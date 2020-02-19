Next seven days
Wednesday, Feb. 19
It's storytime for toddlers 10:15 a.m. It meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
It's Art Kids Drop In Day 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This session will explore the Community Showcase exhibit with a scavenger hunt, shadow drawing, painting projects and more. This event is for children age 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Admission is free but advance registration is recommended by calling 320-587-7278 or email info@hutchinsonarts.org. Trailblazer tokens are available to those in need of transportation support.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Free Taijifit workout 6 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The Rev. Jill Warner is a certified Taijifit instructor. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program meets weekly; 320-587-2125.
Live music by Josie Sanken 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Feeling lucky? Texas Hold'em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Share your knowledge at live trivia every Wednesday 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Stories, finger plays, crafts and more are featured at Storytime 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Discovery Day with the Jolly Pops at St. Philip Catholic School, 225 E. Third St., Litchfield. This event features an open house 9-10:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. show. Enjoy tours, snacks, singing and dancing. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Dr. Christopher Lehman of St. Cloud State University is talking about his book, "Slavery's Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State" 3 p.m. at Ridgewater College's Willmar campus Student Center, upper level cafeteria. In addition, the event will be live-streamed to room 460 on the Hutchinson campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend this event at either campus. For more information, call Stacy Griffey at 320-222-5980 or email stacy.griffey@ridgewater.edu.
Children age 4-14 are welcome at Brickheads, which offers creative play with Legos 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Form a team and compete at live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Live music by Mike Munson 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Second weekend run of "The Savannah Sipping Society" opens Feb. 20-23 at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. The curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Performing in this production is Stacey Neuhaus of Litchfield, who has appeared in Hutchinson Theatre Company productions. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit thebarntheatre.com or call 320-235-9500.
Love to sing? It's Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Feb. 21
Bring your mug for Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan's Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
Songs, stories and activities are featured at Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Preschool Story Time continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Piano music by Marc Vailliancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Form a team and compete for prizes at the fourth annual Trivia Night Fundraiser 6-8:30 p.m. to benefit Haitian Ministries in the Dominican Republic. Cost is $10 plus special rounds. Snacks and beverages provided. This event is at the Dassel Church of Christ, 100 Parker Ave. E. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3322.
Game Night 6-9 p.m. at Cokato Public Library, 175 Fourth St. S.E. Everyone is welcome to play board games and card games. Bring your favorite game or play one of the library's. This event is for all ages and sponsored by the Friends of the Cokato Area Library. For more information, call the library at 320-286-5760.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church is hosting a "Grace Immersion Weekend" 7 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday at the church, 605 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Although there is no set fee for this event, a $10 donation is appreciated. For more information or to register, call the church office at 320-587-3312 or email growatbethlehem@gmail.com.
Potluck Banquet and Silent Auction with Alabama Visitors 7 p.m. at St. Philip's Catholic Church Social Hall, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. The public is welcome to attend a potluck banquet and silent auction. Bring a dish to share. Utensils will be provided. Social hour is 7 p.m. followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. This is the farewell event for the 49th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival celebrated Feb. 15-22 in Meeker County. For more information, call the church at 320-693-3313.
River Ladies Night 7-9:30 p.m. at 120 Century Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. This event features an evening of fun and fellowship for women age 15 or older. This event is free and the public is welcome. This event is hosted by The River at MSP Church. For more information, call 320-547-1987.
DJ music by SK Entertainment 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. E., Silver Lake; 320-327-2777.
DJ and karaoke by Jam It Anyway 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
DJ music by Fulfill 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Meghan's Place Health and Wellness Day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event features workshops on art, first aid/CPR, health and fitness and healthy relationships. The day ends with a dance and DJ. Call for ticket availability at 320-234-6347.
Chase the chill with No Lines Improv. The comedy troupe is hosting Winter Laughs 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by Crimson Edge 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Live music by the Isaiah Muller Trio 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Sunday, Feb. 23
The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir is performing 10:10 a.m. at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free but a an offering will be collected to benefit the choir. Following the worship service, a potluck lunch will be served. Guests are welcome to attend. To learn more about this event, see the story on B1. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-8483.
Last chance for Adult and Family Hour indoor ice skating 1-2 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $10 for families, and open skating 2-4 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $3 for students, both available through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-587-2975.
Hutchinson's One Book, One Community readers are invited to a book discussion 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: March 1, April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Hymn Sing 3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 8638 Plum Ave., Brownton. Sing your favorite hymns and stay for dessert and coffee. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-328-5533.
Monday, Feb. 24
Early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Enter the pool through the locker rooms. Admission is $4 or a discount ticket. Passes are available too. Lap swim continues through June 3. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Have you registered for the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Hutchinson Public Library? Read books and earn rewards. Admission is free. Register at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Keep up with what's happening at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching "Chamber Connections" hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Looking for a good book to read, tune into "Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers" with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Veteran Lisa Dittell hosts "Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program," which highlights resources, opportunities and activities for veterans. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Learn new recipes with "Cooking in the Country with Chris" hosted by local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Todd Hormann, who will talk about his hobby of making handmade, dark-house spearing decoys, is the guest speaker at the monthly Breakfast Club 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the museum at320-587-2109.
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. is hosting a Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. The following topics will be featured: Feb. 25, 27: shade plants; March 3, 5: growing herbs; March 10, 12: tree identification; March 17, 19: lawn care; March 24, 26: beginning gardening; and March 31, April 1: growing vegetables. The programs are free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, hosts "History Quest," which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Everyone is welcome at Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
It's fun to compete at Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Young Historians are meeting 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County Historical Society, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This growing event is for school-age children. February’s history game will be “What is Pioneer Jeopardy?” Admission is free and the event is open to all public, parochial and homeschool students. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Dassel Library Book Club meets 1 p.m. This month's featured book is "The Island House" by Nancy Thayer. The Dassel Public Library is at 460 Third St. N. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Ecumenical Ash Wednesday Service 6:30 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is hosted by Vineyard, River of Hope Lutheran, Bethlehem United Methodist and New Journey United Church of Christ churches. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at Vineyard, 320-587-2200.
Thursday, Feb. 27
It's opening night for eight-show run of "Nunsense," the spring musical comedy produced by the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27-March 1, and March 5-8, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the history center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
"United We Sing" Crow River Youth Choir Concert 6 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features Hutchinson-area fourth- and fifth-graders performing a variety of music ranging from American folk and patriotic songs to songs representing immigrants from other countries and contemporary American songs. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students k-12 and free for children younger than 5. For more information, email crow.river.youth.choir@gmail.com
Friday, Feb. 28
Stamp-n-Storage Craft Night, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson, 5 p.m.-midnight. Bring your own project for a fun evening of crafting. Doors open at 5 p.m. but drop-ins are welcome throughout the evening. Admission is free but registration is required due to limited space. Snacks and beverages provided. Registration available on the event's Facebook page or call 844-239-0227.
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Hula Creek 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen's Bar and Grill in Biscay; 320-864-5555.
DJ music by Sub Zero 8:30 p.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Feb. 29
KSTP anchor Chris Egert is the guest speaker 11 a.m. at the 10th annual Type 1 Diabetes Fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. This event features live music by Up South, kids carnival with games and prizes, vendors, silent auction, photo booth, health booth and more.
"Back to the '80s" is the theme for the annual HFSA/PRCE annual Ice Show. Performances are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $10 adults and $6 for students.
Live music by Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
The River at MSP Church is hosting Cabin Fever Fest 3-5 p.m. at Rocket Hill, 22 Fifth Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This family-friendly event features free hot coca and cider, plus free drawings for prizes. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Little Crow Archery is hosting Black Light Vegas Shoot with the fun shoot at 6 p.m. $7 for adults, $5 for youth 14 or younger, and the money shoot at 7 p.m. $20 per shoot with 50 percent payout. This event is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit littlecrowarcheryclub.com.
Hutchinson Jaycees are hosting their fourth annual Casino Night 6:30-10 p.m. at Days Inn & Suites, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser, with all proceeds donated back to local youth organizations. Light appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available. To purchase tickets, visit the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. Tickets may be purchased at the door too.
McLeod for Tomorrow Gala Fundraiser at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 7 p.m. Live music by Mixtape Messages at 8 p.m. This event features costume contest for best Mardi Gras attire, games, chances to win prizes, cash bar and late-night late appetizers. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. For more information, call Tim Gratke at 320-333-7223 or contact McLeod for Tomorrow via mcleodfortomorrow.com, Facebook or email at mft501c3@gmail.com.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Look Who's Got Talent: Dassel-Cokato Area Talent Show 7 p.m. at the DC Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved seat advanced sale tickets are $10. Tickets at the door the day of the show are $12. Purchase tickets bit.ly/DCPACtickets, or by calling Dassel-Cokato Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Live music by Hula Creek 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Sunday, March 1
Through April 26, the Hutchinson United Soccer Association is hosting weekly free play soccer opportunities 5-8 p.m. every Sunday at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. It's free to play and kids age 3-19 are welcome. Richard Appleby, the Hutchinson boys varsity soccer coach, is leading the program. Kids are encouraged to bring indoor gym shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle, but the rest of the equipment is provided.
Galleries, museums
Showing through Feb. 28 is the third annual Community Showcase at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Showing through Feb. 29 is "Fur Trade in Minnesota," a traveling exhibit, on display 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10-2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Winsted Arts Council building, 141 Main Ave W., Winsted. The exhibit was created by the Minnesota History Centers Exhibits To Go program. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Volunteers are needed to staff the exhibit during open hours. For more information email winstedartscouncil@gmail.com.
Showing through May 3 is "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Discover the Cokato Museum's new escape room challenge: The Search for the Golden Can. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No prior knowledge of Cokato's history is needed to play. Admission is free but groups are required to provide a $20 refundable damage deposit. This event runs through April 4. The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Museum hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Watch for grand opening information for the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing of the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The event is expected to happen in March. In addition to the new exhibit space, the museum is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children over the age of 1. Discounted admission is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.