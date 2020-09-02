Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Registration is open for the Hutchinson Leadership Institute hosted by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Also open is participation in Leadership 2.0, the program that follows the completed leadership program. To register, visit explorehutchinson.com. For more information, call Mary Hodson, president, at 320-234-0785.
If you were looking forward to the 50th Minnesota Renaissance Festival, you'll have to wait until next year. The 2020 event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you bought tickets for the 2020 festival, they will be honored during the 2021 season, which runs weekends from Aug. 21-Oct. 3, plus Labor Day and Oct. 1. For more information, visit renaissancefest.com.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is accepting teams for the Crow River Cornhole League. Play is Wednesday or Thursday nights Sept. 30-Nov. 12. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per team to enter. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983 or register at the brewery.
Hutchinson Farmers Market is at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Original Farmers Market meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Looking for creative play for your child? The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Strut your stuff at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Sept. 4
Enjoy the challenge of geocaching. Visit hutchinson.prce.com and click on "Parks & Campgrounds." Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Geocaching." Listed will be the parks containing caches and a link to help start.
Invite your friends for a game of disc golf. Hutchinson offers courses at South Park, Ridgewater College and Maplewood Academy. Litchfield also has a disc golf course at Litchfield High School. For more information, call Hutchinson Parks, Rec and Community Ed at 320-587-2975.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Start your weekend on a fresh note with a visit to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Live music by Mark Allan Jensen 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 5-6
Live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, nine miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748 or email at dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Live music by Brady Perl 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Traveled Ground, Sept. 13; Tyler Herwig, Sept. 20; and Patrick Allen, Sept. 27. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Sept. 7
City, county, state and federal offices are closed in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Last call to view "Recent Works by Mic Stowell" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The exhibit closes Sept. 11. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Have you joined? Ridgewater College has created a community connection on Facebook called Just Art: Challenging Racism and Promoting Social Justice. Everyone is welcome to submit original art. The goal is to create a community forum that evolves into a virtual exhibit and performance experience. For more information or to join the group, go to ridgewater.edu/just-art.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Rhinestone is headlining 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Party On The Patio at Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Ave., Kimball. This is an outdoor event and no reservations are required and families are welcome.
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting Yoga in the Park 7-8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Cokato. Advance registration required. Send an email with your full name to DCBounceBack.gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation. Here are the dates, times and registration information to the free webinars. Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10; register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables; Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29; register at z.umn.edu/fermenting. Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
Friday, Sept. 11
Litchfield Area Christian Women is hosting "Returning to Some Sort of Normal Brunch" 9-10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Cindy Rauch of Hutchinson will talk about bees and honey; special music by Joy Berg and special speaker is Mary Roelofs of Princeton. Wear and mask and bring your own coffee and snack. Reservations are required by noon Sept. 7 by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12
Load up on deals and help a good cause at the annual Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter Rummage and Book Sale. Due to COVID-19, the sale is taking place at 126 Monroe St. S.E., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Park on the street. The sale is in the alley. Feel free to walk across the grass.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13
Interested in historic buildings? Art's Place, the former home of Nemitz Paint Factory, 35 First Ave. S.W., downtown Hutchinson, has been renovated into a new event venue. A public open house is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit bit.ly/2EvtHY4.
Monday, Sept. 14
The Hutchinson Photography Club is meeting 6:30 p.m. at the RiverSong Stage at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Bring your cameras or cell phones and masks to take photos of the Crow River area. For more information, visit hutchphotographyclub.com or call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Bounce Back, which promotes health through happiness, is hosting a Community Walk 8:30 a.m. at Collinwood Regional Park. No advance registration is required. For more information, email DCBounceBack.gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 20
New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson, is hosting monthly gatherings 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month through October for people to share wisdom, connect with nature and revive the old ways. For more information, call 320-582-0679.
Saturday, Sept. 26
It's Grape Stomp time at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Diesel Fire noon-3 p.m. followed by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 3:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Hutchinson Jaycees are hosting a Bean Bag Tournament at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by tournament start at noon. The maximum is 20 teams with an entry fee of $40 per team. Cash prizes awarded to first, second and third place. For more information or registration forms, visit hutchinsonjaycees.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Beer & Hymns. Join the Nelson family in their home for a virtual singing experience. It is Facebook Live at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson/. If you are not on Facebook, it will be live streamed at riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns/. For more information, call the River of Hope Church office at 320-587-4414.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.