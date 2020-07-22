Next seven days
Wednesday, July 22
Cool off at the Litchfield Splash Pad. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The splash pad is at Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. For more information, call the city of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Meeker Area Partners in Prevention is hosting a new event: 2020 Summer Scavenger Hunt through Aug. 14. The scavenger hunt aims to get families working together to "collect" as many activities as possible on a game board that will include at least 12 activities. The activities are divided into categories such as Get Active, Feed Your Soul, Be Kind and Fun in the Sun. The more activities tried, the better the chance participants might win one of several prizes that include gift cards at area businesses and other items. For more information, visit facebook.com/MAPPLITCH/.
Celebrate summer with activities at Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education. Access the brochure at hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure/. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Want some summer fun? Check out the Litchfield Community Education and Recreation brochure. View it at litchfieldcommunityed.com. For more information, call 320-693-2354. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Enjoy the fruits and vegetables of local growers at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through October. Shoppers are asked to wash their hands at the entrance before coming into the market.
Thursday, July 23
Feel like a swim? Check out local swimming beaches at Piepenburg Regional Park and Lake Marion Regional Park in McLeod County; Collinwood Regional Park in Wright County; and Lake Manuella Park and Lake Ripley Park in Meeker County.
Enjoy just-picked freshness at the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays meets at the Eagles Club,389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. (The location is a change from past years due to the road construction in downtown Litchfield.) Vendors sell a variety of products including vegetables, flowers, homemade jams, pickles, pies and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Looking for your next read? Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is now offering Express Library by appointment. People age 17 or older may schedule a 15-minute appointment to visit the library. Masks and social distancing are required. Check-in at the hand sanitizer station. Return all materials to the outdoor drop box. While at the library, you're welcome to browse the collection, check-out items, pick-up holds, apply for a library card or scan/fax materials. Library Express hours are 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Curbside pickup is also available: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.E., is hosting "Joyce Young Retrospective" through July 31. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Friday. The show can also be viewed by appointment. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Take home craft day for the kids! Stop by the table 1-4 p.m. in front of the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Although the library building is closed, patrons can pick up materials via on-demand curbside pickup. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This means that instead of making an appointment to get your requested books and movies, you can park in front of the library any time during curbside hours, call the library and have your items that are on hold brought outside. At this time, the library building remains closed. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
It's fresh from the garden at the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Support local food growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Little deuce coupes welcome at Classic Car Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Hosted by the Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club of Hutchinson, all classic cars are welcome. Last month more than 70 vehicles participated. Cars are displayed in the front lot at the brewery. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Reach, bend and stretch during Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Thursday-Saturday, July 23-25
Masked Madness is the theme of Hutchinson's Crazy Days. See local stores for sales and deals. Be mindful of COVID-19 safety protocols. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Friday, July 24
Friday PIT Run 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at the Pit Arena, 11518 25th St., Cokato. Two sessions of barrel racing are available for racers of all ages and skill levels. Next event offers afternoon and evening sessions on Aug. 21. For more information or to register, call 651-248-91961 or visit thePITmn.com/events.
Earn prizes for reading. Participate in the Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover free summer reading programs for children, teens and adults at the Hutchinson, Litchfield, Brownton, Cosmos, Dassel, Grove City and Winsted public libraries. To learn more, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368, or the Litchfield library at 320-693-2483.
Buy it fresh at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market features homegrown, harvested and hand-baked produce and goods, as well as gift items and plants. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
Saturday, July 25
Billed as "Minnesota's Largest Outdoor Market, the Wright County Swappers Meet is open Saturdays 7 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31. Admission is free. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. The swap meet is at 13594 100th St. N.W., South Haven. For more information, visit wrightcountyswappersmeet.com or call 320-274-9005.
Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market, 25 Adams St. S.E., for the Crazy Cool Scavenger Hunt. Kids will get one Power of Produce food token if they find all the veggies on the hunt card. Cards are available at the market desk. Also any child who wears a super hero or book character mask will receive a Power of Produce token. Any adult who wears a mask can put their name in a drawing for a $10 coupon to be used at the market. Hours are 8 a.m.- noon. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Kayaking the Crow, 9:30-11 a.m. Meet at the boat launch at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Bring your own kayak (rental facility is closed this summer). If you have a kayak to share, email cpwomen@cphutch.church. This event is hosted by CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668 or visit cpchurch.church.
New Journey United Church of Christ Church is hosting Spirit Journey Meditation 9:45-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The public is welcome the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for this meditation followed by group discussion. For more information, visit newjourneyucc.org and look under Spirit Journey for the Zoom link.
Book Signing with Tina Young 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the Lamb Shoppe & Wellness Center, 61231 State Minnesota Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Meet the author of "Becoming Deeply Rooted in Your Faith." For more information, visit lambshoppe.com or call 320-587-6094.
Waconia Wine Festival noon-6 p.m. This event features three wineries: Parley Lake Winery, The Winery at Sovereign Estate and Schram Vineyards & Winery. Tickets are $40 and available for advance purchase only. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Waconia Wine Festival Facebook page or call the participating wineries.
Live music by Emily Williams 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Two Dog Night July 26; The Sixes Aug. 1; Marco Vendrame Aug. 2; Two Sisters Aug. 8; Pete Klug Aug. 9; Gravel Road (note time change; 5-8 p.m.) Aug. 14; PK Mayo, solo Aug. 15; Andy Austin Aug. 16; Lehto @ Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; and Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Sunday, July 26
Live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. Next up is the Two Tones 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 1-2. Masks are encouraged and reservations are required. For more information, call 320-223-8748 or visit millnerheritage.com.
Live music by Two Dog Night 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: The Sixes Aug. 1; Marco Vendrame Aug. 2; Two Sisters Aug. 8; Pete Klug Aug. 9; Gravel Road (note time change; 5-8 p.m.) Aug. 14; PK Mayo, solo Aug. 15; Andy Austin Aug. 16; Lehto @ Wright Aug. 22; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck Aug. 23; and Bill Litzau and Open Highway Aug. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, July 27
Access free family activities at It's Full Steam Ahead with 4-H. A new activity is posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Monday-Friday, July 27-31
Mega Sports Camp, 6:15-8:45 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Available sports are gymnastics, basketball, combative play/wrestling, fitness dance, soccer, gym games, street hockey, volleyball, football and art. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668 or visit cphutch.church/events/mega-sports-camp.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, July 29
Join the Hutchinson Public Library's July community book discussion of "How To Be An Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. To register or for more information, email Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at katy.hiltner@pioneerlandlib.mn.us or call the library at 320-587-2368
UMN Extension Women in Ag Network is hosting a Virtual Summer Farm Tour 1-2 p.m. This year's tour features Wanda Patsche, a Minnesota hog farmer and author of "Minnesota Farm Living," and Nichole Johnson, manager of an industrial hemp processor in Southern Minnesota. To register or for more information, visit facebook.com/umnextwomeninag or call Katie Carr at 612-624-7182.
Thursday and Friday, July 30-31
Chad Greenway's "Day to Reach" Camp at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. To register or for more information, visit conta.cc/3hxN8Ou.
Friday-Thursday, July 31-Aug. 6
The Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 170, is producing the jukebox musical "Forever Plaid." It's the story of a charming four-part harmony singing group that gets killed by a bus on their way to a gig. Through a lucky second chance, the quartet returns to perform the show they never had the chance to do. The musical features songs from the 1950s and '60 including hits such as "Three Coins in a Fountain," "16 Tons" and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing." For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/3fVOpxc.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Learn about medicinal plants during the 23rd annual Founders Herb Walk 10 a.m.-noon at the Lamb Shoppe & Wellness Center, 61231 State Minnesota Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $5 and can be ordered at lambshoppe.com or call 320-587-6094.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Ave., Kimball, is hosting Party on the Patio 5-9 p.m. with live music by Mathew Lease 5:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call 320-398-7200.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Save money on your food budget at Fare For All 3-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. No advance purchases necessary. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-234-8344 or email commoncupmn@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m. at the Legacy Barn, 14507 Jet Ave., Glencoe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the music. For more information, visit andyaustin.net.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome at the Car and Motorcycle Show 9 a.m.-noon at the Paynesville Municipal Airport, 1500 Airport Road. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cost: $10 donation. Advance registration available at paynesvillechamber.org. For more information, call 320-243-3714.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Moms and kids are welcome at Park Play Date 9-11 a.m. at Elks Park, 1231 Sherwood St. S.E., in Hutchinson. This event is hosted by CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit cp.hutch.church or call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Sunday, Aug. 16
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October, for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and reviving the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Galleries, museums
Tickets are on sale for Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual gala 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The Night of the Arts theme this year is "Singin' in the Rain." Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey. Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson. One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. For more information or to buy tickets, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.