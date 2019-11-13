Next seven days
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Meet American Legion Past National Commander Dan Ludwig, American Legion Department Commander Mark Dvorak, American Legion Third District Commander Linda Dvorak and others during the Hutchinson American Legion’s Toast to All Veterans 4-5 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Third annual Saluting Community Heroes: 5:30 p.m. reception followed by 7 p.m. dinner and program at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This year’s featured speaker is Taya Kyle, widow of American sniper Chris Kyle. For more information and to buy tickets, visit salutingcommunityheroes.com.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Future rehearsals are 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; and 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Bookworm Buddies 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Raymond Marshall is the featured speaker at 1:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. His topic is “The Bullochs and Roosevelts: A Study of Two Families in the Civil War.” This monthly event meets at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. The December speaker is Curtis Dahlin who will talk about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Play with Legos at Brickheads 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This activity is for children age 4-14 and meets weekly through Thursday, Dec. 26. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
”The Gathering” Night of Praise 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features live performances of contemporary praise music. This is not a church service. It is an opportunity to gather as a community for an hour of upbeat contemporary Christian music. Admission is free and free childcare is available. Following the music, free snacks and beverages are served. For more information, email mrsdaggett2621@gmail.com.
Sing your favorites at karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next karaoke night is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; 320-455-4999.
Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson is launching a new event — Karaoke Party 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Nov. 15
Preschool Storytime 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity is for children age 3-6. It features stories, songs and a craft. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This activity meets weekly through Friday, Dec. 13; 320-693-2483.
Story Hour 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Litchfield Area Christian Women’s Abundant Harvest Brunch 9-10:15 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. Special music by the Choralaires and the featured speaker is Scott Gottschalk. Reservations are due by noon Nov. 12. To RSVP call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Holiday Extravaganza 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Emmaus Gift Shop, 200 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Emmaus Gift Shop is run by volunteers. All the proceeds are donated to those who live or receive services within Ecumen of Litchfield. For more information, call the gift shop at 320-693-2430.
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Silver Lake Holiday Sip & Shop 6-9 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. Tickets are $15 in advance at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store and $20 at the door. For more information, call Paul Davis at 320-552-0927.
Turkey Bingo 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. All ages welcome. Prizes include turkeys and fall-themed baskets. This event is a fundraiser for the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program; 320-693-9008.
Live music by Matt McAllister 7:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Vendor & Craft Fair 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Grand Meadows Senior Living, 1420 Prairie Ave., Glencoe.
Second day of the Holiday Extravaganza 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Emmaus Gift Shop, 200 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Emmaus Gift Shop is run by volunteers. All the proceeds are donated to those who live or receive services within Ecumen of Litchfield. For more information, call the gift shop at 320-693-2430.
Build a pottery bowl 10 a.m.-noon at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The bowls made today will be for sale at the church’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event raises money to alleviate hunger in McLeod County. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Friends of the Library is hosting a Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This event features hardcover and paperback books, CDs and DVDs. This event is featuring low prices for mysteries and romances. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Live music by Chuck, Jason and Jacob Thiel 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
Live music by Tony Cuchetti 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Live music by Joe McPherson 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Next up on Nov. 24 is Erin Chase. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 4-5 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Future rehearsals are 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; and 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday , Nov. 18
Veterans Breakfast 7-9 a.m. in the Gloria Dei Dining Room, 218 Holcombe Ave. N., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-2430.
Hutchinson High School Band Concert at 7 p.m. in the auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2151.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Teen Makerspace Club 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Live Trivia 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Come in your pajamas for ECFE Bedtime Stories 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Advance registration is required by calling 320-587-2368.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The final rehearsal is 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Bookworm Buddies 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E.Admission is free; 320-587-2368.
Beginner Book Club 3 p.m. is for students in first-third grades. It meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next session is Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information, call the librfary at 320-693-2483.
Hutchinson Ambassadors annual Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features live music by Josie Sanken, prize drawing, samples and more. Tickets are $15 and available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson or call 320-587-5252.
Autumn Yoga with Jamie Risner 5:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information or to join the class, visit jrryoga.com/schedule.
Glencoe Area Thrive Community is hosting Drawn to the Word 6:30 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Join the Rev. Paul Oman as he paints a larger-than-life-sized mural. The story will unfold artistically, musically and narratively during the event. Dessert will be served. This event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and United Way of McLeod County. Admission is freewill donation for one of the nonprofits. Reservations are recommended by calling Katie Rotz at 320-864-2022 or email katie.rotz@thrivent.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Nov. 23
More than 200 crafts are featured at the 37th annual Norwood Young American Craft Fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Central Public Schools, 531 Morse St. N. For more information, call N-YA Community Education at 952-467-7391.
Spirit Journey Meditation 9:30 a.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. All are welcome on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for meditation, rest and reflection followed by group discussion. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Coming Together in Song mass choir rehearsal 4-5 p.m. The concert, which benefits Common Cup Ministry, is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Christ the King. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, worship and music director, at 320-484-2358 or email bbegnaud@hotmail.com.
If lutefisk is part of your holiday tradition, don't miss the Holiday Lutefisk Dinner 4-7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Litchfield, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Proceeds will help fund the 2020 mission trip. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-2487.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Live music by Erin Chase 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Coming Together in Song Concert 4 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Monday, Nov. 25
Touch of Grace dance studio in downtown Hutchinson is hosting a three-week Tango class at 8 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $35. For more information or to register, email colcottdance@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Lit! Teen Book Club, 4-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and teens are welcome; 320-587-2368.
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope at 320-587-4414.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs 8 p.m.-midnight at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving.
Alone on Thanksgiving? Join the Community Thanksgiving Dinner 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. The Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, is helping to provide transportation for people who need it and deliver meals to those who prefer to do that. The meal is free but freewill donations are welcome and will go to the Common Cup Backpack Program. Diane Pedersen is the Thanksgiving Day coordinator. For more information, call Pederson at 320-587-6507 or email parishadmin@stanastasia.net.
Friday, Nov. 29
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Hutchinson and Litchfield merchants are celebrating shopping local at Small Business Saturday. This an opportunity to support small businesses in your community. To learn more, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252 or the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Last chance National Novel Writing Month Write-In 3-5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome to bring your writing project and a laptop or notebook; 320-587-2368.
A.B.A.T.E. South Central is hosting Toys for Kids with DJ music by Sub Zero 8 p.m.-midnight and silent auction 6-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. Bring unwrapped toys and cash donations for children in Meeker and McLeod counties; It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
A duo from Miss Myra and the Moonshiners is performing vintage blues and jazz 7 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-9463.
Monday, Dec. 2
Hutchinson Middle School Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Friday, Dec. 6
Live music by LiveWire 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Monday, Dec. 9
Hutchinson Middle School Band Concert at 7 p.m. in the gym, 1365 School Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Monday, Dec. 15
Hutchinson High School Holiday Band and Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2151.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Litchfield High School Band and Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 901 N. Gilman Ave.; 320-693-2424.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Galleries, museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is featuring “After All These Years I am Still Here: Paintings and Collages by Adam McCauley” has been extended through Friday, Nov. 22. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.