Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs 8 p.m.-midnight at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving. "Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some." — Charles Dickens, author
12th annual Turkey Day Butts ‘n Guts 8-8:45 a.m. in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Class is free with a nonperishable food item or cash donation to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Last year, this event raised 125 pounds of food and $25 in cash for the food shelf. This event is sponsored by Fit to the CORE.
5th annual SWEAT Turkey Burn 8-9:15 a.m. at ???. Admission is a nonperishable food item donation to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. This event is hosted by SWEAT.
Alone on Thanksgiving? Join the Community Thanksgiving Dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. The Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, is helping to provide transportation for people who need it and deliver meals to those who prefer to do that. The meal is free but freewill donations are welcome and will go to the Common Cup Backpack Program. Diane Pedersen is the Thanksgiving Day coordinator. For more information, call Pederson at 320-587-6507 or email parishadmin@stanastasia.net.
Silver Lake Thanksgiving Dinner at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St., Silver Lake. Doors open at noon-3 p.m. The meal is served family style at 1 p.m. Following the meal will be bingo, door prizes and a coloring contest. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 29
Let the shopping begin. It's Black Friday.
Did you eat too much turkey? Free Post Pie Burn Bootcamp 8:30 a.m. at America's Fitness Center, Plaza 15, 1065 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event is open to members and nonmembers and includes door prizes and more; 320-221-6259.
Here comes Santa Claus ... 2:30-5 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
New Ulm welcomes Santa to town at the 31st annual Parade of Lights 6 p.m. in downtown New Ulm. The parade features more than 60 units brightly lit with thousands of lights. For more information, call 507-233-4300.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway Acoustic Duo 7:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Hutchinson and Litchfield merchants are celebrating shopping local at Small Business Saturday. This an opportunity to support small businesses in your community. To learn more, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252 or the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Ho, ho, ho it's Santa Claus: noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Last chance National Novel Writing Month Write-In 3-5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome to bring your writing project and a laptop or notebook; 320-587-2368.
Down with Diabetes Alliance Christmas Gala at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This event features a social hour with cash bar at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Entertainment by local musicians begins at 8 p.m. Silent auction is also available. Tickets are $35 and benefit local children with diabetes. To purchase tickets, call Bobby Paulson at 320-582-1213.
A.B.A.T.E. South Central is hosting Toys for Kids with DJ music by Sub Zero 8 p.m.-midnight and silent auction 6-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. Bring unwrapped toys and cash donations for children in Meeker and McLeod counties; It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
A duo from Miss Myra and the Moonshiners is performing vintage blues and jazz 7 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Santa Claus is coming to town: noon-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation of "The Colors of Jesus" 1-3 p.m. The exhibit is a collection of eight works of art in an array of colors, with each color representing an aspect of Jesus' life and teachings. each piece of art is accompanied by corresponding scripture passages to illustrate the message. The eight colors are yellow for light, blue for water, orange for miracles, purple for parables, red for love, green for forgiveness, black for crucifixion and white for resurrection. Light refreshments and musical background is provided. This is a gift to the community to start the Advent season. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312 or email bethumc@hutchtel.net.
Celebrate the Season with the Community Strings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1407 Cedar Ave. N., Glencoe. Admission is a freewill donation with the proceeds going to local food banks. For more information, call the church office at 320-864-6157.
Monday , Dec. 2
The Meeker County Museum's second annual Christmas Tree Village is ready for viewing. Local nonprofits such as Meeker 4-H, the Litchfield Downtown Council, Broken Roads Ranch, the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program, Ladies of the G.A.R and Girl Scouts of Litchfield are decorating trees for viewing. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Admission buys a kid-friendly Christmas scavenger hunt and a ticket to vote for Best Decorated Tree. The exhibit is at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. It runs through Dec. 31. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Hutchinson Middle School Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
No activity tonight at Adaptive Recreation. Next activity is snow bingo 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, followed by the winter dance and pizza party 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, both take place at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S.; 320-234-5656.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Dec. 5
Live music by John Dokken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Dec. 6
Rural Women Conference hosted by United Way of McLeod County. This event 8 a.m.-noon is at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. Check in is at 8 a.m. followed by three sessions: Change is Constant, Redefining Rural, a panel of rural women, and Recognizing, Celebrating and Moving Through Change. This event features coffee, light snacks and breakfast. Tickets are $25. To register, visit bit.ly/2XbVEJc.
Bonnie Mohr Studio Holiday Gala, 10454 160th St., Glencoe, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Meet artist Bonnie Mohr, tour her farm studio, enjoy some treats, refreshments and socializing. For more information, call 320-864-6642.
St. John's Lutheran Church, 410 First St. N., Winsted, is hosting a Christmas concert featuring the Kingery Family at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at intermission. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-485-2522.
Live music by Radio Acoustic 7:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Live music by LiveWire 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
A Scandinavian Christmas at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church, 16144 20th St. S.W., Cokato. Friday night features a Scandinavian dinner, cemetery candle lighting, sausage roast, sleigh rides, choir program and singalong in Finnish and English. Sunday includes a brunch, sleigh rides, choir program and sausage roast. For more information, visit cllchurch.org or call the church office at 320-286-2024.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Happy Pawlidays Santa and Grinch Photos 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Runnings, 1090 State Highway 15 S. This event is a fundraiser for the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Three photo packages available: $5, $10 and $20. For more information, call 320-234-9699.
"Memories of Christmas Past" Ladies Christmas Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Dassel Evangelical Covenant Church, 251 Lake St., Dassel. This free event features brunch, live music and stories of Christmases past. Childcare is available. Tickets are required. Pick them up at the church office or visit dasselcovenant.org/2019-christmas-brunch.html.
Winsted Winter Festival 11 a.m.-2 p.m. meet Santa and enjoy fun family activities, painting and bake sale at the Holy Trinity gym, 110 Winsted Ave. W., Winsted. The Winsted Arts Council is hosting an artisan boutique 2-8 p.m. at 141 W. Main Ave. This event features one-of-a-kind treasures by local artists. The Winsted Lions chili feed 4:30-7:30 p.m. is at the River of Life Church, 170 Main Ave. W. The 8th annual lighting of the Winsted Christmas tree and singing of Christmas carols is at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. The festival ends on a bright note: the Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. It travels through the downtown area. For more information, call the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-485-2366.
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-15
Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter is hosting a holiday gift wrapping fundraiser 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Cost for gift wrapping is a freewill donation. For more information, call 320-234-9699.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Crow River Fastpitch invites families and their pets for pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Toys for Tots donations of new toys or money will be accepted at the door. The indoor playground is open and refreshments will be available. For more information, call Raquel Bushman, league director, at 320-583-0681.
Holiday Remembrance Program 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1407 Cedar Ave. N., Glencoe. Remember your loved one with an invocation, music readings, candle lighting and refreshments. Admission is free but RSVP for planning by Dec. 2 to Gail at 320-864-3737.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel is staging the original production From Cradle to Cross: A Story of Love” at 5 p.m. at the church, 221 Atlantic Ave. E., Dassel. The celebration of the season was written by Janis Rannow of Hutchinson, with music direction by Barb Kay of Dassel. The event features nine scenes with live animals, a unique shadow play, community guitarists and original narration, plus multiple music groups of all ages. Following the production, a meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall. The fee is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3852.
Monday, Dec. 9
Hutchinson Middle School Band Concert at 7 p.m. in the gym, 1365 School Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Thursday, Dec. 12
McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first Roaring '20s Gala with dinner, dancing, silent auction, live jazz band and comedic stylings by Dan Bublitz Jr. Tickets are $50 and available at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To reserve tickets, call the museum at 320-587-2109. This event is a fundraiser for the historical society.
Holiday Remembrance Program 7 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Remember your loved one with an invocation, music readings, candle lighting and refreshments. Admission is free but RSVP for planning by Dec. 5 to Heather or Allison at 320-587-2128.
Karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Dec. 14
14th annual Fancy Cookie Sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield. This event features Christmas cookies, candies, jams, jellies, ethnic goodies, Scandinavian cookies, lefse, rosettes and more. Lunch is also available.
Second annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th E. This event features 60 crafters and vendors. Attendees are invited to view the Festival of Trees 10 a.m.-noon upstairs at the Glencoe Public Library. Santa visits 1-2 p.m. Donations are welcome of mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for the McLeod Alliance.
Toys for Tots Distribution 2-4 p.m. The River at MSP Church, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This program is for low-income families in need of assistance. Application forms are avialable here: bit.ly/2Kivsrm. The deadline to register is Dec. 1. For assistance, email the Rev. David Blair at PastorDavid@rivermsp.com.
Christmas Movie and PJ Party 4-9:30 p.m. at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe. Drop off your kids at the Community Room (use the Field House doors) for an evening of a crafts, supper and the movie "The Grinch." The fee is $20 for the first child and $10 for siblings. This event is open to all ages. All proceeds go to the Glencoe Royalty.
Fifth annual Bluegrass Gospel Christmas 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. This event features the Kingery Family, Grove City; the Mahlstedt Family, Cokato; and Pearlgrace & Co. (the Williamson Family of Oklahoma). Admission is a freewill donation at the door. For more information, visit mnbluegrass.com.
Litchfield Downtown Council is hosting a Christmas Gala featuring David K as Roy Orbison and Melissa B as Patsy Cline at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. for appetizers, beverages and Christmas music followed at 7 p.m. by the Roy Orbison/Patsy Cline Show. Tickets are $10 balcony and $20 main floor. Buy tickets online at royorbison.rocks or by calling the Litchfield Downtown Council at 320-221-5781.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Monday, Dec. 16
Hutchinson High School Holiday Band and Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2151.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Litchfield High School Band and Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 901 N. Gilman Ave.; 320-693-2424.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Live music by Josie Sanken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Dec. 20
Stamp-n-Storage presents A Night with Comedian Tommy Ryman 7 p.m. at CorssPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Tickets are $15 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stamp-N-Storage, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Free family holiday showing of "White Christmas" (this is a change from what has been previously posted) and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas" 10 a.m. at CineMagic Century 9 Theatre, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Santa will be stopping by and free coffee, cider and cookies will be available in the lobby. Donations of nonperishable food items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf are welcome.
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Roaring '20s Gala Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.