Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Pick up your free art kit today! Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Celebrate Halloween with a tribute to musical legends. Tickets are on sale for David K and Mitchell Hall's tribute performances 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Litchfield Opera House. David K will perform as Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis while Hall will sing Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songs. Joining them will be a four-piece band. This event also features a rockabilly costume contest. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Tickets are $20 and available at royshow.eventbrite.com.
Looking for gourds and pumpkins for fall decorating? Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Texas Hold'em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Through Oct. 11, cast your vote in the Scarecrow Contest sponsored by the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce. The public will view scarecrows by driving or walking by local businesses and vote for their favorites online. For more information, call the chamber office at 320-693-8184.
Original Farmers Market offers just-picked goodness 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Reserve a creative play date. The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
The Litchfield Civil War Roundtable is meeting again. The October meeting is at 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. The program is titled "Lincoln: Life and Legacy" by presenters Jim and Joyce Hinderks. For membership or more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh produce 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors also sell a variety of homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Share your favorite songs at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Oct. 9
Online Story Hour for Children at the Dassel Public Library. Enjoy music at 10 a.m., stories at 10:15 a.m. and a craft at 10:25 a.m., or watch any time at dassel.lib.mn.us/kids-services. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Buy it homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. through October at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Start your weekend with a visit to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
18th annual Winsted Women's Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce.
It's pumpkin chucking time with the trebuchet noon to 3 p.m. today; and noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17. Costumes are welcome on Halloween, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The maze is open, too, through Oct. 31. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11
Enjoy the fall season at Nelson Family Farm's 31st annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturdays and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10 per person age 2 or older, younger than 2 is free. For more information, visit nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
Live music by the Lady & The Cowboy 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Future performers include: Duke Zucko Oct. 17; Skippin Stones Oct. 18; Derelict Trio Oct. 24-25; and Phil Berbig Oct. 31. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 11
It's foot tappin' and hand slappin' live music with the Jolly Ramblers 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Josie Sanken Oct. 18; The Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31; Hula Creek Nov. 1; Marco Vendrame Nov. 8; Ted Hajnasiewicz Nov. 15; Brady Perl Nov. 22; Traveled Ground Nov. 29. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Oct. 12
Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave., offers a variety of services including: Library Express 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays; Computer appointments are available 10:30 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 2:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 2:30-4 p.m. Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Curbside Pickup is offered 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Take an art break and view the new art exhibit "Malaise" featuring the work of Liz Miller and Chris Allen. Art center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Nov. 13. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson has literacy bags and art kits pickup and return 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Looking for a new book to read or need some computer time? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library is offering the following programs: Library Express 15 minute appointments are available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays; 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; Curbside Pickup is offered 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; Computer appointments are available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Returns can be dropped off at the library's outside book drop. To schedule an appointment at the library or for more information, call 320-587-2368.
Upcoming events
Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 14-16
MEA Break for Hutchinson Public Schools.
The Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival is open during MEA Break. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Admission is $10 per person age 2 or older, younger than 2 is free. For more information, visit nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage/shelter in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. The next date is Oct. 29. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Meeker County Historical Society Annual Meeting is 6:30-8 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield. The event is for members and will include a catered dinner, a short business meeting to celebrate the MCM’s previous accomplishments and a presentation by Litchfield Mayor Keith Johnson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced and guests are asked to wear masks before and after the meal. RSVP by Oct. 10 by calling the museum at 320-693-8911.
Mondays, Oct. 19, Oct. 26
Hutchinson residents Terry and Patrice Davis will present "Thirty Years Ridin' the Rails" in two parts: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Hutchinson Senior Center in the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This is a free event, but due to limited seating, reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. The Senior Center is following state health guidelines, so masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.