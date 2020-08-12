Next seven days
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Through Aug. 26, free take-home art kits are available 12:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. One kit per child. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Game cards are due by Friday, Aug. 14, to be eligible for prizes in the Meeker Area Partners in Prevention Summer Scavenger Hunt. For more information, visit facebook.com/MAPPLITCH/.
Expand your taste selections with something new from the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting a kayak adventure on Lake Washington. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., and caravan to the lake. Reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. If you need a kayak, let them know when you make your reservation. If you have an available kayak to share, let them know that, too. The next kayaking event is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Belle Lake.
Free sweet corn 5-7 p.m. at the corn stand next to Western Integrated Seed in Cokato. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, corn will be served via drive-thru pick up. Enter from Broadway and turn west onto Sixth Street. The corn will be bagged for pick up and will not be cooked or husked. Also taking place is a car raffle for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at Cokato City Hall or Cokato Motors. The drawing will be at 8 p.m. in Peterson Park in downtown Cokato. Both events are sponsored by the Cokato Corn Carnival.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Just-picked produce can be found at the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Although the Hutchinson Public Library building is closed, it is offering several services. WiFi hotspots: must have a valid library card to check out. Library Express Browsing: 15-minute appointments 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. One-hour computer appointments: 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On-demand curbside pickup: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Need to return materials? The outdoor book drop is open. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N Marshall Ave. Although the library building is closed at this time, the following are available: On-demand curbside pickup is available 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday throughWednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. One-hour computer appointments can be scheduled at limited times by calling the library at 320-693-2483. Visit litchfield.lib.mn.us for details and updates.
Discover something new at the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Meet your local growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Work out the kinks during Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Cheer on local talent at Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Aug. 14
Take Dassel's new story walk. It starts at the Dassel Public Library, 430 Third St. N., and ends at Red Rooster Foods, 210 Parker Ave. Each sign has a map to help you know you are on the right track. The story walk will be up through mid-August. For more information, call the Dassel Library at 320-275-3756.
Interested in geocaching? Visit hutchinson.prce.com and click on "Parks & Campgrounds." Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Geocaching." Listed will be the parks containing caches and a link to help start.
Sixth annual Dr. Bob's Scholarship Scramble 2-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. S.W., Hutchinson. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Hegrenes Family Foundation Scholarship. Each year, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded to a deserving Hutchinson High School student. For more information or to register, visit hegrenes.org.
Celebrate homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
Time is running out to see "Forever Plaid." The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 170. For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/3fVOpxc.
It's a live music weekend at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Gravel Road is performing 5-8 p.m. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Looking for a deal? Head to the Wright County Swappers Meet, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31. The swap meet is at 13594 100th St. N.W., South Haven. For more information, visit wrightcountyswappersmeet.com or call 320-274-9005.
Have you signed up your children for the Power of Produce program at the Hutchinson Farmers Market? Stop by the market desk to find out more. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Forest City Threshers Antique Tractor Pull noon at the threshing grounds, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/39C1F8d.
Live music by PK Mayo 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Sunday, Aug. 16
River of Hope is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an outdoor service and picnic. The service is at 10:30 a.m. on the RiverSong Stage at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Following the service, a picnic lunch will be served. Friends and family are asked to sit in your family unit 6 feet apart from others. Masks are required. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy. All are welcome.
Forest City Threshers Garden Tractor Pull 2 p.m. at the threshing grounds, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/39C1F8d.
Live music by Andy Austin 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Lehto & Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30; Brady Perl Sept. 6; Traveled Ground, Sept. 13; Tyler Herwig Sept. 20; and Patrick Allen Sept. 27. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and reviving the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Monday, Aug. 17
Soak up the sun at the Litchfield Splash Pad. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The splash pad is at Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. For more information, call the city of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Through Monday, Aug. 31, 4-H is offering free activities online. A new activity is posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Showing through Sept. 11 is "Mic Stowell" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday; and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Join the Hutchinson Senior Center for an afternoon of kayaking on Belle Lake at Piepenberg Regional Park. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. and caravan to the lake. Reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. If you need a kayak, let them know when you make your reservation. If you have an available kayak to share, let them know that, too.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation. Dates, times and registration information to the free webinars are as follows:Dry it: You’ll like it!, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 20; Register at z.umn.edu/dryit; Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10; Register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables; Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29; Register at z.umn.edu/fermenting. Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website:extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Mic Stowell's free Underglaze Workshop: Paper Stencils and More 5:30-8:30 p.m. meets in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This workshop is for beginners and advanced participants age 15 or older. The workshop is free but advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Head to the Litchfield Opera House for a rock 'n' roll show featuring the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Patsy Kline. David K and friends return for another walk down memory lane with shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. An additional show at 1 p.m. will be added if the afternoon and evening shows sell out. Due to COVID, seating is limited to 60 people per show. Tickets are $20. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/39D1OZ2.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Barrick Charity Golf Classic. This annual event is to raise awareness and funds for mental illness. All proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Cloud Chapter.
Galleries and museums
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.