Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Interested in documenting your life story? Therese O’Fallon is conducting informal work sessions of how to get started telling your story 10-11 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The next session is Wednesday, Oct. 16. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Litchfield’s farmers markets are on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Meet potter Tom Wirt and view his new work noon-7 p.m. at NewClay Pottery, 1058 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson. The open house features Wirt’s functional stoneware. For more information, call Wirt at 320-583-1062.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh-from-the-field produce 3-6 p.m. on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month’s featured read is “Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894” by Daniel James Brown. This book was the 2017 Hutchinson One Book One Community selection. Admission is $20. Buy tickets at crowriverwinery.com.
It’s creative play with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Brick Heads. This weekly program is for age 4-14 and meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 4
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market meets weekly 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
DJ and karaoke featuring Sub Zero Entertainment 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open for business 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
”Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” is the free family movie at 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the theater at 320-849-3051.
It’s free family fun 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at K&B Kreekside Orchard’s open house, 23578 State Highway 22, Litchfield. This event features petting zoo, bouncy house, door prizes and treats. For more information, call 320-593-8189.
Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, continues through Oct. 27, including MEA Oct. 17-18. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
East coast entertainer Jimmy Mazz is bringing his “Legends and Laughter” show to the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. The performance begins at 2 p.m. and features comedy and musical impressions. Reserved tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Event Center or by calling 320-234-5656. This event is a fundraiser for the Hutchinson Senior Center.
Great Gatsby Gala 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. This event features live music by the West Metro Big Band. Tickets are $25 and features appetizers, beverages, dancing and cash bar. This event has a speakeasy atmosphere. Password required. Period dress is optional. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Relaunch Day Party with worship at 9:30 a.m. followed by party activities 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Celebrate Litchfield’s 150th anniversary with a special screening of “Litchfield is Our Home” at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Hollywood Theater in downtown Litchfield. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be available. This production was performed during the city’s sesquicentennial celebration in July. DVDs of the show will also be available for $10.
The Opera House Players will perform the one-act play “In the Bag!” 2-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. The story by Francis Bartram is about two regular longtime volunteers of a thrift store who find each day pretty much the same as the one before. Things take a turn, when the workers find some money as they sort through new donations. Just as they decide what to do with it, two new volunteers arrive. What should they do? Tickets are $6 at the door or $5 with a donation of a clothing item in good repair. For more information, call Connie Lies at 320-535-0224.
It’s live music by Josie Sanken 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Oct. 13: Tim Fast; Oct. 20: Rhinestone; Oct. 27: No music today. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brooks Bollinger will share his Catholic experience as a coach, player and regular person at 5 p.m., at the Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. Lunch and fellowship will follow. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3313 or shepherdofsouls.org.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Oct. 7
Hall Walking Club is offered 6:45-7:45 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato High School/Middle School complex, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Walking is available Monday-Friday. Purchase your yellow Hall Walking Club badge for $2 at the D-C Community Education office 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no walking when there are conferences, when school is not in session or when school is canceled due to inclement weather. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
It’s Fun with 4-H @ the Library 3:45-4:30 p.m. This after-school program for youth meets at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. October’s program theme is pumpkins. Projects include pumpkin pie playdough and pumpkin pie in a bag. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next sessions are Monday, Nov. 4, and Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, call Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian, at 320-587-2368 or Darcy Cole, 4-H program coordinator, at 320-484-4305.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em welcomes card players 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Harvest dance is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. Future programs include a black-and-orange dance and pizza party on Oct. 29. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first ever “New Historians” program at 10 a.m. at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is a youth event aimed at students grade K-12, homeschool, public school, charter school and parochial school. This event is reoccurring and includes hands-on activities, games and discussion revolving around McLeod County history. If you’re a homeschool parent or public school teacher and would like more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Professor Dave Page is the featured speaker at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. The topic of his program is “Key West and the Civil War.” All meetings are approximately 2 hours in length and include light snacks and refreshments. A single membership is $25 and a family membership is $35. The group meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Harvest Madness 4-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield; 320-535-0829
Karaoke Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 11
Kurt Schulz is performing his one-man show “Old Herbaceous” at 7 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free but a collection will be taken to benefit HOMES, Housing Options in McLeod for Emergency Shelter. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Power of the Purse Bingo for age 18 or older at the Litchfield Eagles Club 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fee is $35 for 20 games. This event is sponsored by Litchfield School District Early Childhood Programs/ECFE and Preschool. The proceeds go to support transportation scholarships for preschool children. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting an evening of one-act plays. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, Oct. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, all performances are at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available online at fungusamongusplayers.org or at the history center at 320-275-3077.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Free screening of the movie “American Sniper” at 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event is jump-starting the annual Saluting Community Heroes event on Nov. 13 at the Hutchinson Event Center. This year’s featured speaker is Taya Kyle, widow of American sniper Chris Kyle. For more information and to buy tickets, visit salutingcommunityheroes.com.
Third annual Spooky Bash 1-9 p.m. at Buffalo Creek BMX, 1017 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. This event features the Great Pumpkin Race with registration at 2 p.m. and race at 3 p.m., vendor fair 1-5 p.m., sign making class at 1 p.m., spooky event 6-9 p.m. and chili cookoff. Deadline to enter the chili cookoff is Oct. 4 and the cost is $5. Pumpkin prep party is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. For more information, visit Great Pumpkin Race on Facebook.
Tweens and teens age 12-18 are welcome 1:30-3 p.m. for activities at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The group meets the second and fifth Saturday of the month. The next session is Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Makerspace is an opportunity to get creative with art supplies for students in grades 7-12. It is 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. All supplies and a snack are provided. It takes place the third Tuesday of the month. The next session is Nov. 19; 320-587-2368.
Ninth annual Ladies Night Out 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features vendors and a fashion show at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Event is hosted by Networking and Empowering Women’s group.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Liquor Hutch is hosting a fall beer tasting event 7-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to register, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 18
Live music by Trent Shaw at 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 19
New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is featuring hands-on bowl building 10 a.m.-noon for its Empty Bowls fundraiser on Jan. 25. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Julie Lofdahl, office manager, at 320-587-2125.
Pumpkin Fest at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features $5 pumpkin chucking 11 a.m.-4 p.m., plus bounce houses, hay bale mountain, face painting, live music and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Pins for Paws at Litchfield Bowl, 1227 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Entry fee is $30 with bowling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Prizes and games available, too. This event is a benefit for the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. For more information, call 320-235-7612.
Wizards are welcome at the Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in seventh through 12th grade. Watch a Harry Pottery movie, enjoy snacks and make a wand. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
The Roy Orbison Tribute Show is heading to the Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. Two shows are planned: 4 and 7 p.m. Each show is complete with a full band. Tickets for the matinee performance are $6 balcony and $12 main floor and $10 balcony and $20 main floor for the evening show. David K pays tribute to Orbison’s music and history in this program.To order tickets, visit bit.ly/2mhqXUF.
Monday, Oct. 21
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the Winsted American Legion Post in Winsted. There is a short program followed by a presentation by Don “Chip” Guggemos, Winsted-area military historian and West Pointer. In addition, members can vote to fill three positions on the MCHS Board of Directors. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
The McLeod County Historical Society’s October Breakfast Club meeting 10:30 a.m. features a roundtable discussion revolving around school days. Bring your stories about rural and urban schools to the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann is the instructor at the third annual Defense Class 6-7:30 p.m. at New Discoveries Montessori Academy, 1000 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. No advance registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes. This free event is hosted by the Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Artist Ellen Starr is teaching a hands-on adult macrame bracelet class 5:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Class is for age 16 or older and limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit bit.ly/2lZgrS0.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 25
Live music by the Hooligans beginning at 8 p.m., costume contest at the Litchfield Eagles Club’s Halloween Boo Bash, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The 10th annual Spooky Sprint features a 5K family fun run/walk and a 1/2-mile kids dash. Start time is 9:15 a.m. for the kids dash and 9:30 a.m. for the 5K. To date, 4,614 people have participated in this event and raised $68,978.57 for the REACH program at Hutchinson High School. To register or for more information, visit spookysprint.org.
Discover Dassel Fine Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View the work of Dassel-area artists during this self-guided tour. Pick up a map at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S., Dassel; 320-275-3077.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Children’s Costume Contest 2-4 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit riverofhopehutchinson.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
It’s opening night for Hutchinson High School’s musical “Mary Poppins.” The show continues through Nov. 3. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Boo! It’s Halloween.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy “Seasonal Allergies” at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at hutchtheatre.org. The show is also staged Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Nov. 7-9. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Halloween Party 6-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake. This event is for children age 12 or younger and features fun and games; 320-327-2404.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Art of Rose Edin” through Oct. 12. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Upcoming discount days are Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
