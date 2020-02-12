Next seven days
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. is a short storytime for infants through age 3. It meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Discover a gentle workout at Taijifit 6 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The Rev. Jill Warner is a certified Taijifit instructor. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program meets weekly; 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Trivia every Wednesday 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Stories, finger plays, crafts and more are featured at Storytime 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Battlefields of the Western Theater is the topic of Terry Davis’ presentation 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. He’ll talk about and share photographs of battlefields including Perryville, Stones River, Chickamauga and Franklin. The roundtable meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Stacey Neuhaus of Litchfield, who has appeared in Hutchinson Theatre Company productions, is starring in the eight-show run of “The Savannah Sipping Society” Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 20-23 at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. The curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit thebarntheatre.com or call 320-235-9500.
Children age 4-14 are welcome at Brickheads, which offers creative play with Legos 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day. “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” cartoon
Bring your mug for Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan’s Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
Litchfield Area Christian Women’s brunch 9-10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. The theme of this month’s brunch is Wonderland of Crafts. Renee Pursley will share embroidery tips. Shirley Weinzetl and Donna Nelson will perform love songs and Jan Henryson of Sioux Center is the featured speaker, “Finding Value in a Cracked Pot.” The fee is $10. To reserve your place, call by noon, Feb. 10, to Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Songs, stories and activities are featured at Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Preschool Story Time continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Winter Read Book Chat 2-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Stop by and share your favorite winter reads with others. Bring your own beverage with a lid. Book discussion lists and chocolate will be provided. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next event is 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 13. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
The TECKNOcenter in Dassel is hosting a Valentine’s Day celebration for families 4-10 p.m. It features movies, DJ music, games and more. Admission is $5 or $12 for unlimited VR and PS4 gaming. For more information, visit facebook.com/TECHOgaming.
Parents’ Night Out: Valentine’s Day Edition. A licensed day care provider is opening 6 p.m.-midnight for parents. Children can enjoy a fun night of games, movies and pizza. The fee is $20 per child. For more information or to register, call Heidi at 507-848-0606.
Valentine’s Dinner and Concert with the Kingery Family 6-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. To reserve your place, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday, Feb. 15
14th annual Silver Lake Ice Golf Tournament 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hosted by the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W., Silver Lake. This event features a 9-hole golf tournament on the ice of Silver Lake. The fee is $40 per four-person team. Awards ceremy and prizes 5 p.m. at the Silver Lake Muni. Proceeds from this event will go to the Silver Lake Summer Rec program. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Coding Club for youth age 10-18 is the third Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For computer access, register at the library by calling 320-587-2368 or bring your own laptop or tablet. Admission is free.
Empty Bowl fundraiser 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dassel Area Historical Society, 901 First St. Suggested donation is $15 for a handmade bowl and a simple meal. Money raised from this event will benefit the Dassel Area Food Shelf. For more inofrmation, call Jena Levandowski at 320-275-9298.
Ties and Tiaras: Daddy-Daughter Dance 6-8 p.m. at Riverside Church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is for age 3-18 and is open to the public. Admission is $10 per family. Register in advance at riversidehutch.org/events.
Bull Riding at the Brewery, 7-10 p.m. Ride the mechanical bull at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Paul Mayasich 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Diamondback 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay; 320-864-5555.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Adult and Family Hour indoor ice skating 1-2 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $10 for families, and open skating 2-4 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $3 for students, both available through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-587-2975.
Story, Story Tell Us Your Story 1-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hannah Fitzgerald Tjoflat is hosting the third annual community storytelling event. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Snowmobiling with Alabama Visitors 2-4 p.m. at the Roger and Janet Huhn Farm on Lake Manuella, south of Darwin. Refreshments will be provided. This event is part of the 49th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival celebrated Feb. 15-22 in Meeker County.
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: March 1, April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Monday, Feb. 17
Early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Enter the pool through the locker rooms. Admission is $4 or a discount ticket. Passes are available too. Lap swim continues through June 3. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Have you registered for the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Hutchinson Public Library? Read books and earn rewards. Admission is free. Register at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Keep up with what’s happening at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching “Chamber Connections” hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Looking for a good book to read, tune into “Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers” with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Veteran Lisa Dittell hosts “Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program,” which highlights resources, opportunities and activities for veterans. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Learn new recipes with “Cooking in the Country with Chris” hosted by local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Chili and Soup Supper with Alabama Visitors 7 p.m. at the Forest City Threshers Bulding, six miles northeast of Litchfield on State Highway 24. The meal is a freewill donation. Visitors from Hartford, Alabama, will be speaking. This event is part of the 49th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival celebrated Feb. 15-22 in Meeker County.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. is hosting a Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. The following topics will be covered: Feb. 18, 20: seed starting; Feb. 25, 27: shade plants; March 3, 5: growing herbs; March 10, 12: tree identification; March 17, 19: lawn care; March 24, 26: beginning gardening; and March 31, April 1: growing vegetables. The programs are free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, hosts “History Quest,” which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Feb. 19
It’s Art Kids Drop In Day 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This session will explore the Community Showcase exhibit with a scavenger hunt, shadow drawing, painting projects and more. This event is for children age 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Admission is free but advance registration is recommended by calling 320-587-7278 or email info@hutchinsonarts.org. Trailblazer tokens are available to those in need of transportation support.
Wednesdays, Feb. 19-April 29
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. is hosting a cornhole league 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels are welcome. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. The fee is $50 per team to enter. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983. The brewery is at 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Discovery Day with the Jolly Pops at St. Philip Catholic School, 225 E. Third St., Litchfield. This event features an open house 9-10:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. show. Enjoy tours, snacks, singing and dancing. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Live music by Mike Munson 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Feb. 21
Form a team and compete for prizes at the fourth annual Trivia Night Fundraiser 6-8:30 p.m. to benefit Haitian Ministries in the Dominican Republic. Cost is $10 plus special rounds. Snacks and beverages provided. This event is at the Dassel Church of Christ, 100 Parker Ave. E. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3322.
Piano music by Marc Vailliancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Potluck Banquet and Silent Auction with Alabama Visitors 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church Social Hall, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. The public is welcome to attend a potluck banquet and silent auction. Bring a dish to share. Utensils will be provided. Social hour is 7 p.m. followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. This is the farewell event for the 49th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival celebrated Feb. 15-22 in Meeker County. For more information, call the church at 320-693-3313.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Meghan’s Place Health and Wellness Day 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event features workshops on art, first aid/CPR, health and fitness and healthy relationships. The day ends with a dance and DJ. Call for ticket availability at 320-234-6347.
Chase the chill with No Lines Improv. The comedy troupe is hosting Winter Laughs 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community readers are invited to a book discussion 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Hymn Sing 3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 8638 Plum Ave., Brownton. Sing your favorite hymns and stay for dessert and coffee. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-328-5533.