Next seven days
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Art Kids Drop In Day: Joy and Giving 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Children age 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to work with a variety of materials to create holiday artworks to gift to loved ones. Admission is free, but advance registration is requested for planning. To reserve your spot, call 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is accepting nominations for the second annual Wirt Award through Jan. 1. The award was established in 2019 to recognize outstanding local citizens for their commitment to building community through the arts. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit bit.ly/35CI2ty or call Lisa Bergh, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Community Christmas Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Litchfield Central Park. Santa will be there, plus the winners of the “Get Wrapped Up” promotion and “Light Up Litchfield” will be announced. For more information, call the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Traveler's Christmas worship service 6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This service was created in response to people sharing their disappointment that they would not be around over the holidays to enjoy celebrating Christmas with their church family. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Live music by Josie Sanken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Dec. 20
Last call for Santa Claus: 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Santa's sitters are available 5-8 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Drop off your little ones age 2 or older so you can go shopping or just enjoy a night out. For more information, email Jim@vineyardchurchhutchinson.org or call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Stamp-n-Storage presents A Night with Comedian Tommy Ryman 7 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Tickets are $15 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stamp-n-Storage, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. He'll be playing a mix of rock, pop and country, plus taking requests; 320-864-3999.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Touch of Grace presents “The Nutcracker” ballet at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit touchofgracestudio.com.
Last weekend to visit with Santa Claus noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22 in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Ho, ho, ho it's Santa Claus: noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Silver Lake Winter Festival 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium in downtown Silver Lake. This free event features live music by the Mid-Minnesota Concert Band, food, photo opps with live reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, coloring contest and more. Feel lucky? Register to win door prizes. Children can share their Christmas list with Santa Claus. He is meeting and greeting across the street at the Silver Lake Legion.
River of Hope Lutheran Church is hosting the Longest Night Worship Service 5-7 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. If you're feeling alone or isolated this holiday season, join with people from around the community to find strength, comfort and hope in the presence of others. The worship service at 5 p.m. will be followed by a light supper of soup and bread. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope at 320-587-4414.
Christ the King Lutheran Church is presenting the Christmas cantata “A Child, A King” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free, donations are welcome. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, music and worship director, at 320-484-2358.
The DAV is hosting veterans and their families 7:30-10:30 p.m. with music and snacks at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Christ the King Lutheran Church is presenting the Christmas cantata “A Child, A King” at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free, donations are welcome. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, music and worship director, at 320-484-2358.
Share it with Santa Claus noon-2 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Santa Claus is coming to town: noon-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Touch of Grace presents “The Nutcracker” ballet 2:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit touchofgracestudio.com.
Monday , Dec. 23
Wheel and Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Holiday hours are Dec. 24-25: closed; Dec. 26-27: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 28: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 29: closed; Dec. 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 31: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Jan. 1: closed; Jan. 2-3: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Jan. 4: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The museum is housed in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-582-1904.
The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open during the following holiday schedule: Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 24-25: closed; Dec. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 28: noon-4 p.m.; Dec. 29: closed; Dec. 30-31: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Jan. 1: closed; Jan. 2-4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Free family holiday showing of "White Christmas" and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas" 10 a.m. at CineMagic Century 9 Theatre, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Santa will be stopping by and free coffee, cider and cookies will be available in the lobby. Donations of nonperishable food items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf are welcome.
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney, American radio and television writer
Thursday, Dec. 26
Third annual Holiday Dance 7-9:30 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event is open to age 12-30 to dance, hangout, play games and drink hot cocoa. RSVP by calling Jacob or Mona at 320-234-6347.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Dec. 27
Free Throw Contest for boys and girls age 8-13. Registration 6:30 p.m. with the Hoop Shoot 7 p.m. in Whalen Gymnasium East, Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This free activity, sponsored by the Hutchinson Elks, offers the possibility of advancing to district, state, regional and national hoop shoots. For more information, call Debra Card at 320-593-4206 or email debracard90@gmail.com.
Join No Lines Improv for its annual Holiday Extravaganza comedy show 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Empty Bowls Glazing event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to volunteer to glaze bowls for the Empty Bowls fundraiser on Jan. 25. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Sunday, Dec. 29
RESCHEDULED: Shawn Johnson and the Big Band Experience: The Spirit of the Season 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Johnson is a founding member of the a cappella group Tonic Sol-fa. In this concert, he goes solo channeling the favorite songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett backed by a seven-piece big band. Reserved seat tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for youth. For more information, call D-C Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 30-31
YoungStars director Cassie Jurgenson is teaching a two-day Youth Musical Theater Intensive program 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Hutchinson Middle School cafeteria and auditorium, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. This class is for student in fourth through ninth grade. The fee is $20. To register, visit hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure/ or call the Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Hutchinson Senior Center’s 12th annual New Year’s Eve Noon Bash. The Root’n Toot’n 2020 New Year’s Eve Party at 11 a.m. Relax and reminisce with friends, food and drink. The fee is $5. RSVP at the front desk or call 320-234-5656 before Friday, Dec. 27.
Ring in 2020 at the Roaring '20s Prohibition-era murder mystery dinner at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7. E., Hutchinson. The event includes cocktails, appetizers, bufffet-style dinner and show. For more infomation, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Happy New Year 2020 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. This event features a show, choice of three: "Mama Mia!," An Andy & Bing Christmas or Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret, dinner, dancing on the Main Stage, piano bar, DJ, party favors, champagne toast and late-night coffee and more. For more information or to buy tickets, visit chanhassendt.com or call 800-362-3515.
End of the Decade Party 7 p.m. with DJ music at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W. Dress up contest with a chance to win two Minnesota Wild Tickets. Drawing at 11 p.m. Must be present to win. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The deadline is today to submit nominations for the Wirt Award to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bit.ly/35CI2ty.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Free family showing of "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
Sunday, Jan. 5
The 20th annual New Year's Open House at the Cokato Museum Library building is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 in the Centennial Room. This event features the Finnish New Year's tradition of "melting tin," plus refreshments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Jeff Niedenthal and Bruce Nelson will kick off the 2020 Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The subject of their presentation is "The Union vs. the Confederacy: Whose Strategy was Stronger?" A single membership is $30 and a family membership is $40. Benefits include free admission, free access to the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Library and a one-of-a-kind Litchfield G.A.R. Hall medallion. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month's featured book is "Becoming Mrs. Lewis" by Patti Callahan. Advance registration required. No walk-in tickets are available. Tickets are $25 and include book discussion, a glass of wine and light appetizers. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
If you've got a gift for singing, consider joining Crow River Singers. Rehearsals for the spring season begin tonight at 7 p.m. in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year's spring theme is Television Show Theme Songs. Spring concert dates are Friday, April 17 and Sunday, April 19. Co-directing the choir is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. There are no auditions to participate and all ages are welcome. A $20 participation fee is encouraged. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 10
Start your new year on a musical note with Le Vent Du Nord, a Canadian progressive folk band, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. Advance tickets at brownpapertickets.com are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 kids 12 or younger. At the door, $18 adults, $13 seniors/students, $5 kids. For more information, call the Winsted Arts Council at 320-485-3330.
Solo acoustic music by Jarrod Pederson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Jan. 10-Sunday, May 3
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona, is hosting an exhibit titled "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" Jan. 10-May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Faith Family Fun: Bowling noon-1:30 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. All are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2093.
Thursday, Jan. 16
ARTluck 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a new event. It's a potluck meal for creatives, artists and makers. It's a social gathering to people to connect and get to know each other better. Bring a dish to pass. The art center will provide beverages, plates, silverware and napkins. Children are welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Art, lunch and hunger relief come together at Empty Bowls 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Suggested donation is $15 for a bowl and lunch. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Galleries, museums
Through Dec. 31, the Meeker County Museum is hosting the second annual Christmas Tree Village display featuring decorated trees by local nonprofit agencies. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Admission buys a kid-friendly Christmas scavenger hunt and a ticket to vote for Best Decorated Tree. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. The exhibit is at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Through Jan. 17, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. A public reception for the artists is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.