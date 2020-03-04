Next seven days
Wednesday, March 4
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Spring Break Studio Week: Mixed Media Factor, March 10, 11 and 12. For more information about this hands-on art class for youth or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
It’s storytime for toddlers 10:15 a.m. It meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Feeling lucky? Texas Hold’em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Share your knowledge at live trivia Wednesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
New! Play Pop Culture Trivia 7-9 p.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Thursday, March 5
Stories, finger plays, crafts and more are featured at Storytime 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Children age 4-14 are welcome at Brickheads, which offers creative play with Legos 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Form a team and compete at live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
It’s opening night of the the second week run of “Nunsense,” the spring musical comedy produced by the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5-8, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the history center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
Love to sing? It’s Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, March 6
Bring your mug for Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan’s Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
No Limits Initiative 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson. Wheel & Cog is one of four organizations in Minnesota chosen to participate in this event, which raises awareness about the impact of gender stereotypes on young children, especially girls.
Songs, stories and activities are featured at Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Preschool Story Time continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Deadline to register for the Gather Retreat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Current Youth, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is for teen girls in sixth through 12th grade. It features sessions on how to have healthy relationships, plus food, small groups, crafts and more. The fee is $5. To register, visit bit.ly/2T8kYzG.
Game Night 6:30-10 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Bring your favorite board games and snacks for an evening of fun. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday, March 7
”Despicable Me 2” is the free family movie 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
Indoor Hutchinson Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
”Abominable” is the free movie matinee 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Hollywood Theatre, 210 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Concessions will be available. For more informaiton, call 320-693-6131.
The ultimate doo-wop band — the Whitesidewalls — is returning to Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Doors open to online ticketholders 6 p.m. If available, door tickets are $30 and available at 6:50 p.m. To order tickets, visit crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
MSSB Dance Party with VJ Brunzy 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Sunday, March 8
Dr. Kristen Roffey of the Hutchinson Pet Hospital and Sherry Eddy of Animal Inspirations are hosting a free event, Fear in Pets: How We Can Help 1:30 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hutchinson Pet Hospital at 320-587-3161.
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Through April 26, the Hutchinson United Soccer Association is hosting weekly free play soccer opportunities 5-8 p.m. every Sunday at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. It’s free to play and kids age 3-19 are welcome. Richard Appleby, the Hutchinson boys varsity soccer coach, is leading the program. Kids are encouraged to bring indoor gym shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle, but the rest of the equipment is provided.
Monday, March 9
Hutchinson Spring Break is March 9-13. Due to spring break there is no early morning lap swim this week: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School.
Keep up with what’s happening at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching “Chamber Connections” hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Looking for a good book to read, tune into “Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers” with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Veteran Lisa Dittell hosts “Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program,” which highlights resources, opportunities and activities for veterans. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Learn new recipes with “Cooking in the Country with Chris” hosted by local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Tuesday, March 10
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. is hosting a Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. The following topics will be featured: March 10, 12: tree identification; March 17, 19: lawn care; March 24, 26: beginning gardening; and March 31, April 1: growing vegetables. The programs are free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, hosts “History Quest,” which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Relay for Life 2020 Kickoff 5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. This event features door prizes, food, desserts and Relay theme information.
It’s fun to compete at Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Thursday, March 12
Speakers Harley Davis and Patience Edgeride are talking about the beginnings and achievements of the G.A.R. and their official Auxiliary: The Women’s Relief Corps 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. It meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. There is no April meeting. It is being replaced with “The Civil War in Context,” 2020 Minnesota Civil War Symposium 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at the G.A.R. Hall. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Craft Night Umbrella Painting 6-8 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Instruction and all supplies are included. Light refreshments will be served. The cost is $15 for paint and the opportunity to donate your umbrella to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual Arts Gala or $40 for paint and you get to keep your umbrella after the Arts Gala. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278. To register, visit bit.ly/2wo0qtS.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.; 320-455-4999.
Friday, March 13
Winter Read Book Chat 2-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Share your favorite books with fellow readers. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Saturday, March 14
Second annual NBK Spring Classic Armwrestling Tournament 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with armwrestling at 1 p.m. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Worship with Dance Workshop noon-4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Participants will learn the purpose of dance in worship, care for our body, dance techniques and training to guide others in dance ministry. This event is open to all ages and no dance experience is required. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Micro Macrame: A Jewelry Workshop with Jen Anfinson 2 p.m. at the Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milkyway St. N., Cosmos. This activity is for people age 15 or older. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The class is also offered at 6 p.m. at the Dassel Public Library. Registration is required for planning. To reserve your spot, call the Cosmos library at 320-440-1012 or the Dassel library at 320-275-3756.
Learn basic sewing techniques and create a stuff sock animal 6 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. There is a two-hour multigenerational class for children age 4-13 working with a caregiver, and also an opportunity for people age 13 or older to work individually. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Due to limited space, advance registration is required by calling the library at 320-693-2483.
Live music by Mike and Danny of Up South 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Sunday, March 15
The Dassel-Cokato Arts Association is hosting the James Sewell Ballet 7 p.m. at the DC Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. The ballet is touring in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Reserved tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. Tickets at the door the day of the performance are $2 more. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/DCPACtickets or call DC Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Monday, March 16
Fun with 4-H @ the Library 3:45-4:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. No advance registration is required; 320-587-2368.
Thursday, March 19
Third annual Flamingo Paradise Beach Party 5-8 p.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Enjoy food, games, music and more. RSVP for planning to Jacob or Mona at 320-234-6347.
The Gathering features a night of praise live performance 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Saturday, March 21
Big Little Hunting & Fishing Expo and Auction 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a donation. For more information, call Tom Rakow at 320-583-3236.
Coding Club for students 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission and the public is welcome. To reserve a computer, call the library at 320-587-2368.
If you’re the kind of writer who likes to feel the letters in the words you’re writing, you can experience this at the Retro Type-In 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E.. This is an opportunity to write the “old-fashioned” way with manual typewriters and quill pens. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2367.
Live music by solo acoustic guitarist Jarrod Peterson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Sunday, March 22
RiverSong 2020 Volunteer Kick-Off Event 3-6 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to find out the musical lineup and to register for volunteer opportunities. Admission is free and the public is welcome to stop by and learn more about “Minnesota’s Homegrown Festival.” For more information, see the event’s Facebook page.
Monday, March 23
Bedtime Stories with ECFE 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Registration is required by calling PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Wednesday, March 25
Dassel Library Book Club meets 1 p.m. at the library, 460 Third St. N., Dassel. This month’s book selection is “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, April 2-4
Hutchinson Theatre Company presents the comedy “Everybody Loves Opal” 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students age 18 or younger. To order tickets, visit hutchtheatre.org or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Friday, March 27
United Way of McLeod County is hosting Duelly Noted: Dueling Pianos 6:30-10 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information or to buy tickets, visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org/dueling-guitars. This event is a fundraiser for United Way. For more information, call 320-587-3613.
Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m.-midnight at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Friday-Sunday,
March 27-29
Three-day Multi-Game Pool Tournament at the Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. For more information about this event, call Nathan Nelson at 320-241-5359 or email nelsonnat2@yahoo.com or call the Muddy Cow at 320-373-5505.
Saturday, March 28
”In His Loving Care” is the theme of Peace Lutheran’s Women’s Retreat 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 and available in the church office. This year’s guest speaker is Sarah Legband with Patty Kark serving as song leader. The deadline to buy tickets is March 22. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
17th annual Winsted Women’s Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. This event features vendors, prize drawings and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, email the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce at winstedchamber.com.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., is hosting its first Bockfest 3-11 p.m. Enjoy bock, poker and live music by the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by South 40 6-10 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake; 320-327-2404.
Monday, March 30
Learn basic sewing techniques and create a stuff sock animal 1:30 p.m. at the Grove City Library in Grove City. There is a two-hour multigenerational class for children age 4-13 working with a caregiver, and also an opportunity for people age 13 or older to work individually. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Due to limited space, advance registration is required by calling the library at 320-857-2550.
Micro Macrame: A Jewelry Workshop with Jen Anfinson 6 p.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N., Dassel.. This activity is for people age 15 or older. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Registration is required for planning. to reserve your spot, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Tuesday, March 31
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Galleries, museums
Tickets are on sale for Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual gala 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The Night of the Arts theme this year is “Singin’ in the Rain.” Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey. Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson. One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. This year’s participants are: Clay Coyote team working with Josh Campbell, Hutchinson Dental Center; Roman Bloemke working with Steve Gasser, president of Vivid Image, and Bo Young, American Family Insurance; Ellen Starr working with Wendy Hantge, community volunteer; and The Rev. Jill Warner, potter, working with Kay Johnson, Leader arts editor. Tickets are $75 per person. Corporate tables and perks are available for $800. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Showing through May 3 is “Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes” at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes’ photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Discover the Cokato Museum’s new escape room challenge: The Search for the Golden Can. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No prior knowledge of Cokato’s history is needed to play. Admission is free but groups are required to provide a $20 refundable damage deposit. This event runs through April 4. The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Museum hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Watch for grand opening information for the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing of the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The event is expected to happen in March. In addition to the new exhibit space, the museum is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children over the age of 1. Discounted admission is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.