Shop in Litchfield and the MCOA office in Litchfield. For more information, call 800-669-6714.
Learn about Phoenix Drumline at an informational meeting at 5 p.m. at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Register for this event at phoneixdrumline.org.
Runners of all abilities are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Shuffle up a winner at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.1
Thursday, Sept. 19
Buy it fresh at Litchfield’s farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Fresh is best at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., is hosting its annual chili feed at 5 p.m. followed by a live music show at 7 p.m. featuring Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band. The group plays classic country ranging from Johnny Cash to Kitty Wells. Tickets are $7 for chili feed, $7 for music show or $12 for both. To learn more, call 320-535-0829.
Jenny Trettin of Hutchinson is the featured speaker at WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. Social hour at 6:30 p.m. followed by the speaker at 7 p.m. Admission is a freewill donation. Trettin is sharing her story about battling stage 4 colon cancer and how her faith is bigger than her fear. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3313.
Brick Heads welcomes youth age 4-14 weekly at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This is an opportunity to build with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Liquor Hutch is hosting a wine-tasting event 7-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The speaker is Joe Anderson who is presenting eight wines from Bonterra Vineyards in California. The fee is $10 and includes wine, education and light appetizers. For more information or to register, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Nate Case 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Crow River Singers welcomes new voices. The group begins its rehearsals for its winter concerts 7-8:30 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church choir room, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The holiday concerts are Friday, Dec. 6, at Vineyard United Methodist Church and Sunday, Dec. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson. For more information, email hollymd55@hotmail.com.
The Litchfield Area Male Chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Thursdays through November in the Litchfield High School choir room, 901 Gilman. For more information, call Tom Johnson at 320-282-6033.
Stage actress Mary Haugen is appearing in “The Curious Savage” at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. It’s opening night of the eight-show run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show runs two weekends. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 320-234-9500 or visit thebarntheatre.com.
Friday, Sept. 20
The musical group Mothrmov is presenting Hans Christian Andersen’s story of “The Ugly Duckling” at 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. For this performance, the story is put to music made with a harp, English horn and percussion instruments. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
It’s Homecoming for the Dragons at Litchfield High School. There is a shortened class schedule for homecoming activities and assembly. The coronation ceremony is 11 a.m. in the gym. Pepfest is at 1:22 p.m. Powerpuff and activities to follow. Dragons vs. Watertown-Mayer at the homecoming varsity football game at 7 p.m. at the football field/track facility, 901 N. Gilman Ave. For more information, call 320-693-2424.
It’s homegrown or homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Saturday, Sept. 21
38th annual Elks Gun Show & Coin at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features 320 tables of merchandise to buy, sell and trade. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4, children younger than 12 are free and parking is free. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Fresh-from-the-garden produce is available at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Minnesota Renaissance Fair, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, is happening rain or shine 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 29, plus Friday, Sept. 27. Admission: adult: $24.95, senior: $22.95, child: $15.95. A free shuttle is available from Mystic Lake Casino. For more information, visit renaissancefest.com or call 952-445-7361.
Meeker County Historic Partnership is hosting a History Crawl 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This self-guided tour includes the following sites: Darwin Twine Ball Museum, Dassel History Center, Downtown Litchfield, Forest City Stockade, Forest City Threshers, Litchfield Opera House, Little Red School House, Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall and Ness Church. Admission is a freewill donation and maps are available at all sites. For more information, call the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077.
Friends of the Litchfield Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the large meeting room, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. Books are priced at hardbacks: $1; paperbacks: 25 cents; children’s, teen, CDs and DVDs: $1. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Sixth annual Fall into Family Fun at the St. John’s Education Center, 17260 U.S. Highway 12, Cokato. This rain-or-shine event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features games and crafts for children, train/tractor rides, petting zoo, face painting and more. The money raised from this event goes to an agricultural scholarship in memory of Brandon Scherping.
Hutchinson Concert Association presents Harps & Chords at 4 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is free if you’re a member of the Hutchinson or Glencoe concert association. Not a member? Tickets are available for $25 at the door. Memberships will also be available for purchase. For more information, call Bev Wangerin, membership chair, at 320-583-3652 or visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
CRUSHED 6: Young Guns 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Sponsored by CRUSHED Pro Westling and Wrestling With the Dawg podcast features the following: “The Young Gun” Riley Jackson, Darin Corbin, Arik Cannon, Willmar’s own Chris Cro, Moses Mayhem and Angel Dorado. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show start at 7 p.m. All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the door.
Daisy Dillman Acoustic at 8 p.m. at Mug Shots Bar & Grill, 100 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos. For more information, call the bar at 320-877-7525.
DJ music by Fulfill 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Second day of the 38th annual Elks Gun Show & Coin at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $4, and free for children younger han 12, and parking is free. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Live music by the Jolly Ramblers 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway; Oct. 8: Josie Sanken; Oct. 13: Tim Fast; Oct. 20: Rhinestone; Oct. 27: No music today. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
It’s open gym for all ages 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Sept. 23
Hall Walking Club is offered 6:45-7:45 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato High School/Middle School complex, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Walking is available Monday-Friday. Purchase your yellow Hall Walking Club badge for $2 at the D-C Community Education office 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no walking when there are conferences, when school is not in session or when school is canceled due to inclement weather. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Play Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
South Grade is providing live music at Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ Cocktail Party 6-7:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson. This event features crafted cocktails, art, games and more. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
It’s $2 admission 4-7 p.m. at the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson. Upcoming discount days are Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Tuesday, Oct. 22. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Live music by Josie Sanken 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Author Phyllis Cole-Dai is talking about her book, “Beneath the Same Stars: Fictionalizing the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War,” at 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, and 6 p.m. at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is hosting an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music by Country Fried Grubers 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday features live music by George’s Concertina Band noon-3 p.m., followed by the Everett Smithson Band 4-7 p.m. with the night ending with Mixtape Messages 8-11 p.m.; 320-455-4999.
Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a street dance featuring live music by Andy Austin at 8 p.m. Friday and live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Live music by David Lee 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Fall Farm Festival at the Lamb Shoppe and Wellness Center, 61231 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with sheep shearing demonstrations, farm animals, games, bounce houses, self-guided tours of the herbal garden and more. Food available on site. For more information, call 320-587-6094.
Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, begins today and continues through Oct. 27, including MEA Oct. 17-18. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
The Grape Stomp with live music 1-6 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free; 320-587-2922.
Maud Hixon stars as Judy Garland in “A Star is Born in Minnesota” at 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. The award-winning vocalist channels the legendary Judy Garland and performs some of the best of her songs. Advance tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. Door sales are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Purchase tickets by calling D-C Community Education at 320-286-4120 or online at bit.ly/NYf7rT.
Minnesota Music Hall of Famer Mike Shaw and the Papa Band featuring fellow inductees is performing at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by Karina Kern 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Deep Fried Tweeters 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield; 320-373-5505.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting a new exhibit titled “Neurotangle” featuring the work of contemporary textile artist Nina Martine Robinson. The show will hang through Sept. 27. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Art of Rose Edin” through Oct. 12. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum presents the exhibit “A Kernel of Time: Celebrating the 70th annual Cokato Corn Carnival” through Sept. 28. The exhibit encompasses the history of the community event, starting from its origins in 1950 to present day. It features crowns, sashes, and dresses of past royalty, sound recordings of the Cokato Corn Carnival Band, and a video of the 1979 bed races. The museum is at 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. It showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
View the collection of cameras on display through September at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum also features the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Upcoming discount days are Tuesday, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
