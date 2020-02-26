Next seven days
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Spring Break Studio Week: Mixed Media Factor, March 10, 11 and 12. For more information about this hands-on art class for youth or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
It's storytime for toddlers 10:15 a.m. It meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Young Historians are meeting 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County Historical Society, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This growing event is for school-age children. February’s history game will be “What is Pioneer Jeopardy?” Admission is free and the event is open to all public, parochial and homeschool students. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Dassel Library Book Club meets 1 p.m. This month's featured book is "The Island House" by Nancy Thayer. The Dassel Public Library is at 460 Third St. N. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Ecumenical Ash Wednesday Service 6:30 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is hosted by Vineyard, River of Hope Lutheran, Bethlehem United Methodist and New Journey United Church of Christ churches. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at Vineyard, 320-587-2200.
Feeling lucky? Texas Hold'em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Share your knowledge at live trivia every Wednesday 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Stories, finger plays, crafts and more are featured at Storytime 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
"United We Sing" Crow River Youth Choir Concert 6 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features Hutchinson-area fourth- and fifth-graders performing a variety of music ranging from American folk and patriotic songs to songs representing immigrants from other countries and contemporary American songs. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students k-12 and free for children younger than 5. For more information, email crow.river.youth.choir@gmail.com.
Children age 4-14 are welcome at Brickheads, which offers creative play with Legos 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Form a team and compete at live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
It's opening night for eight-show run of "Nunsense," the spring musical comedy produced by the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27-March 1, and March 5-8, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the history center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
Love to sing? It's Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Feb. 28
Bring your mug for Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan's Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
Songs, stories and activities are featured at Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Preschool Story Time continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Stamp-n-Storage Craft Night, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson, 5 p.m.-midnight. Bring your own project for a fun evening of crafting. Doors open at 5 p.m. but drop-ins are welcome throughout the evening. Admission is free but registration is required due to limited space. Snacks and beverages provided. Registration available on the event's Facebook page or call 844-239-0227.
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Hula Creek 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen's Bar and Grill in Biscay; 320-864-5555.
DJ music by Sub Zero 8:30 p.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Time is running out to register for the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Hutchinson Public Library? Read books and earn rewards. Admission is free. Register at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
KSTP anchor Chris Egert is the guest speaker 11 a.m. at the 10th annual Type 1 Diabetes Fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. This event features live music by Up South, kids carnival with games and prizes, vendors, silent auction, photo booth, health booth and more.
"Back to the '80s" is the theme for the annual HFSA/PRCE annual Ice Show. Performances are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $10 adults and $6 for students.
Live music by Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
The River at MSP Church is hosting Cabin Fever Fest 3-5 p.m. at Rocket Hill, 22 Fifth Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This family-friendly event features free hot cocoa and cider, plus free drawings for prizes. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Little Crow Archery is hosting Black Light Vegas Shoot with the fun shoot at 6 p.m. $7 for adults, $5 for youth 14 or younger, and the money shoot at 7 p.m. $20 per shoot with 50 percent payout. This event is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit littlecrowarcheryclub.com.
Hutchinson Jaycees are hosting their fourth annual Casino Night 6:30-10 p.m. at Days Inn & Suites, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser, with all proceeds donated back to local youth organizations. Light appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available. To purchase tickets, visit the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. Tickets may be purchased at the door too.
McLeod for Tomorrow Gala Fundraiser at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 7 p.m. Live music by Mixtape Messages at 8 p.m. This event features costume contest for best Mardi Gras attire, games, chances to win prizes, cash bar and late-night appetizers. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. For more information, call Tim Gratke at 320-333-7223 or contact McLeod for Tomorrow via mcleodfortomorrow.com, Facebook or email at mft501c3@gmail.com.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Look Who's Got Talent: Dassel-Cokato Area Talent Show 7 p.m. at the DC Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved seat advanced sale tickets are $10. Tickets at the door the day of the show are $12. Purchase tickets bit.ly/DCPACtickets, or by calling Dassel-Cokato Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Live music by Hula Creek 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Sunday, March 1
Second annual Chili Cookoff 1-3 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Register to participate in the tap room. Prizes will be awarded for the best chilis. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: March 1, April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Through April 26, the Hutchinson United Soccer Association is hosting weekly free play soccer opportunities 5-8 p.m. every Sunday at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. It's free to play and kids age 3-19 are welcome. Richard Appleby, the Hutchinson boys varsity soccer coach, is leading the program. Kids are encouraged to bring indoor gym shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle, but the rest of the equipment is provided.
Monday, March 2
Early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Enter the pool through the locker rooms. Admission is $4 or a discount ticket. Passes are available too. Lap swim continues through June 3. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Keep up with what's happening at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching "Chamber Connections" hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Looking for a good book to read, tune into "Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers" with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Veteran Lisa Dittell hosts "Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program," which highlights resources, opportunities and activities for veterans. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Learn new recipes with "Cooking in the Country with Chris" hosted by local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Tuesday, March 3
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. is hosting a Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. The following topics will be featured: March 3, 5: growing herbs; March 10, 12: tree identification; March 17, 19: lawn care; March 24, 26: beginning gardening; and March 31, April 1: growing vegetables. The programs are free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, hosts "History Quest," which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
It's fun to compete at Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, March 3
Minnesota photographer Doug Ohman is presenting "They Chose Minnesota" 6:30 p.m. in the Centennial Room at the museum/library building, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427.
Friday, March 6
No Limits Initiative 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson. Wheel & Cog is one of four organizations in Minnesota chosen to participate in this event, which raises awareness about the impact of gender stereotypes on young children, especially girls.
Game Night 6:30-10 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Bring your favorite board games and snacks for an evening of fun. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday, March 7
Indoor Hutchinson Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
The ultimate doo-wop band — the Whitesidewalls — is returning to Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Doors open to online ticketholders 6 p.m. If available, door tickets are $30 and available at 6:50 p.m. To order tickets, visit crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
Sunday, March 8
Dr. Kristen Roffey of the Hutchinson Pet Hospital and Sherry Eddy of Animal Inspirations are hosting a free event, Fear in Pets: How We Can Help 1:30 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hutchinson Pet Hospital at 320-587-3161.
Thursday, March 12
Speakers Harley Davis and Patience Edgeride are talking about the beginnings and achievements of the G.A.R. and their official Auxiliary: The Women's Relief Corps 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. It meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. There is no April meeting. It is being replaced with "The Civil War in Context," 2020 Minnesota Civil War Symposium 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at the G.A.R. Hall. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Craft Night Umbrella Painting 6-8 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Instruction and all supplies are included. Light refreshments will be served. The cost is $15 for paint and the opportunity to donate your umbrella to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual Arts Gala or $40 for paint and you get to keep your umbrella after the Arts Gala. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278. To register, visit bit.ly/2wo0qtS.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.; 320-455-4999.
Saturday, March 14
Second annual NBK Spring Classic Armwrestling Tournament 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with armwrestling at 1 p.m. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Worship with Dance Workshop noon-4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Participants will learn the purpose of dance in worship, care for our body, dance techniques and training to guide others in dance ministry. This event is open to all ages and no dance experience is required. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Thursday, March 19
Third annual Flamingo Paradise Beach Party 5-8 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Enjoy food, games, music and more. RSVP for planning to Jacob or Mona at 320-234-6347.
The Gathering features a night of praise live performance 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Saturday, March 21
Big Little Hunting & Fishing Expo and Auction 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a donation. For more information, call Tom Rakow at 320-583-3236.
Sunday, March 22
RiverSong 2020 Volunteer Kick-Off Event 3-6 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to find out the musical lineup and to register for volunteer opportunities. Admission is free and the public is welcome to stop by and learn more about "Minnesota's Homegrown Festival." For more information, see the event's Facebook page.
Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, April 2-4
Hutchinson Theatre Company presents the comedy "Everybody Loves Opal" 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students age 18 or younger. To order tickets, visit hutchtheatre.org or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Friday, March 27
United Way of McLeod County is hosting Duelly Noted: Dueling Pianos 6:30-10 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information or to buy tickets, visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org/dueling-guitars. This event is a fundraiser for United Way. For more information, call 320-587-3613.
Saturday, March 28
Peace Lutheran Women's Retreat 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 and available in the church office. This year's guest speaker is Sarah Legband with Patty Kark serving as song leader. The deadline to buy tickets is March 22. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
17th annual Winsted Women's Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. This event features vendors, prize drawings and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, email the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce at winstedchamber.com.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., is hosting its first Bockfest 3-11 p.m. Enjoy bock, poker and live music by the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Tuesday, March 31
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Galleries, museums
Showing through Feb. 28 is the third annual Community Showcase at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Showing through Feb. 29 is "Fur Trade in Minnesota," a traveling exhibit, on display 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10-2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Winsted Arts Council building, 141 Main Ave W., Winsted. The exhibit was created by the Minnesota History Centers Exhibits To Go program. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Volunteers are needed to staff the exhibit during open hours. For more information email winstedartscouncil@gmail.com.
Showing through May 3 is "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Discover the Cokato Museum's new escape room challenge: The Search for the Golden Can. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No prior knowledge of Cokato's history is needed to play. Admission is free but groups are required to provide a $20 refundable damage deposit. This event runs through April 4. The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Museum hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Watch for grand opening information for the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing of the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The event is expected to happen in March. In addition to the new exhibit space, the museum is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children over the age of 1. Discounted admission is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.