Next seven days
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Through Aug. 26, free take-home art kits are available 12:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. One kit per child. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by Matthew Lease 5:30-8:30 p.m. during Party on the Patio at Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Ave., Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-7200.
Learn about underglazing from Mic Stowell at the free Underglaze Workshop: Paper Stencils and More 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This workshop is for beginners and advanced participants age 15 or older. The workshop is free but advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Have you completed your game board for the Meeker Area Partners in Prevention Summer Scavenger Hunt? The deadline is Aug. 14. The scavenger hunt aims to get families working together to "collect" as many activities as possible on a game board that includes at least 12 activities. The activities are divided into categories such as Get Active, Feed Your Soul, Be Kind, and Fun in the Sun. The more activities tried, the better the chance participants might have to win one of several prizes that include gift cards to area businesses and other items. For more information, visit facebook.com/MAPPLITCH/.
Shake up your menu with something new from the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Discover local swimming beaches at Piepenburg Regional Park and Lake Marion Regional Park in McLeod County; Collinwood Regional Park in Wright County; and Lake Manuella Park and Lake Ripley Park in Meeker County.
Load up on seasonal produce at the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Although the Hutchinson Public Library building is closed, it is offering the following services: Library Express Browsing 15-minute appointments 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday. One-hour computer appointments 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On-demand curbside pickup 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Although the library building is closed at this time, the following are available: On-demand curbside pickup is available Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. One-hour computer appointments can be scheduled at limited times by calling the library at 320-693-2483. Visit litchfield.lib.mn.us for details and updates.
Buy it fresh from the garden at the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Looking to save money on your grocery bill? Visit Fare For All 3-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. No advance purchases necessary. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-234-8344 or email commoncupmn@gmail.com.
Meet your local growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This free event is hosted by the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum and McLeod County United Way.
Clear your head and exercise your body at Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Support local talent at Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Aug. 7
Take Dassel's new story walk. It starts at the Dassel Public Library, 430 Third St. N., and ends at Red Rooster Foods, 210 Parker Ave. Each sign has a map to help you know you are on the right track The story walk will be up through mid-August.
Celebrate homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
It's a blast to the past with the jukebox musical "Forever Plaid." The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 170. For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/3fVOpxc.
Light up your night with fireworks over Winsted Lake 9:30 p.m. View the spectacle from anywhere around the lake.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Looking for a deal? Head to the Wright County Swappers Meet, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31. The swap meet is at 13594 100th St. N.W., South Haven. For more information, visit wrightcountyswappersmeet.com or call 320-274-9005.
Are your children signed up for the Power of Produce program at the Hutchinson Farmers Market? Stop by the market desk to find out more. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland St., Silver Lake, is hosting Women's Day of Fellowship, Worship and Bible Learning 8:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. This event includes lunch and child care. If child care is needed, let the church know the ages and number of children. Registration is $10 before Aug. 6 and $15 after Aug. 6. For more information or to register, call Beth Rakow at 320-583-2572 or the church at 320-327-2352.
Gopher Campfire Club's annual Family Outing features Lawn Tractor and ATV Pull at noon, and live music by South 40 at 8:30 p.m. Both at the club grounds, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-4868 or email gopher@gophercampfire.com.
2 Sisters featuring siblings Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze are performing 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Pete Klug Aug. 9; Gravel Road (note time change 5-8 p.m.) Aug. 14; PK Mayo solo Aug. 15; Andy Austin Aug. 16; Lehto & Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; and Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Live music by Andy Austin at The Legacy Barn, 14507 Jet Ave., Glencoe. Enjoy an evening of live music under the stars. Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music starting at 8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy. Tickets are $8 in advance at ellisis03@gmail.com or $10 at the door. For more information, visit bit.ly/310nxq4.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Live music by Pete Klug 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Gravel Road (note time change; 5-8 p.m.) Aug. 14; PK Mayo solo Aug. 15; Andy Austin Aug. 16; Lehto & Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; and Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 10
It's fun in the sun at the Litchfield Splash Pad. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The splash pad is at Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. For more information, call the city of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Through Monday, Aug. 31, 4-H is offering free activities online. A new activity is posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Bring your own kayak for Kayaking the Crow 6:30-8 p.m. Meet at the boat launch at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by CrossPoint Church. For more information, email cpwomen@cphutch.church.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is opening a new exhibit today titled "Mic Stowell." The show is on display through Sept. 11. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. Tuesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday; and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Moms and kids are welcome at Park Play Date 9-11 a.m. at Elks Park, 1231 Sherwood St. S.E., in Hutchinson. This event is hosted by CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit cp.hutch.church or call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Aug. 12
The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting a kayak adventure on Lake Washington. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. and caravan to the lake. Reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. If you need a kayak, let them know when you make your reservation. If you have an available kayak to share, let them know that, too. The next kayaking event is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Belle Lake.
Friday, Aug. 14
Interested in geocaching? Visit hutchinson.prce.com and click on Parks & Campgrounds. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Geocaching. Listed will be the parks containing caches and a link to follow to start.
Sixth annual Dr. Bob's Scholarship Scramble 2-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. S.W., Hutchinson. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Hegrenes Family Foundation Scholarship. (Each year a $5,000 scholarship to awarded to a deserving HHS student.) For more information or to register, visit hegrenes.org.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Start your weekend food shopping at the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon.
Forest City Threshers Antique Tractor Pull noon. at the threshing grounds, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/39C1F8d.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Forest City Threshers Garden Tractor Pull 2 p.m. at the threshing grounds, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/39C1F8d.
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October, for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and reviving the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Join the Hutchinson Senior Center for an afternoon of kayaking on Belle Lake at Piepenberg Regional Park. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. and caravan to the lake. Reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. If you need a kayak, let them know when you make your reservation. If you have an available kayak to share, let them know that, too.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation. Dates, times and registration information to the free webinars are as follows:Dry it: You’ll like it!, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 20; Register at z.umn.edu/dryit; Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10; Register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables; Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29; Register at z.umn.edu/fermenting. Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website:extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Head to the Litchfield Opera House for a rock 'n' roll show featuring the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Patsy Kline. David K and friends return for another walk down memory lane with shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. An additional show at 1 p.m. will be added if the afternoon and evening shows sell out. Due to COVID, seating is limited to 60 people per show. Tickets are $20. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/39D1OZ2.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Barrick Charity Golf Classic. This annual event is to raise awareness and funds for mental illness. All proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Cloud Chapter.
Galleries and museums
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.