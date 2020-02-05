Next seven days
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. is a short storytime for infants through age 3. It meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
John Lofdahl, a historical re-enactor known for portraying Martin McLeod, is the guest speaker at the McLeod County Historical Partnership meeting 1 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The MCHP is a collection of historical organizations within McLeod County. Members are the Glencoe Preservation Society, Historic Hutchinson, McLeod County Historical Society, Stewart Historical Society and the city of Hutchinson. The group meets quarterly at rotating sites and discusses different projects they are taking on, as well as offering support to one another. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
”Fur Trade in Minnesota” is a new exhibit on display 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10-2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Winsted Arts Council building, 141 Main Ave W., Winsted. The exhibit, which is on display through Feb. 29, was created by the Minnesota History Center’s Exhibits To Go program. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Volunteers are needed to staff the exhibit during open hours. For more information email winstedartscouncil@gmail.com.
Discover a gentle workout at Taijifit 6 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The Rev. Jill Warner is a certified Taijifit instructor. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program meets weekly; 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Trivia every Wednesday 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
The Hutchinson High School one-act play “Amadeus” will be performed for the public 7:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W.; 320-587-2151.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Stories, finger plays, crafts and more are featured at Storytime 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Warming houses are open for outdoor fun at Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., Kiwanis Park Sliding Hill, 20 Fifth Ave. N.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E. Hours are 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
”Battle of the Bags” Cornhole League 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays: Feb. 6, 20, March 5, 19, April 2, 16 at Cokato Elementary School lunch room, 200 Fifth St. S.W., Cokato. Enter through Door E, Participants must register with a partner and provide their own boards and bags, four per team. The fee is $10. Register online at isd466.org or call DC Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Last chance to audition for Litchfield Community Theatre’s “Frozen Jr.” production 6-8 p.m. Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month’s featured book is “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris. Advance registration is required. Tickets are $25 and available at crowriverwinery.com.
Children age 4-14 are welcome at Brickheads, which offers creative play with Legos 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Feb. 7
Bring your mug for Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan’s Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
Songs, stories and activities are featured at Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Preschool Story Time continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Hutchinson Area Boat and Camper Show in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 2-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome and admission and parking are free. For more information, call B&B Sports & RV at 320-234-7669.
Live music by Lyndon Peterson’s One-Man Band 4-7 p.m. at the Glencoe Knights of Columbus Fish Fry at Pla-Mor Ballroom, 1904 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-587-8309.
CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson, is live streaming the “IF: Gathering,” which provides women the opportunity to consider questions of faith, to dream and connect during the two-day event. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday with Live Session 1 6-9 p.m. Saturday begins with breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by Live Session 2 9 a.m.-noon and Live Session 3 2-5 p.m. Guests are welcome to visit the vendors in the North Lobby. Tickets are $20 and include snacks and breakfast. For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/2RDmXeq or call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by the SouthGrade Band 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Gun Show at the National Guard Armory, 1200 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. Hours for the two-day event: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission $5, children 12 or younger are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Russ Bowers at 218-845-2530.
Check out the latest at the Hutchinson Area Boat and Camper Show in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome and admission and parking are free. For more information, call B&B Sports & RV at 320-234-7669.
Family Storytime with Melissa Walden 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Walden will read the book “Bye, Bye Germs” and talk about the importance of dental health. Each family will receive a book to take home. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
The 24th annual Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon noon-5 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser and community awareness event for the McLeod Alliance. For more information, call Glynis at 320-234-7933.
10th annual Wintercade Ice Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Lake Ripley, Litchfield. Only 1,000 ticket are available at the cost of $20 each. Thousands of dollars worth of door prizes given out every 5 minutes during the contest. Tickets are available at the Litchfield American Legion, Litchfield Building Center, the Muddy Cow, Runnings of Litchfield, KLFD AM/FM and the Red Goat, Watkins.
Glencoe-Silver Lake Booster Club is hosting its first Cornhole Tournament 2 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Registration is $40 per team. Prizes for first and second place. Also offered will be bingo and meat raffle. For more information or to register, call Eric Dietal at 952-457-9943.
Live music by Nate Case 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Feb. 9
It’s the last day of the Hutchinson Area Boat and Camper Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The public is welcome and admission and parking are free. For more information, call B&B Sports & RV at 320-234-7669.
Adult and Family Hour indoor ice skating 1-2 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $10 for families, and open skating 2-4 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $3 for students, both available through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-587-2975.
Live music by Squad Car Denny and the Tomkatz as well as DJ Stacy 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Pla-Mor Ballroom’s Hawaiian Luau. The $10 cover charge includes live music, refreshments and activities. Pla-Mor is at 1904 Ninth Ave., Glencoe. For more information, call Steve at 651-303-3261.
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: March 1, April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Live music by Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band 3-6 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay; 320-864-5555.
Monday, Feb. 10
Early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Enter the pool through the locker rooms. Admission is $4 or a discount ticket. Passes are available too. Lap swim continues through June 3. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Hall Walking Club is 6:45-7:45 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Dassel-Cokato High School, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. The fee is $2 for the school year. Purchase a yellow Hall Walking Club badget at the Community Education office during regular office hours: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Walking is only available at the high school/middle school complex. There is no walking when there are conferences or when school is not in session. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Have you registered for the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Hutchinson Public Library? Read books and earn rewards. Admission is free. Register at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Keep up with what’s happening at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching “Chamber Connections” hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Cosmos Creation Club meets 1 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Cosmos Public Library, 220 Milky Way St. S. Children are welcome to build fun things with Legos. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-440-1012.
Looking for a good book to read, tune into “Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers” with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Veteran Lisa Dittell hosts “Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program,” which highlights resources, opportunities and activities for veterans. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting its annual meeting 5 p.m. at the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Take a look back at 2019 and a look forward for 2020. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Light refreshments will be served; 320-587-7278.
Learn new recipes with “Cooking in the Country with Chris” hosted by local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Tuesday, Feb . 11
View the third annual Community Showcase exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The exhibit continues through Feb. 28. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. is kicking off its Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. The following topics will be covered: Feb. 11, 13: pruning; Feb. 18, 20: seed starting; Feb. 25, 27: shade plants; March 3, 5: growing herbs; March 10, 12: tree identification; March 17, 19: lawn care; March 24, 26: beginning gardening; and March 31, April 1: growing vegetables. The programs are free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, hosts “History Quest,” which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Feb. 13
Battlefields of the Western Theater is the topic of Terry Davis’ presentation 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. He’ll talk about and share photographs of battlefields including Perryville, Stones River, Chickamauga and Franklin. The roundtable meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Stacey Neuhaus of Litchfield, who has appeared in Hutchinson Theatre Company productions, is starring in eight-show run of “The Savannah Sipping Society” Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 20-23 at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. The curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit thebarntheatre.com or call 320-235-9500.
Friday, Feb. 14
Litchfield Area Christian Women’s brunch 9-10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. The theme of this month’s brunch is Wonderland of Crafts. Renee Pursley will share embroidery tips. Shirley Weinzetl and Donna Nelson will perform love songs and Jan Henryson of Sioux Center is the featured speaker, “Finding Value in a Cracked Pot.” The fee is $10. To reserve your place, call by noon, Feb. 10, to Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Winter Read Book Chat 2-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Stop by and share your favorite winter reads with others. Bring your own beverage with a lid. Book discussion lists and chocolate will be provided. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next event is 2-4 p.m. friday, March 13. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Parents’ Night Out: Valentine’s Day Edition. A licensed day care provider is opening 6 p.m.-midnight for parents. Children can enjoy a fun night of games, movies and pizza. The fee is $20 per child. For more information or to register, call Heidi at 507-848-0606.
Valentine’s Dinner and Concert with the Kingery Family 6-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. To reserve your place, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Ice Golf 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hosted by the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W., Silver Lake. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Coding Club for youth age 10-18 is the third Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For computer access, register at the library by calling 320-587-2368 or bring your own laptop or tablet. Admission is free.
Empty Bowl fundraiser 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dassel Area Historical Society, 901 First St. Suggested donation is $15 for a handmade bowl and a simple meal. Money raised from this event will benefit the Dassel Area Food Shelf. For more inofrmation, call Jena Levandowski at 320-275-9298.
Ties and Tiaras: Daddy-Daughter Dance 6-8 p.m. at Riverside Church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is for age 3-18. This event is open to the public. Admission is $10 per family. Register in advance at riversidehutch.org/events.
Bull Riding at the Brewery, 7-10 p.m. Ride the mechanical bull at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Paul Mayasich 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Story, Story Tell Us Your Story 1-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hannah Fitzgerald Tjoflat is hosting the third annual community storytelling event. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
It’s Art Kids Drop In Day 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This session will explore the Community Showcase exhibit with a scavenger hunt, shadow drawing, painting projects and more. This event is for children age 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Admission but advance registration is recommended by calling 320-587-7278 or email info@hutchinsonarts.org. Trailblazer tokens are available to those in need of transportation support.
Wednesdays, Feb. 19-April 29
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. is hosting a Cornhole League 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels are welcome. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. The fee is $50 per team to enter. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983. The brewery is at 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Live music by Mike Munson 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Feb. 21
Form a team and compete for prizes at the fourth annual Trivia Night Fundraiser 6-8:30 p.m. to benefit Haitian Ministries in the Dominican Republic. Cost is $10 plus special rounds. Snacks and beverages provided. This event is at the Dassel Church of Christ, 100 Parker Ave. E. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3322.
Piano music by Marc Vailliancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Meghan’s Place Health and Wellness Day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event features workshops on art, firstaid/CPR, health and fitness and healthy relationships. The day ends with a dance and DJ. Call for ticket availability at 320-234-6347.
Chase the chill with No Lines Improv. The comedy troupe is hosting Winter Laughs 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community readers are invited to a book discussion 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Hymn Sing 3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 8638 Plum Ave., Brownton. Sing your favorite hymns and stay for dessert and coffee. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-328-5533.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Todd Hormann, who will talk about his hobby of making handmade, dark-house spearing decoys, is the guest speaker at the monthly Breakfast Club 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the museum at320-587-2109.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Young Historians are meeting 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County Historical Society, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This growing event is for school-age children. February’s history game will be “What is Pioneer Jeopardy?” Admission is free and the event is open to all public, parochial and homeschool students. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Dassel Library Book Club meets 1 p.m. This month’s featured book is “The Island House” by Nancy Thayer. The Dassel Public Library is at 460 Third St. N. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Thursday, Feb. 27
It’s opening night for eight-show run of “Nunsense,” the spring musical comedy produced by the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27-March 1, and March 5-8, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the history center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
Friday, Feb. 28
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Feb. 29
”Back to the ‘80s” is the theme for the annual HFSA/PRCE annual Ice Show. Performances are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $10 adults and $6 for students.
Live music by Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
Hutchinson Jaycees are hosting their fourth annual Casino Night 6:30-10 p.m. at Days Inn & Suites, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser, with all proceeds donated back to local youth organizations. Light appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available. To purchase tickets, visit the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. Tickets may be purchased at the door too.
McLeod for Tomorrow Gala Fundraiser at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 7 p.m. Live music by Mixtape Messages at 8 p.m. This event features costume contest for best Mardi Gras attire, games, chances to win prizes, cash bar and late-night late appetizers. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. For more information, call Tim Gratke at 320-333-7223 or contact McLeod for Tomorrow via mcleodfortomorrow.com, Facebook or email at mft501c3@gmail.com.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Look Who’s Got Talent: Dassel-Cokato Area Talent Show 7 p.m. at the DC Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved seat advanced sale tickets are $10. Tickets at the door the day of the show are $12. Purchase tickets bit.ly/DCPACtickets, or by calling Dassel-Cokato Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Galleries, museums
Showing through May 3 is “Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes” at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes’ photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Discover the Cokato Museum’s new escape room challenge: The Search for the Golden Can. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No prior knowledge of Cokato’s history is needed to play. Admission is free but groups are required to provide a $20 refundable damage deposit. This event runs through April 4. The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Museum hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Watch for grand opening information for the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing of the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The event is expected to happen in March. In addition to the new exhibit space, the museum is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children over the age of 1. Discounted admission is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
