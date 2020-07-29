Next seven days
Wednesday, July 29
Pick up a free take home art kit 12:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The kits are available on a table in the parking lot. One kit per child. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
UMN Extension Women in Ag Network is hosting a Virtual Summer Farm Tour 1-2 p.m. This year's tour features Wanda Patsche, a Minnesota hog farmer and author of "Minnesota Farm Living," and Nichole Johnson, manager of an industrial hemp processor in Southern Minnesota. To register or for more information, visit facebook.com/umnextwomeninag or call Katie Carr at 612-624-7182.
Registration is open for Mic Stowell's Underglaze Workshop: Paper Stencils and More 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This workshop is for beginners and advanced participants age 15 or older. The workshop is free but advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Meeker Area Partners in Prevention is hosting a new event: 2020 Summer Scavenger Hunt through Aug. 14. The scavenger hunt aims to get families working together to "collect" as many activities as possible on a game board that will include at least 12 activities. The activities are divided into categories such as Get Active, Feed Your Soul, Be Kind, and Fun in the Sun. The more activities tried, the better the chance participants might have to win one of several prizes that include gift cards to area businesses and other items. For more information, visit facebook.com/MAPPLITCH/.
Enjoy the fruits and vegetables of local growers at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. Shoppers are asked to wash their hands at the entrance before coming into the market.
2 Sisters featuring Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze are headlining at the Crow River Golf Club's ninth annual free Outdoor Music on the Range 6-8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. Social begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and cash bar available during the event. This event is at 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-3070.
Thursday, July 30
Too hot? Cool off at a local swimming beach. Outdoor lake swimming is available at Piepenburg Regional Park and Lake Marion Regional Park in McLeod County; Collinwood Regional Park in Wright County; and Lake Manuella Park and Lake Ripley Park in Meeker County.
Support local farmers at the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. The location is a change from past years due to the road construction in downtown Litchfield. Vendors sell a variety of products including vegetables, flowers, homemade jams, pickles, pies and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Miss visiting the library? Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is now offering Express Library by appointment. People age 17 or older may schedule a 15-minute appointment to visit the library. Masks and social distancing are required. Check-in at the hand sanitizer station. Return all materials to the outdoor drop box. While at the library, you're welcome to browse the collection, check-out items, pick-up holds, apply for a library card or scan/fax materials. Computer appointments are available, too, but must be scheduled separately. has on-demand sidewalk pickup service available. Library Express hours are 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Curbside pickup is also available 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
The artwork of Joyce Young, artist, arts advocate and educator, is on display through July 31 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.E. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The show can also be viewed by appointment. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
If your children enjoy making crafts, stop by the table outdoors 1-4 p.m. in front of the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Although the library building is closed, patrons can pick up materials via on-demand curbside pickup. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This means that instead of making an appointment to get your requested books and movies, you can park in front of the library any time during curbside hours, call the library and have your items that are on hold brought outside. At this time, the library building remains closed. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Just-picked produce is available at the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
It's homegrown at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Increase your flexibility during Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Love to sing? Share your talent during Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, July 31
Learn about downtown Dassel from its new story walk. It starts at the Dassel Public Library, 430 Third St. N.,and ends at Red Rooster Foods, 210 Parker Ave. Each sign has a map to help you know you are on the right track The story walk will be up through mid-August.
There's a little bit of everything at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market features homegrown, harvested and hand-baked produce and goods, as well as gift items and plants. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
If you're nostalgic for hits such as "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Crazy 'Bout Ya, Baby" and "Sixteen Tons," don't miss the jukebox musical "Forever Plaid." The seven show run opens Friday, July 31, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 170. For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/3fVOpxc.
Saturday, Aug. 1
You never know what you'll find at the Wright County Swappers Meet, Saturdays 7 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31. Billed as "Minnesota's Largest Outdoor Market, admission is free. The swap meet is at 13594 100th St. N.W., South Haven. For more information, visit wrightcountyswappersmeet.com or call 320-274-9005.
Have you signed up your children for the Power of Produce program at the Hutchinson Farmers Market? Stop by the market desk to find out more. Hours are 8 a.m.- noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Learn about medicinal plants during the 23rd annual Founders Herb Walk 10 a.m.-noon at the Lamb Shoppe & Wellness Center, 61231 State Minnesota Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $5 and can be ordered at lambshoppe.com or call 320-587-6094.
Live music by The Sixes 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Marco Vendrame Aug. 2; Two Sisters Aug. 8; Pete Klug Aug. 9; Gravel Road (note time change; 5-8 p.m.) Aug. 14; PK Mayo, solo Aug. 15; Andy Austin Aug. 16; Lehto @ Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; and Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Permaculture Basics Field Day 2-5:30 p.m. at New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson. Learn about food forests, rotational grazing, swales and water management, mushroom cultivation, food and medicinal gardening, holistic animal management, wild foraging and more. This is an outdoor and socially distanced workshop. Bring a hat, water bottle and must be able to walk long distances. Admission is $30 for adults, $15 for children and $20 senior discount. Due to limited space, advance registration and payment is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/32OoUuv.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Live music by the Two Tones 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. Reservations are required. For more information, call 320-223-8748 or visit millnerheritage.com.
Live music by Marco Vendrame 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Two Sisters Aug. 8; Pete Klug Aug. 9; Gravel Road (note time change; 5-8 p.m.) Aug. 14; PK Mayo, solo Aug. 15; Andy Austin Aug. 16; Lehto @ Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; and Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 3
Feel like splashing around? Head to the Litchfield Splash Pad. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The splash pad is at Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. For more information, call the city of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Through Monday, Aug. 31, 4-H is offering free activities online. A new activity is posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Live music by Matthew Lease 5:30-8:30 p.m. during Party on the Patio at Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Ave., Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-7200.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Save money on your food budget at Fare For All 3-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. No advance purchases necessary. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-234-8344 or email commoncupmn@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m. at the Legacy Barn, 14507 Jet Ave., Glencoe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the music. For more information, visit andyaustin.net.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome at the Car and Motorcycle Show 9 a.m.-noon at the Paynesville Municipal Airport, 1500 Airport Road. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cost: $10 donation. Advance registration available at paynesvillechamber.org. For more information, call 320-243-3714.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is opening a new exhibit today titled "Mic Stowell." The show is on display through Sept. 11. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. Tuesday, Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday; and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Moms and kids are welcome at Park Play Date 9-11 a.m. at Elks Park, 1231 Sherwood St. S.E., in Hutchinson. This event is hosted by CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit cp.hutch.church or call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Friday, Aug. 14
Sixth annual Dr. Bob's Scholarship Scramble 2-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. S.W., Hutchinson. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Hegrenes Family Foundation Scholarship. (Each year a $5,000 scholarship to awarded to a deserving HHS student.) For more information or to register, visit hegrenes.org.
Sunday, Aug. 16
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October, for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and reviving the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Barrick Charity Golf Classic. This annual event is to raise awareness and funds for mental illness. All proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Cloud Chapter.
Galleries and museums
Tickets are on sale for Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual gala 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The Night of the Arts theme this year is "Singin' in the Rain." Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey. Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson. One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. For more information or to buy tickets, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.