Next seven days
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Wednesday, Monday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Enter the pool through the locker rooms. Lap swim will not meet Feb. 14, 17; March 9, 11, 13; April 10; May 25. Admission is $4 or a discount ticket. Passes are available too. Lap swim continues through June 3. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
United Way of McLeod County is hosting Community Conversations: Poverty 9-10 a.m. at Gert & Erma's, 1110 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hannah Tjoflat, executive director, at 320-587-3613 or emailhannah@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Monday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Director Bill Haas is conducting auditions for the Hutchinson Theatre Company's spring comedy, "Everybody Loves Opal," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. No preparation is necessary. Performance dates are March 26-28 and April 2-4. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Tickets are on sale for Hutch-opoly, the theme of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's annual event and community awards. The fun is 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crow River Winery. In a change from past years, no costumes are required. Guests can play on the life-size Hutch-opoly board, enjoy a buffet dinner by Chef Craig and cheer on the winners of the community awards. The event is open the public and the cost is $50 for social and dinner or $25 for 7-10 p.m. activities and no dinner. For some members, the cost of the event is included in their membership fee. To register or for more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Writers welcome at the Crow River Quill and Ink Society 6 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E.; 320-587-2368.
Texas Hold'em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Enjoy outdoor fun. Warming houses are open at Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., Kiwanis Park Sliding Hill, 20 Fifth Ave. N.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E. Hours are 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Children are welcome at Storytime 10 a.m. to enjoy stories, finger plays, crafts and more at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Jeff Niedenthal and Bruce Nelson will kick off the 2020 Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The subject of their presentation is "The Union vs. the Confederacy: Whose Strategy was Stronger?" A single membership is $30 and a family membership is $40. Benefits include free admission, free access to the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Library and a one-of-a-kind Litchfield G.A.R. Hall medallion. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. This activity meets the third Thursday of the month. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Brick Heads is for youth age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity offers creative play with Legos 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Last chance to audition for Hutchinson Theatre Company's spring comedy, "Everybody Loves Opal." Director Bill Haas is conducting auditions 6-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. No preparation is necessary. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The Gathering is 6:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features a total night of praise featuring live performances. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month's featured book is "Becoming Mrs. Lewis" by Patti Callahan. Advance registration required. No walk-in tickets are available. Tickets are $25 and include book discussion, a glass of wine and light appetizers. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
If you've got a gift for singing, consider joining Crow River Singers. Rehearsals for the spring season begin tonight at 7 p.m. in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year's spring theme is television show songs. Spring concert dates are Friday, April 17, and Sunday, April 19. Co-directing the choir is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. There are no auditions to participate and all ages are welcome. A $20 participation fee is encouraged. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Jan. 10
Opening today is a new exhibit titled "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Start your new year on a musical note with Le Vent Du Nord, a Canadian progressive folk band, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. Advance tickets at brownpapertickets.com are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 kids 12 or younger. At the door, $18 adults, $13 seniors/students, $5 kids. For more information, call the Winsted Arts Council at 320-485-3330.
Live music by Josie Sanken 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Indoor open swimming 7-9 p.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Admission is $4 per person or a discount ticket. Future swimming dates are 7-9 p.m. Fridays: Jan. 24, Jan. 31; Feb. 28; March 20, 27; April 3, 17. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Solo acoustic music by Jarrod Pederson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Director David Metcalf is conducting auditions for the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato's production of "Nunsense," 1 p.m. today and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, both auditions will be at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Performances are Feb. 27-29, March 1, and March 5-8. For more information, send an instant message through the theater company's Facebook page or email support@fungusamongusplayers.org.
Tween and Teen events are available 1:30-3 p.m. the second and fifth Saturdays for youth age 12-18 at Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Live music by the SouthGrade Band 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Veteran Wing 2020 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is an X-Wing Miniatures Team event. Proceeds will go to the Mission 22 charity, which helps to prevent veteran suicide. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Adult and Family Hour indoor ice skating 1-2 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $10 for families, and open skating 2-4 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $3 for students, both available through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-587-2975.
Faith Family Fun: Bowling noon-1:30 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. All are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2093.
Monday, Jan. 13
Have you registered for the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Hutchinson Public Library? Read books and earn rewards. Admission is free. Register at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Makerspace for age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity is 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Enjoy creative play with Lego bricks 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lego Club. It meets the second Monday of the month at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Last chance to audition for the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato's production of "Nunsense." Director David Metcalf is conducting auditions 6:30 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Performances are Feb. 27-29, March 1, and March 5-8. For more information, send an instant message through the theater company's Facebook page or email support@fungusamongusplayers.org.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Jan. 16
The Early Childhood Center is hosting Snowed In featuring fun and activities 8:30-10 a.m. at the Wagner Education Building, 307 E. Sixth St., Litchfield. No advance registration is required. Family donation is $5.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting its third annual Community Showcase exhibit Jan. 28-Feb. 28. This event is open to those who are working creatively in any mediums including the visual arts, literary arts, crafts, performance, spoken word and music. Art drop off dates are: noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16; noon-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. A public reception and celebration for the participating artists is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
ARTluck 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a new event. It's a potluck meal for creatives, artists and makers. It's a social gathering to people to connect and get to know each other better. Bring a dish to pass. The art center will provide beverages, plates, silverware and napkins. Children are welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Friday, Jan. 17
Piano music by JShelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Coding Club for youth age 10-18 is the third Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For computer access, register at the library by calling 320-587-2368 or bring your own laptop or tablet. Admission is free.
Art drop off is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts' Community Showcase exhibit. A public reception and celebration for the participating artists is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. The art center is at 15 Franklin St. S.W. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by the Country Fried Grubers 7 p.m. at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Live music by Marco Vendrame 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by the Ruffnecks 9 p.m.-midnight at Muddy Cow, 35 third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Makerspace 4:30-5:30 p.m. for age 10-18 meets at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Jan. 24
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Art, lunch and hunger relief come together at Empty Bowls 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Suggested donation is $15 for a bowl and lunch. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Live music by the Isaiah Muller Trio 8-11 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Monday, Jan. 27
Bedtime Stories with ECFE 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Come in your pajamas for stories, activities and a snack. Admission is free but registration is required by calling 320-587-2975. Future dates: Mondays, Feb. 24, March 23 and April 27. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. To register, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
It's Lit Teen Book Club 4-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free; 320-587-2368.
Icicle Dance is the featured activity at Adaptive Recreation, a program for teens and adults with disabilities. It meets 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15. Fee is $5. Future events include: Feb. 4: Heart Bingo; Feb. 11: No activity; Feb. 18: Pink Dance and Feb. 25: No activity. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Friday, Jan. 31
14th annual Blizzard Blast 5 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event, which benefits the Allina Health Hospice Foundation, features emcee Brian Biermann, guest speaker Dr. Sara Shorter, live music by Doug Stuedeman, dinner, live and silent auctions and raffles. Tickets are $35 and available at Allina Health Home Care Services and Cash Wise Foods in Hutchinson; Coborn's, Glencoe Regional Health and Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel, all in Glencoe; and King Pin Pub in Plato. For more information, call 320-234-5031.
Family Fun Night Dinner and Dance 5:30-7:30 p.m. for children age birth to kindergarten and their families (this includes siblings to age 10) at the Hutchinson Rec Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $10 per child and includes dinner. Free for adults and children not yet walking. Advance registration is required by calling 320-587-8908.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway Acoustic Duo 8:30-11:30 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 35 third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Live music by Gig Noonan 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 3-4
Litchfield Community Youth Theatre is conducting auditions for its production of "Disney's Frozen Jr." 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Students in third-12th grade may audition. Audition packets will be available beginning Jan. 15 at Litchfield Community Education, Suite 110, 307 E. Sixth St. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Galleries, museums
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Through Jan. 17, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.