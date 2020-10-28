Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Chad Lewis, author and researcher, presents "Minnesota's Gangster Past: Land of 10,000 Crimes" as a free digital program sponsored by McLeod County libraries. To participate, register with Jackee Fountain, Glencoe head librarian, at jackee.fountain@pioneer.lib.mn.us, or Katy Hiltner, Hutchinson head librarian, at katy.hiltner@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. This program is recommended for age 13 or older. Participants who register will be able to view it online through Nov. 1. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368.
Make a leather bracelet with Jen Anfinson Studio via a craft kit and online video tutorials through Nov. 19. This craft project is for age 10 or older. To reserve your jewelry kit, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368, or the Winsted Public Library at 320-485-3909.
Earn a prize for reading! Kids and teens are welcome to participate in the Hutchinson Public Library's Nonfiction Reading Challenges. To access the reading log for kids, go to Google Classroom and enter code tlqgrst. For teens, enter cvmx6at. Need help? Call the library at 320-587-2368.
Exercise your creativity and pick up your free art kit today! Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. Art kits will be available through the end of the year. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Time is running out to enjoy homegrown produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday through Oct. 31.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold'em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 29
The Original Farmers Market offers just-picked goodness 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Calling all students! Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.W., offers virtual self-paced book clubs for grade school, middle school and teens. To access the grade school program, visit Google Classroom and input code: jrathlo; for middle schoolers use code: opao2hd; for teens use code: ojupeiz. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Reserve a creative play date. The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh produce 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors also sell a variety of homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Test your knowledge at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Share your favorite songs at karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Oct. 30
Start your holiday shopping early at Vineyard United Methodist Church's Country Store. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features handcrafts, quilts, jams, jellies and produce. Masks are required and social distancing will be required. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Fun for the little ones: Online Story Hour for Children at the Dassel Public Library. Enjoy music at 10 a.m., stories at 10:15 a.m. and a craft at 10:25 a.m., or watch any time at dassel.lib.mn.us/kids-services. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Buy it homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. through October at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Saturday, Oct. 31
For a list of local Halloween events, see B1 in today's Leader.
Last call for the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Live music by Hounddog and Fatback 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N. Future performers include: Cheesebots on Nov. 7; Paul Drinkwine on Nov 8; Phil Berbig on Nov. 14; Skippin Stones on Nov. 15; Gravel Road on Nov 21-22; and Ordinary Folks on Nov. 28-29. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Live music by Hula Creek 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Marco Vendrame Nov. 8; Ted Hajnasiewicz Nov. 15; Brady Perl Nov. 22; and Traveled Ground Nov. 29. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Mondays, Nov. 2
Registration is open for Chris Schlueter's Outdoor Holiday Decoration Class 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. The fee is $28 with a maximum of 28 participants. To register, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975, or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Fare for All is operating a drive-thru sale 2-5 p.m. in the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot along Hassan Street. This community-supported, nonprofit program is open to all. It provides easy access to low-cost, nutritious foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meat packages. There are no income or residential restrictions and no pre-registration. A mask or face covering is required while interacting with staff and volunteers. Credit, debit or EBT payments are preferred, no personal checks. Regular meat packs and produce packs will be available, plus the holiday pack. For more information, visit Common Cup Ministry at common-cup.org/ or call call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Take an art break and view the exhibit "Malaise," featuring the work of Liz Miller and Chris Allen. Hutchinson Center for the Arts hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Nov. 13. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
It's Tuesday! The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson has literacy bags to pick up and return, and art kits pickup, both 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Upcoming events
Friday, Nov. 6
Live music by Gig Noonan at Manannah Hilltop Tavern, 57241 CSAH 30, Grove City; 320-453-2200.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ready to start babysitting? Learn the basics at the Babysitting Course 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. This is for students age 10 or older. Bring a bag lunch. The fee is $65. To register or for more information, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975 or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Are your kids ready to stay home alone? Learn the basics at the Home Alone Class, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. This class is for students in third grade or older. The fee is $30. To register or for more information, call Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975 or visit hutchinsonprce.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Fresh Homemade Pizza Virtual Cooking Class by Chris Schlueter 6:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $20. Register through Litchfield Community Education and Recreation at 320-693-2354 or visit litchfieldcommunityed.com.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Live music by the West Highway Trio 7:30 p.m. at the Krauser's Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2877.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28
Holiday Vendor Market 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.