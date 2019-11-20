Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Come in your pajamas for ECFE Bedtime Stories 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Advance registration is required by calling 320-587-2368.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The final rehearsal is 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Bookworm Buddies 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Beginner Book Club 3 p.m. is for students in first-third grades. It meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next session is Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information, call the librfary at 320-693-2483.
Hutchinson Ambassadors annual Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features live music by Josie Sanken, prize drawing, samples and more. Tickets are $15 and available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson or call 320-587-5252.
Autumn Yoga with Jamie Risner 5:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information or to join the class, visit jrryoga.com/schedule.
Glencoe Area Thrive Community is hosting Drawn to the Word 6:30 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Join the Rev. Paul Oman as he paints a larger-than-life-sized mural. The story will unfold artistically, musically and narratively during the event. Dessert will be served. This event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and United Way of McLeod County. Admission is freewill donation for one of the nonprofits. Reservations are recommended by calling Katie Rotz at 320-864-2022 or email katie.rotz@thrivent.com.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Play with Legos at Brickheads 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This activity is for children age 4-14 and meets weekly through Thursday, Dec. 26. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson is launching a new event — Karaoke Party 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Nov. 22
Customer Appreciation Day 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Home State Bank, 1435 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. This event features treats, refreshments and giveaways. For more information, call the bank at 320-593-2001.
Preschool Storytime 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity is for children age 3-6. It features stories, songs and a craft. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This activity meets weekly through Friday, Dec. 13; 320-693-2483.
Story Hour 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Meet Olaf from "Frozen II" and have your photo taken 3:30-10 p.m. Friday, 12:30-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-849-3051.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
RC Racing 6-9 p.m. in the Agribition Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $10, free to watch. The next RC Racing event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the fairgrounds.
Brownton American Legion Fun Night and Raffle 7 p.m. at the Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N. Prizes include cash, ham, turkeys, ducks, gift cards and more.
No Lines Improv presents A Cornucopia of Comedy 8 p.m. at Bait & Hook Seafood and Grill, 525 Cokato St. S.W., Cokato. This event is in the lower level with a cash bar. For more information, call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Nov. 23
More than 200 crafters are featured at the 37th annual Norwood Young American Craft Fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Central Public Schools, 531 Morse St. N. For more information, call N-YA Community Education at 952-467-7391.
Spirit Journey Meditation 9:30 a.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. All are welcome on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for meditation, rest and reflection followed by group discussion. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Music for Autumn Concert featuring Jared and Amanda Hoeft 1 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The concert features flute, piano and vocal music. This event is a fundraiser for the Hutchinson Music Boosters.
Holiday Service of Remembrance and Tree Lighting at 3 p.m. at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, 125 S. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. RSVP by calling 320-693-8151.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 4-5 p.m. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
If lutefisk is part of your holiday tradition, don't miss the Holiday Lutefisk Dinner 4-7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Litchfield, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Proceeds will help fund the 2020 mission trip. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-2487.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Live music by Scandilips 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Coming Together in Song Concert at 4 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday , Nov. 25
Eighth annual Chili Tasting at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Social hour at 6:30 p.m. followed by tasting 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is a $5 suggested donation to Meghan's Place. To be a chili chef, call Tom Parsons at 320-587-3070 ext. 3. Cash Bar is available. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the chef with the most votes. RSVP appreciated for planning by Friday, Nov. 16, email brian@rowrivergolf.com.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Touch of Grace dance studio in downtown Hutchinson is hosting a three-week Tango class at 8 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $35. For more information or to register, email colcottdance@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Lit! Teen Book Club, 4-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and teens are welcome; 320-587-2368.
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope at 320-587-4414.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs 8 p.m.-midnight at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving.
12th annual Turkey Day Butts ‘n Guts 8-8:45 a.m. in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Class is free with a nonperishable food item or cash donation to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Last year, this event raised 125 pounds of food and $25 in cash for the food shelf. This event is sponsored by Fit to the CORE.
5th annual SWEAT Turkey Burn 8-9:15 a.m. at ???. Admission is a nonperishable food item donation to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. This event is hosted by SWEAT.
Alone on Thanksgiving? Join the Community Thanksgiving Dinner 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. The Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, is helping to provide transportation for people who need it and deliver meals to those who prefer to do that. The meal is free but freewill donations are welcome and will go to the Common Cup Backpack Program. Diane Pedersen is the Thanksgiving Day coordinator. For more information, call Pederson at 320-587-6507 or email parishadmin@stanastasia.net.
Silver Lake Thanksgiving Dinner at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St., Silver Lake. Doors open at noon-3 p.m. The meal is served family style at 1 p.m. Following the meal will be bingo, door prizes and a coloring contest. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 29
Let the shopping begin. It's Black Friday.
Did you eat too much turkey? Free Post Pie Burn Bootcamp 8:30 a.m. at America's Fitness Center, Plaza 15, 1065 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event is open to members and nonmembers and includes door prizes and more; 320-221-6259.
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Hutchinson and Litchfield merchants are celebrating shopping local at Small Business Saturday. This an opportunity to support small businesses in your community. To learn more, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252 or the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Last chance National Novel Writing Month Write-In 3-5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome to bring your writing project and a laptop or notebook; 320-587-2368.
A.B.A.T.E. South Central is hosting Toys for Kids with DJ music by Sub Zero 8 p.m.-midnight and silent auction 6-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. Bring unwrapped toys and cash donations for children in Meeker and McLeod counties; It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
A duo from Miss Myra and the Moonshiners is performing vintage blues and jazz 7 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-9463.
Monday, Dec. 2
Hutchinson Middle School Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Live music by John Dokken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Dec. 6
Rural Women Conference hosted by United Way of McLeod County. This event 8 a.m.-noon is at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. Check in is at 8 a.m. followed by three sessions: Change is Constant, Redefining Rural, a panel of rural women, and Recognizing, Celebrating and Moving Through Change. This event features coffee, light snacks and breakfast. Tickets are $25. To register, visit bit.ly/2XbVEJc.
Bonnie Mohr Studio Holiday Gala, 10454 160th St., Glencoe, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Meet artist Bonnie Mohr, tour her farm studio, enjoy some treats, refreshments and socializing. For more information, call 320-864-6642.
Live music by LiveWire 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Dec. 7
"Memories of Christmas Past" Ladies Christmas Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Dassel Evangelical Covenant Church, 251 Lake St., Dassel. This free event features brunch, live music and stories of Christmases past. Childcare is available. Tickets are required. Pick them up at the church office or visit dasselcovenant.org/2019-christmas-brunch.html.
Winsted Winter Festival 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa, fun family activities, painting and bake sale will be in the Holy Trinity gym, 110 Winsted Ave. W., Winsted. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 320-485-2366.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Crow River Fastpitch invites families and their pets for pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Toys for Tots donations of new toys or money will be accepted at the door. The indoor playground is open and refreshments will be available. For more information, call Raquel Bushman, league director, at 320-583-0681.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel is staging the original production From Cradle to Cross: A Story of Love” at 5 p.m. at the church, 221 Atlantic Ave. E., Dassel. The celebration of the season was written by Janis Rannow of Hutchinson, with music direction by Barb Kay of Dassel. The event features nine scenes with live animals, a unique shadow play, community guitarists and original narration, plus multiple music groups of all ages. Following the production, a meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall. The fee is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3852.
Monday, Dec. 9
Hutchinson Middle School Band Concert at 7 p.m. in the gym, 1365 School Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Saturday, Dec. 14
14th annual Fancy Cookie Sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield. This event features Christmas cookies, candies, jams, jellies, ethnic goodies, Scandinavian cookies, lefse, rosettes and more. Lunch is also available.
Toys for Tots Distribution 2-4 p.m. The River at MSP Church, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This program is for low-income families in need of assistance. Application forms are avialable here: bit.ly/2Kivsrm. The deadline to register is Dec. 1. For assistance, email the Rev. David Blair at PastorDavid@rivermsp.com.
Christmas Movie and PJ Party 4-9:30 p.m. at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe. Drop off your kids at the Community Room (use the Field House doors) for an evening of a crafts, supper and the movie "The Grinch." The fee is $20 for the first child and $10 for siblings. This event is open to all ages. All proceeds go to the Glencoe Royalty.
Fifth annual Bluegrass Gospel Christmas 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. This event features the Kingery Family, Grove City; the Mahlstedt Family, Cokato; and Pearlgrace & Co. (the Williamson Family of Oklahoma). Admission is a freewill donation at the door. For more information, visit mnbluegrass.com.
Litchfield Downtown Council presents a Christmas Gala featuring David K as Roy Orbison at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. for appetizers, beverages and Christmas movie followed at 7 p.m. by the Roy Orbison Show. Tickets are $10 balcony and $20 main floor. Buy tickets online at royorbison.rocks or by calling the Litchfield Downtown Council at 320-221-5781.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Monday, Dec. 16
Hutchinson High School Holiday Band and Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2151.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Litchfield High School Band and Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 901 N. Gilman Ave.; 320-693-2424.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Live music by Josie Sanken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Galleries, museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is featuring “After All These Years I am Still Here: Paintings and Collages by Adam McCauley” has been extended through Friday, Nov. 22. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.