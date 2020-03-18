Editor's note: Due to the fluid situation surrounding COVID-19, the A&E Calendar reflects cancellations, postponements and continuing events as of press time. It is recommended that you call before attending any event to make sure it is happening.
Next seven days
HUTCHINSON PARKS RECREATION AND COMMUNITY RECREATION: Programs are being assessed at this time. Information on individual activities will be posted via the PRCE Facebook page and emails through its registration programs. Customers who choose to withdraw from an activity should call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
CANCELED: Following the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines, all senior programming at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., is suspended until further notice. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
CLOSED: Meghan's Place in Hutchinson is closed through the end of March. For updates visit its Facebook page.
CANCELED: Century 9 and the State Theatre, both in Hutchinson, are temporarily closed for business in compliance with state guidelines to control the spread of Coronavirus. Watch for updates on the businesses Facebook pages and websites.
CONTINUING: The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council can be reached via email info@swmnarts.org. If you have received a grant and intend to make any changes to your project due to COVID-19, call SMAC at 800-622-5284. For more information, visit swmnarts.org.
CONTINUING: Pioneerland Library System is suspending all programming and outreach activities through the end of March. At this time the library will remain open for regular library services. For more information, call: Brownton Civic Center, 335 Third St. S., 320-328-5900; Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milky Way S., Cosmos, 320-440-1012; Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N., 320-275-3756; Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St., 320-864-3919; Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., 320-587-2368; Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., 320-693-2483; and Winsted Public Library, 180 Main Ave. W., 320-485-3909.
UPDATE: Hutchinson Center for the Arts: Because there are currently no exhibits or programming, hours will be sporadic through March 20. Hutchinson Theatre Company has canceled its spring comedy, "Everybody Loves Opal." For more information, call 320-223-5859 or 952-237-1063 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 48 hours or visit hutchtheatre.org.
CONTINUING: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and other public lands remain open to the public. State park visitor centers, contact stations, and other ancillary buildings will be closed until further notice. With contact stations closed, visitors will pay through self-pay and informational kiosks located at each facility. Visitors are also encouraged to purchase daily and annual park passes through the online portal before they visit. The DNR also is encouraging the public to use social distancing options for doing business with the agency, such as buying or renewing licenses online, calling rather than stopping by your local DNR office, using online or telephone reservation systems, and using email or phone to request information from the DNR’s Information Center. The DNR has adopted Minnesota Department of Health social distancing guidelines, such as maintaining 6-10 foot distances, at front-counter operations with the public. For more information, call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). Email the center at info.dnr@state.mn.us. Hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
CANCELED: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is suspending all performances through Sunday, April 12, this includes all performances of "The Music Man," Fireside Concert Series events, Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret and any special events. For more information, call 952-934-1525 or visit chanhassendt.com.
CANCELED: The Guthrie Theater has canceled performances through April 5. Ticket holders will be contacted regarding their ticketing options. For more information, call 877.44.STAGE or visit guthrietheater.org.
Wednesday, March 18
CANCELED: Storytime for toddlers at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Pioneerland Library System is suspending all programming and outreach activities through the end of March. At this time the library will remain open for regular library services. For more information, call 320-693-2483.
CANCELED: Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is hosting a Queen Scholarship Q&A 6:15 p.m. at Caribou Coffee, Cash Wise, 1020 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit watercarnival.org/become-a-queen-candidate/.
CANCELED: Play Texas Hold'em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
CANCELED: Participate in live trivia Wednesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
CANCELED: Play Pop Culture Trivia 7-9 p.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Thursday, March 19
CANCELED: Storytime 10 a.m. offers finger plays, crafts, stories and more at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
CANCELED: Coffee with Cops 11 a.m. in the commons area at Ridgewater College's Hutchinson campus. This is an opportunity to talk with Hutchinson police officers and share casual conversation about community topics. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hutchinson Police Services at 320-587-2242.
RESCHEDULED: Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson, is closed through March. It has rescheduled its third annual Flamingo Paradise Beach Party for Thursday, April 16. Enjoy food, games, music and more. RSVP for planning to Jacob or Mona at 320-234-6347.
CANCELED: The Gathering has canceled its praise live performance for March and they will evaluate April as the current events continue to evolve. For more information, call Christ the King Lutheran Church at 320-587-2776.
CANCELED: Brickheads at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Pioneerland Library System is suspending all programming & outreach activities through the end of March. At this time the Litchfield library will remain open for regular library services. For more information, call 320-693-2483.
CANCELED: The Liquor Hutch has canceled its wine-tasting event at the Crow River Golf Club. It is also canceling all in-store tasting and events until further notice. At this time, the Liquor Hutch remains open. For more information, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
CANCELED: Wild about trivia? It's offered 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
CONTINUING: It's Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursdays at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, March 20
CANCELED: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Pioneerland Library System is suspending all programming & outreach activities through the end of March. At this time the Litchfield library will remain open for regular library services. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Saturday, March 21
POSTPONED: Big Little Hunting & Fishing Expo and Auction 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., has been canceled for Saturday. The Christian Deer Hunters Association is hoping to reschedule this event. For more information, call Tom Rakow at 320-583-3236.
CANCELED: Coding Club for students 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Pioneerland Library System is suspending all programming & outreach activities through the end of March. At this time the library will remain open for regular library services. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368.
CANCELED: Retro Type-In 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library meeting room. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2367.
POSTPONED: Gopher Campfire's Wild Game Feed 5-10 p.m. at the clubhouse, 24718 County Highway 7, Hutchinson. Tickets are $40 and advance sales only. Tickets are available at David Larson Financial, 227 Main St. S., Hutchinson or by calling Galen Carlson at 320-587-8792 or Mark Bening at 320-583-0954. Gopher Campfire is also postponing Blue Bird Day on April 4.
CONTINUING: Live music by solo acoustic guitarist Jarrod Peterson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Sunday, March 22
CANCELED DUE TO SCHOOL CLOSING: Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
CANCELED: Silver Lake Civic Association's 21st Bean Bag Tournament at the Silver Lake Auditorium.
CANCELED: Phoenix Drumline has canceled its 2020 Home Performance 4:30 p.m. at Park Elementary, 100 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Monday, March 23
CONTINUING: Find out what's new at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching "Chamber Connections" hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
CANCELED: RiverSong 2020 Volunteer Kick-Off Event at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
CANCELED: Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is canceled. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
CONTINUING: Love to read? Find out what's worth reading and what's not by tuning into "Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers" with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
CONTINUING: Learn what resources, opportunities and activities are available for local veterans by watching "Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program." It is hosted by veteran Lisa Dittell. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
CONTINUING: Cook up some new recipes with "Cooking in the Country with Chris." Local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter shares recipes and tips. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
CONTINUING: Today is the deadline to register for Gardening Education Day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. This event is hosted by the University of Minnesota McLeod and Meeker County Master Gardeners. It features speakers, gardening education, vendors, door prizes and more. Registration is $30 by March 23 and $35 afterward. Space is limited. To register, call the Extension office at 320-484-4334. View the brochure at z.umn.edu/20gardenedday.
Tuesday, March 24
CANCELED: The Breakfast Club 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., is canceled. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
CANCELED: The University of Minnesota Extension has canceled all in-person events through March 31 including the Hutchinson Public Library's Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Hutchinson Public Library and 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
CANCELED: The University of Minnesota Extension has canceled all in-person events through March 31. This event maybe rescheduled: Meeker County Gardeners Gala, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Philip's Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. For more information or to register, contact the Meeker County Extension office by calling 320-693-5275 or email at mnext-meeker@umn.edu.
CONTINUING: Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, is the host of "History Quest," which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
CANCELED: Share your knowledge at Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, March 25
CANCELED: Dassel Library Book Club 1 p.m. at the library, 460 Third St. N., Dassel. Pioneerland Library System is suspending all programming & outreach activities through the end of March. At this time the library will remain open for regular library services. For more information, call the Dassel library at 320-275-3756.
Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, April 2-4
CANCELED: The Hutchinson Theatre Company board has made the decision to cancel its spring comedy, "Everybody Loves Opal" 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. For more information, visit hutchtheatre.org or call 320-223-5859 or 952-237-1063 and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
Friday, March 27
CANCELED: United Way of McLeod County has canceled its Duelly Noted: Dueling Pianos event. For more information, call 320-587-3613.
CANCELED: Live music by Matt McAllister 7 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
CANCELED: Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m.-midnight at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Saturday, March 28
POSTPONED: "In His Loving Care" is the theme of Peace Lutheran's Women's Retreat has been postponed to the fall. If you have purchased a ticket, hang on to it and use it for the fall event. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
POSTPONED: 17th annual Winsted Women's Expo has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 25. For more information, email the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce at winstedchamber.com.
CANCELED: Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company's first Bockfest. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
CANCELED: Jam the Gym at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe. For more information, visit timorthfoundaiton.org or call Ralph Johnson at 320-587-6733.
CANCELED: Ball in the House sponsored by the Hutchinson Concert Association is canceled. For more information, visit the concert association's Facebook page.
CANCELED: Live music by South 40 6-10 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake; 320-327-2404.
Tuesday, March 31
CONTINUING: Beer and Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson.
Saturday, April 4
CANCELED: The Civil War Symposium in Litchfield has been canceled. The 2020 symposium will not be rescheduled. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director of the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, at 320-693-8911.
CANCELED: The Hutchinson One Book, One Community Iditarod Panel Discussion 2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Huthchinson is canceled. The committee is meeting in the future to discuss options for rescheduling. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Wednesday, April 15
POSTPONED: Hutchinson Health Foundation's annual Hospice Share N' Care Dinner at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call Rachael Gemuenden, executive director, at 320-484-4443.
Thursday, April 17
CANCELED: Ridgewater College has canceled Passport to the Parks event, Dig into Learning at the Ridge, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, email Janet.Meier@ridgewater.edu.
Galleries and museums
OPEN REGULAR HOURS: Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
CLOSED: The Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is closed until further notice. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
CLOSED: All programs at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, are temporarily suspended. The museum is closed until further notice. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
CLOSED: The Cokato Museum is temporarily closed until further notice.
CLOSED: Wheel and Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is temporarily closed until further notice.