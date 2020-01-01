Next seven days
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Open skating at the East Rink and open hockey at the West Rink, both 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Fee: $4 adults and $3 students; 320-234-5640.
New Year's Day bingo 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. S.E.; 320-587-9929.
The deadline is today to submit nominations for the Wirt Award to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bit.ly/35CI2ty.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Tickets are on sale for Hutch-opoly, the theme of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's annual event and community awards. The fun is 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crow River Winery. In a change from past years, no costumes are required. Guests can play on the life-size Hutch-opoly board, enjoy dinner by Chef Craig and cheer on the winners of the community awards. The event is open the public and the cost is $50 for social and dinner or $25 for 7-10 p.m. activities and no dinner. For some members, the cost of the event is included in their membership fee. To register or for more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Enjoy outdoor fun. Warming houses are open at Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., Kiwanis Park Sliding Hill, 20 Fifth Ave. N.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E. Hours are 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Jan. 3
Enjoy sledding? Head to Rocket Hill at Kiwanis Park, 20 Fifth Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. The warming house is open daily 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-8 p.m. weekends and nonschool days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Free family showing of "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
A Royal Story Time presented by the Hutchinson Water Carnival Royalty 1-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and all ages are welcome; 320-587-2368.
Live music by the Miss Myra Duo 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Jan. 5
The 20th annual New Year's Open House at the Cokato Museum Library building is 1-4 p.m. in the Centennial Room. This event features the Finnish New Year's tradition of "melting tin," plus refreshments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427.
Monday, Jan. 6
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Fun with 4-H meets 3:45-4:45 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This activity is for youth in grades kindergarten through sixth. No advance registration is required; 320-587-2368.
Makerspace for age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity is 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Adaptive Recreation, a program for teens and adults with disabilities, meets 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15. Activities include: Frozen bingo Tuesday, Jan. 7, and an Icicle Dance Tuesday, Jan. 28. Fee is $5. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Jan. 8
United Way of McLeod County is hosting Community Conversations: Poverty 9-10 a.m. at Gert & Erma's, 1110 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hannah Tjoflat, executive director, at 320-587-3613 or emailhannah@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Children are welcome at Storytime 10 a.m. to enjoy stories, finger plays, crafts and more at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Jeff Niedenthal and Bruce Nelson will kick off the 2020 Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The subject of their presentation is "The Union vs. the Confederacy: Whose Strategy was Stronger?" A single membership is $30 and a family membership is $40. Benefits include free admission, free access to the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Library and a one-of-a-kind Litchfield G.A.R. Hall medallion. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Brick Heads is for youth age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity offers creative play with Legos 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Gathering is 6:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features a total night of praise featuring live performances. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month's featured book is "Becoming Mrs. Lewis" by Patti Callahan. Advance registration required. No walk-in tickets are available. Tickets are $25 and include book discussion, a glass of wine and light appetizers. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
If you've got a gift for singing, consider joining Crow River Singers. Rehearsals for the spring season begin tonight at 7 p.m. in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year's spring theme is Television Show Theme Songs. Spring concert dates are Friday, April 17, and Sunday, April 19. Co-directing the choir is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. There are no auditions to participate and all ages are welcome. A $20 participation fee is encouraged. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 10
Start your new year on a musical note with Le Vent Du Nord, a Canadian progressive folk band, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. Advance tickets at brownpapertickets.com are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 kids 12 or younger. At the door, $18 adults, $13 seniors/students, $5 kids. For more information, call the Winsted Arts Council at 320-485-3330.
Solo acoustic music by Jarrod Pederson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Jan. 10-Sunday, May 3
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona, is hosting an exhibit titled "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" Jan. 10-May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Tween and Teen events are available 1:30-3 p.m. the second and fifth Saturdays for youth age 12-18 at Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Live music by the SouthGrade Band 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Veteran Wing 2020 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is an X-Wing Miniatures Team event. Proceeds will go to the Mission 22 charity, which helps to prevent veteran suicide. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Faith Family Fun: Bowling noon-1:30 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. All are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2093.
Monday, Jan. 13
Enjoy creative play with Lego bricks 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lego Club. It meets the second Monday of the month at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Thursday, Jan. 16
The Early Childhood Center is hosting Snowed In featuring fun and activities 8:30-10 a.m. at the Wagner Education Building, 307 E. Sixth St., Litchfield. No advance registration is required. Family donation is $5.
ARTluck 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a new event. It's a potluck meal for creatives, artists and makers. It's a social gathering to people to connect and get to know each other better. Bring a dish to pass. The art center will provide beverages, plates, silverware and napkins. Children are welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Coding Club for youth age 10-18 is the third Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For computer access, register at the library by calling 320-587-2368 or bring your own laptop or tablet. Admission is free.
Live music by the Country Fried Grubers 7 p.m. at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Art, lunch and hunger relief come together at Empty Bowls 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Suggested donation is $15 for a bowl and lunch. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Monday, Jan. 27
Bedtime Stories with ECFE 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Come in your pajamas for stories, activities and a snack. Admission is free but registration is required by calling 320-587-2975. Future dates: Mondays, Feb. 24, March 23 and April 27. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Friday, Jan. 31
14th annual Blizzard Blast 5 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event, which benefits the Allina Health Hospice Foundation, features emcee Brian Biermann, guest speaker Dr. Sara Shorter, live music by Doug Stuedeman, dinner, live and silent auctions and raffles. Tickets are $35 and available at Allina Health Home Care Services and Cash Wise Foods in Hutchinson; Coborn's, Glencoe Regional Health and Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel, all in Glencoe; and King Pin Pub in Plato. For more information, call 320-234-5031.
Galleries, museums
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Through Jan. 17, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.