Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Saluting Community Heroes Telethon 9 a.m.-9 p.m. This event is a fundraiser for local veterans and will feature stories from veterans, entertainment, celebrity interviews and more. For more information, visit salutingcommunityheroes.com.
November is NaNoWriMo, which translates to National Novel Writing Month. It started in 1999 as a challenge to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Now each year, people from around the world embrace the challenge. Interested in being part of this event? Visit nanowrimo.org.
If you’re a musician who specializes in cultural music from Scandinavia, Germany, Ireland or England, the Meeker County Museum wants to hear from you. Musicians are invited to apply to be part of “Music Heard ‘Round the World,” a 2021 summer series that will celebrate the heritage of Meeker County through song and dance. For more information or to apply, visit meekercomuseum.org/staff-and-board-members or call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Nonfiction reading challenges are available for students at Hutchinson Public Library. To access the reading log for kids, go to Google Classroom and enter code tlqgrst. For teens, enter cvmx6at. Need help? Call the library at 320-587-2368.
Exercise your creativity and pick up your free art kit today! Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. Art kits will be available through the end of the year. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas hold’em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Individualized, self-paced water workout with Pete Travis is back 5:45-6:45 a.m. Nov. 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19 at Jerry Carlson Pool in the Hutchinson Middle School. Due to COVID-19, locker rooms will not be available. Practice social distancing in and out of water and wear a mask upon entrance/exit. The fee is $30. Register online anytime at hutchinsonsprce.com or call 320-587-2975 during office hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reading opportunity! Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.W., offers virtual self-paced book clubs for grade school, middle school and teens. To access the grade school program, visit Google Classroom and input code: jrathlo; for middle schoolers use code: opao2hd; for teens use code: ojupeiz. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Reserve a creative play date. The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Fresh Homemade Pizza Virtual Cooking Class by Chris Schlueter 6:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $20. Register through Litchfield Community Education and Recreation at 320-693-2354 or visit litchfieldcommunityed.com.
Form a team and test your knowledge at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Singers wanted for karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Nov. 13
Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Free-will donations welcome with all proceeds going to support Meghan’s Place members and activities. For more information, call 320-234-6347 or email director@meghansplace.org.
Last chance to view “Malaise” noon to 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced; 320-587-7278.
Minnesota’s statewide book club is back with another reading opportunity: “The Plague of Doves” by Minnesota author Louise Erdrich. A statewide author discussion with Erdrich will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. One Book, One Minnesota is a new statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss. To participate, register at bit.ly/3mqJ0Sa or call your local library.
Live music by Gig Noonan at Manannah Hilltop Tavern, 57241 CSAH 30, Grove City; 320-453-2200.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Litchfield Opera House annual Fall Craft Fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call 320-535-0829 or email litchopera@yahoo.com.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Live music by Skipping Stones 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N. Future performers include: Gravel Road Nov. 21-22 and Ordinary Folks Nov. 28-29. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Brady Perl Nov. 22 and Traveled Ground Nov. 29. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Nov. 16
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., offers a variety of opportunities for children, youth and teens. To learn more, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Registration is open for Chris Schlueter’s Outdoor Holiday Decoration Class 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. The fee is $28 with a maximum of 28 participants. To register, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975, or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Surviving the Holidays free grief workshop 6 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to register, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
It’s Tuesday! The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson has literacy bags to pick up and return, and art kits pickup, both 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Nov. 26
Happy Thanksgiving.
St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 400 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting a Thanksgiving meal 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals will be available for takeout or delivery. To order, call the church office at 320-587-6507 by Friday, Nov. 13. Meal pickup is in front of the school entrance circle drive. A free-will donation is welcome to cover some of the meal costs. All donations received over and above the cost of the meal will be given to Common Cup Ministry’s backpack weekend program.
Friday-Sunday,
Nov. 27-29
Sixth annual Nelson Dart Tournament 5 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. This event also includes DJ music, silent auction and prizes. For updates, visit bit.ly/2Gf6TN4.
Saturday, Nov. 28
It’s Small Business Saturday. Shop local.
Dodge House annual Craft and Vendor Show 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is at 22 Juniper St. N. in Lester Prairie.
Saturday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Dec. 13
The Light Up Litchfield Residential Lighting Contest is happening again. To participate, you must register by Friday, Nov. 13. Voting will take place Saturday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Dec. 13. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. For more information or to register, call the Litchfield chamber office at 320-693-8184 or email judy@litch.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 1-Thursday, Dec. 31
The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., is hosting its third annual Christmas Tree Village and Children’s Scavenger Hunt. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Arli Dazzle Drive-thru Parade 5:30-8:30 p.m. along Main Street in Arlington.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Glencoe Living Nativity 5-7 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park, 3 Desoto Ave. S., Glencoe. This event features six scenes depicting the Good News of Jesus’ birth. It includes live animals, crafted scenery, biblical characters and music. For more information, call Cindy Eggersgluess at 612-840-6308.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
