Next seven days
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Children are invited to explore their creativity with free take home art kits. They are available 12:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. One kit per child. Kits are available through Aug. 26. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Discover something new at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting a kayak adventure on Belle Lake. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., and caravan to the lake. Reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. If you need a kayak, let them know when you make your reservation. If you have an available kayak to share, let them know that, too.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Visit the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Although the Hutchinson Public Library building is closed, it is offering several services. WiFi hotspots: must have a valid library card to check out. Library express browsing: 15-minute appointments 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. One-hour computer appointments: 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On-demand curbside pickup: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Need to return materials? The outdoor book drop is open. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Although the library building is closed at this time, some services are available. On-demand curbside pickup: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. One-hour computer appointments: may be scheduled at limited times by calling the library at 320-693-2483. Visit litchfield.lib.mn.us for details and updates.
Support local growers by visiting the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation. Here are the dates, times and registration information to the free webinars. Dry it: You’ll like it!, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 20; register at z.umn.edu/dryit; Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10; register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables; Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29; register at z.umn.edu/fermenting. Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Find out what local growers are selling by visiting the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
It's bend and flex time during Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Artist Mic Stowell is giving a free gallery talk and underglaze workshop, Paper Stencils and More, 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This workshop is for beginners and advanced participants age 15 or older. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Aug. 21
Interested in geocaching? Visit hutchinson.prce.com and click on "Parks & Campgrounds." Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Geocaching." Listed will be the parks containing caches and a link to help start.
Enjoy the outdoors with disc golf. Hutchinson offers courses at South Park, Ridgewater College and Maplewood Academy. Litchfield also has a disc golf course at Litchfield High School. For more information, call Hutchinson Parks, Rec and Community Ed at 320-587-2975.
Enjoy homegrown produce and homemade goods at the Dassel Farmers Market, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Take the Sculpture Stroll and discover Hutchinson's outdoor public art. For a map and more information, visit hutchinsonpublicarts.com/sculpture-stroll/.
You never know what kind of a deal or steal you'll find at the Wright County Swappers Meet, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31. The swap meet is at 13594 100th St. N.W., South Haven. For more information, visit wrightcountyswappersmeet.com or call 320-274-9005.
It's fresh-from-the-field produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Live music by Lehto & Wright 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
It's a blast to the past with the Roy Orbison Tribute Show 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. Joining Roy for an evening of 1950s-style rock 'n' roll is Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Patsy Kline. David K and friends return for another walk down memory lane. An additional show at 1 p.m. will be added if the afternoon and evening shows sell out. Due to COVID, seating is limited to 60 people per show. Tickets are $20. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/39D1OZ2.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Bill Litzau and Open Highway, Aug. 30; Brady Perl, Sept. 6; Traveled Ground, Sept. 13; Tyler Herwig, Sept. 20; and Patrick Allen, Sept. 27. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and revive the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Monday, Aug. 24
Ridgewater College has created a community connection on Facebook called Just Art: Challenging Racism and Promoting Social Justice. Everyone is welcome to submit original art. The goal is to create a community forum that evolves into a virtual exhibit and performance experience. For more information or to join the group, go to ridgewater.edu/just-art.
Cool off at the Litchfield Splash Pad. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The splash pad is at Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. For more information, call the city of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Through Monday, Aug. 31, 4-H is offering free activities online. A new activity is posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Showing through Sept. 11 is "Recent Works by Mic Stowell" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Beer & Hymns. Join the Nelson family in their home for a virtual singing experience. It is Facebook Live at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson/. If you are not on Facebook, it will be live streamed at riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns/. For more information, call the River of Hope Church office at 320-587-4414.
Upcoming events
Saturday, Aug. 29
Barrick Charity Golf Classic at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Registration is at 1 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 2 p.m. After Party is at 6 p.m. with food and live music by 2 Sisters. This annual event is to raise awareness and funds for mental illness. All proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Cloud Chapter. For more information, visit barrickcharitygolfclassic.com/.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.