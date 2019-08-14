Next seven days
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Be creative at the Improv Club for youth age 8 or older 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28, at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Heather, the librarian, is teaching this class on improvisational theater. No lines to learn, you and your friends come up with the ideas. This event is free and at the end of the summer a performance is scheduled during Red Rooster Days. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Play your best hand at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Buy it fresh at Litchfield’s farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Gate admission begins at 9 a.m. at the McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Today’s schedule features the following music performers: Wendinger Band at 1 p.m. and Jarrod Peterson at 4 p.m. both in the C&L Bud Light Pavilion; Gravel Road at 4 p.m. and Mona Hjerpe and Friends at 5 p.m. both on the Miller Manufacturing Stage; and JustUs Band at 7 p.m. in the Corporate Tent. The Grandstand features Supercross at 7 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Glencoe Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Free swim 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-234-4263.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Nate Case 7-10 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Moonlight Bike Ride. Meet at 8 p.m. at Outdoor Motion Bike Shop, 141 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Be sure to have lights on your bike and wear a helmet. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Friday, Aug. 16
Gate admission begins at 9 a.m. at the McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Today’s schedule features the following music performers: Todd Hurst at 1 p.m. and Andy Austin at 4 p.m. both in the C&L Bud Light Pavilion; the John Beck Duo at 3 p.m. and Stoney Point at 4 p.m. both on the Miller Manufacturing Stage; and the Johnny Holm Band at 8:30 p.m. in the Corporate Tent. The Grandstand features Autocross at 7 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Aug. 17
31st annual Forest City Threshers Show, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 or younger. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Event features an antique tractor pull, live music, beer garden, threshing, corn shredding, milking museum and more. For more information, call Dave Jutz at 320-693-7526 or Jon Barka at 320-221-0218.
Gate admission begins at 9 a.m. at the McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Today’s schedule features the following music performers: Kayla Daniels at 11 a.m., David Lee at 2 p.m. and Tony Cruchetti at 5 p.m. all in the C&L Bud Light Pavilion; and the Fabulous Armadillos at 8:30 p.m. in the Corporate Tent. The Grandstand features the Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
36th annual Summer Rendezvous at the Forest City Stockade. This event features pioneer crafts, period demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, kids games, tours of historic buildings and more. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 or younger. The event site is 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade is at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street; forestcitystockade.org.
Silver Lake Legion Post 141 is hosting its annual Veteran Memorial Park Motorcycle/Classic Car Run 10 a.m.-6 p.m. This rain-or-shine event begins with registration at 10 a.m. at the Silver Lake Legion. Departure time is 11 a.m. and the ride is expected to return 5:30-6 p.m. The cost is $25 per bike/car and $10 per additional passenger. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Jamie Risner is teaching a free yoga class 11-11:45 a.m. at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
Live jazz music by Group Decision 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N Marshall Ave. Admission is $7 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Last day of the 31st annual Forest City Threshers Show, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 or younger. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call Dave Jutz at 320-693-7526 or Jon Barka at 320-221-0218.
Gate admission begins at 9 a.m. at the McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Today’s schedule features the following music performers: Joe McPherson at 2 p.m. in the C&L Bud Light Pavilion ; Patchouli at 2 and 4 p.m. and the Cogley Sisters at 3 p.m. all on the Miller Manufacturing Stage; the Hutchinson Brothers (Brian Brosz, Paul Otte and Jim Nelson) at 4 p.m. on the B&C Plumbing & Heating Legacy Stage; and the Whitesidewalls at 5:30 p.m. in the Corporate Tent. The Grandstand features the Xtreme Demolition Derby at 5 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Last day of the 36th annual Summer Rendezvous at the Forest City Stockade. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 or younger. The event site is 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade is at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street; forestcitystockade.org.
Live music by Rhinestone 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Aug. 25: Traveled Ground; Sept. 1: Marco Vendrame; Sept. 8: Chloe Hope; Sept. 15: Trent Shaw; Sept. 22: Jolly Ramblers and Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 19
Open swimming is offered 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Litchfield High School pool, 901 N. Gilman Ave. Admission is $1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Shuffle up the cards for Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Historic Hutchinson 20th Anniversary Event 6-9 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. The 1880s-themed saloon event features appetizers, beverages and special guests from the past. Tickets can be purchased at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts and from Historic Hutchinson board members. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Billed as the “best Irish band in bluegrass,” Jig-Jam is playing 7-9 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park, 167 First St. S., Winsted. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
The Minnesota State Fair, also known as the Great Minnesota Get-Together, opens today and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Gate admission is $15 for adults age 13-64; $13 for seniors age 65 or older; $13 for children age 5-12; and free for children age 4 or younger. Gate hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Labor Day. For a daily schedule of events, directions and more, visit mnstatefair.org or call 651-288-4400.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Aug. 23
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Aug. 24
18th annual Youth Conservation Field Day at Gopher Campfire Club grounds, 24718 County Road, Hutchinson. This event is for youth age 6-17. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration with activities to start at 10 a.m. Sessions include: trapshooting, archery duck calling, black powder, .22 pistols/rifles and conservation. The fee is $5. For more information, email Stephen at ksknels@hutchtel.net.
The Brownton Rod & Gun Club, 108th St., Brownton, is hosting its first Summer Party. The schedule starts at 7 a.m. with a fishing contest on Lake Marion. The afternoon features bean bag and horseshoe tournaments beginning at 2 p.m. The evening offers DJ music 6-10 p.m. by Jim Jordahl. Raffle drawings feature a grand prize of a Larson LX185 OB with a 150 HP Mercury 4s or other prizes ranging from paddleboards and kayaks to cash and more. To reserve a camping spot or for more information, call the club house at 320-328-5769.
Live music by Mark Jepson “Jack Slade” 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Aug. 25
If you’re a fan of Loretta Lynn, Emmy Lou Harris and Tammy Wynette, don’t miss Kimberly Kaye, storyteller, songwriter and entertainer. She is headlining at 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $7 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Monday, Aug. 26
Open Mic 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event is for youth age 10-18. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Performances are limited to no more than 7 minutes. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Audition for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy, “Seasonal Allergies,” 6:30-8 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Mary Fylling is directing the show. No preparation is necessary for actors. A second night of auditions is 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, also at New Journey UCC Church. For more information, email info@hutchtheatre.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
The Meeker County Museum is hosting a new book club with the theme of “Minnesotans in War” at 6:30 p.m. The featured book is “One Drop in a Sea of Blue: The Liberators of the Ninth Minnesota.” Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. The group is meeting at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information or to reserve your spot, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Aug. 30
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Emily Williams 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Sunday-Monday, Sept. 1-2
The Sew Friendly Quilt Guild presents “Autumn Festival of Quilts” during Red Rooster Days in Dassel. Viewing hours are 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at the Dassel Covenant Church, 301 Lake St. E., Dassel. This event is featuring more than 100 quilts, quilting demonstrations, and a craft items and sewing rummage sale. Admission is free. This is the sewing guild’s 21st quilt show. Its 60-plus members come from Hutchinson, Litchfield, Dassel, Cokato, Silver Lake, Howard Lake and Kimball. Members meet monthly throughout the year. For more information, call Amy Wilde, publicity chair, at 20-295-1873.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Classic Car Cruise 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. This event is hosted by the Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club. Any vehicle is welcome including classics and new remake classics, finished ones or works in progress. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Josie Sanken 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Sept. 7
United Way of McLeod County is hosting the first annual Kickin’ It for McLeod County kickball tournament 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Roberts Park, 1605 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Form a team and play a fun day of kickball to support the United Way Activities Scholarship Program. The fee is $250/team. All proceeds go towards ensuring kids and families in McLeod County can participate in extracurricular activities without worrying about economic barriers. The event goal is to raise $10,000. For more information, call Hannah at 320-587-3613 or email hannah@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Live music by the Garys featuring Gary Mons and Gary Stibal 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E.; 320-587-9929.
Karaoke Night 7-10 p.m. Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co.,900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14
45th annual Arts & Crafts Festival/Taste of Hutchinson at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours for this rain-or-shine event are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday with live music continuing to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale. This event takes place outdoors at the entrance of the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Barn Sale, 310 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at 320-587-8868.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Luce Line Lace-Up offers runners the option of picking their distance: 1 mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon. Registration is open at lucelinelaceup.com.
Live music by Tony Cuchetti 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Nate Case 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sixth annual Fall into Family Fun at the St. John’s Education Center, 17260 U.S. Highway 12, Cokato. This rain-or-shine event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features games and crafts for children, train/tractor rides, petting zoo, face painting and more. The money raised from this event goes to an agricultural scholarship in memory of Brandon Scherping.
CRUSHED 6: Young Guns 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Sponsored by CRUSHED Pro Westling and Wrestling With the Dawg podcast features the following: “The Young Gun” Riley Jackson, Darin Corbin, Arik Cannon, Willmar’s own Chris Cro, Moses Mayhem and Angel Dorado. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show start at 7 p.m. All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the door.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Live music by Karina Kern 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St.S.W., has extended the “Then and Now” exhibit featuring 18 historic photographs of the nine towns in McLeod County juxtaposed with their colorful, modern-day counterparts. The show will hang through Thursday, Aug. 22. Also showing at art center through Aug. 22 is “Becoming Whole: In Pieces,” a group exhibition featuring work from members of the Minnesota Mosaic Guild. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Manthei Farm Dioramas” exhibit through Labor Day. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
View the collection of cameras on display through September at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum also features the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month through Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
06f5e65eaa409213775cf230bb99ee07