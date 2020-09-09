Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Registration is open for the Hutchinson Leadership Institute hosted by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Also open is participation in Leadership 2.0, the program that follows the completed leadership program. To register, visit explorehutchinson.com or call the chamber for availability at 320-587-5252.
Looking for a fall sport? Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is accepting teams for the Crow River Cornhole League. Play is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday nights, Sept. 30 through Nov. 12. The cost is $50 per team to enter. All skill levels are invited. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983 or register at the brewery.
Hutchinson Farmers Market is at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Rhinestone is headlining 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Party On The Patio at Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Ave., Kimball. This is an outdoor event and no reservations are required. Families are invited.
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting Yoga in the Park 7-8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Cokato. Advance registration required. Send an email with your full name to DCBounceBack@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Original Farmers Market meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Looking for creative play for your child? The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for two-hour blocks of playtime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Last call to view “Recent Works by Mic Stowell” at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The exhibit closes Sept. 11. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation. Here are the dates, times and registration information to the free webinars. Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10, register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables; Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29, register at z.umn.edu/fermenting. Additional food preservation resources are available online at extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Strut your stuff at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Sept. 11
Litchfield Area Christian Women is hosting a “Returning to Some Sort of Normal” brunch 9-10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Cindy Rauch of Hutchinson will talk about bees and honey. Special music by Joy Berg, and special speaker is Mary Roelofs of Princeton. Wear a mask and bring your own coffee and snack. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 for availability.
Are you up to the challenge of geocaching? Visit hutchinson.prce.com and click on “Parks & Campgrounds.” Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Geocaching.” Listed will be the parks containing caches and a link to help start.
Round up your friends for a game of disc golf. Hutchinson offers courses at South Park, Ridgewater College and Maplewood Academy. Litchfield also has a disc golf course at Litchfield High School. For more information, call Hutchinson Parks, Rec and Community Ed at 320-587-2975.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Start your weekend on a fresh note with a visit to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
The Hutchinson Garden Club is hosting a plant sale 9 a.m.-noon in the driveway at 835 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The money raised from this event is used to buy flowers next spring for the gardens at the Roberts Road and Dale Street intersection, and the McLeod County Fairgrounds. For more information, call 320-587-8484.
Registration for the ninth annual Dick York Antique Iron Vintage Bike Run is 9 a.m., with departure 11 a.m. at Zap Leather & Cycle, 920 W. Main St., Paynesville. There’s no entry fee. All bikes are welcome for the 100-mile run. Prizes are given to all vintage bikes that finish the run, and a $100 cash prize will be given to the oldest bike. For more information, call Chuck or Tiff at 320-243-3797.
Saturday-Sunday,
Sept. 12-13
St. Anastasia Fall Festival features take-out hamburger supper, drive-thru chicken dinner, raffle, coloring contest for all ages and a family scavenger hunt. For more information, visit stanastasia.net/fall-festival-2020/ or call the church office at 320-587-6507.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Live music by Skippin’ Stones 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Future performers include: Cheese Bots Sept. 19; Hula Creek Sept. 20; Derelict Trio Sept. 26-27; Everett Smithson Band Oct. 3-4; and The Lady & The Cowboy Oct. 10-11. Reservations required by calling 320-223-8748 or email at dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Live music by Traveled Ground 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Tyler Herwig Sept. 20; and Patrick Allen Sept. 27. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Sept. 14
The Dassel and Litchfield public libraries are hosting the Deep-Dive Book Club: Slavery in America. The virtual meetings will be facilitated by Black studies scholar and Minnesota native Jenny Skoog. Participants will read two slave narratives: “Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet A. Jacobs, and “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” by Frederick Douglass. Virtual discussions are 7-8 p.m. Mondays Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 23. For more information or to register, call Beth Cronk, head librarian, at 320-593-9447 or email elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Have you joined? Ridgewater College has created a community connection on Facebook called Just Art: Challenging Racism and Promoting Social Justice. Everyone is welcome to submit original art. The goal is to create a community forum that evolves into a virtual exhibit and performance experience. For more information or to join the group, go to ridgewater.edu/just-art.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Sept. 17
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage/shelter in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Future dates include: Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Glacial Lakes Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual Harvest Road Rally at Fun Sports of Hutchinson, 16235 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. It starts at Fun Sports and ends at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Dnc4ct.
Live music by David Lee at the Fall Open House 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Lamb Shoppe & Wellness Center, 61231 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Events include local food truck, sheep shearing demonstration and more. For more information, call 320-587-6094.
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting a Community Walk 8:30 a.m. at Collinwood Regional Park. No advance registration is required. For more information, email DCBounceBack.gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 20
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and revive the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Classic Car Cruise In 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. The front parking lot is for classic cars only. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Live music by Chuck, Jason and Jacob Thiel at the Oktoberfest hosted by Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Southwest Minnesota Arts Celebration is looking different this year. It’s a virtual event rather than in-person. Schedule: 1 p.m.: case studies/videos of SMAC grant awarded arts events in the 18-county area; 4:30 p.m.: virtual social hour; 5 p.m.: annual meeting; 5:30 p.m.: recognition of Tom Wirt of Hutchinson as the Prairie Star Award recipient and Julie Iverson, recipient of the Prairie Disciple Award; 7 p.m.: Spirit of the Region raffle winners posted. To join the celebration from your computer, tablet or smartphone:: global.gotomeeting.com/join/605034389. You can also dial in using your phone: 571-317-3122; access code: 605-034-389. For more information, call SMAC at 800-622-5284 or email info@swmnarts.org.
It's Grape Stomp time at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Diesel Fire noon-3 p.m. followed by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Beer & Hymns. Join the Nelson family in their home for a virtual singing experience. It is Facebook Live at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson/. If you are not on Facebook, it will be live streamed at riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns/. For more information, call the River of Hope Church office at 320-587-4414.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.