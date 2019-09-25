Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Tickets are on sale through Oct. 1 for the Meeker County Senior Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. This year’s theme is “Fabulous 50s” and features Kari & Friends. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch by Elbows Allowed. Tickets are available at the Emmaus Gift Shop in Litchfield and the MCOA office in Litchfield. For more information, call 800-669-6714.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Live music by Josie Sanken 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Litchfield’s farmers markets are on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Author Phyllis Cole-Dai is talking about her book, “Beneath the Same Stars: Fictionalizing the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War,” at 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, and 6 p.m. at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh-from-the-field produce 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
It’s creative play with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Brick Heads. This weekly program is for age 4-14 and meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Enjoy singing in a community choir? Crow River Singers welcomes new voices. The group begins its rehearsals for its winter concerts 7-8:30 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church choir room, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The holiday concerts are Friday, Dec. 6, at Vineyard United Methodist Church and Sunday, Dec. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson. For more information, email hollymd55@hotmail.com.
The Litchfield Area Male Chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Thursdays through November in the Litchfield High School choir room, 901 Gilman. For more information, call Tom Johnson at 320-282-6033.
Second weekend of “The Curious Savage” at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. This play features Hutchinson actress Mary Haugen. The curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 320-234-9500 or visit thebarntheatre.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market meets weekly 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Prost! Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is hosting an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music by Country Fried Grubers 7:30-10:30 p.m.; 320-455-4999.
”Fall into Fall” with No Lines Improv troupe. Enjoy the comedy show at 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar’s seventh anniversary street dance. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open for business 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Grape Harvest 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Jomas Hill Vineyard, 67755 205th St., Darwin. All are welcome to help harvest grapes. Volunteers are provided lunch, dinner and beverages. For more information, contact Jomas Hill via Facebook Messenger.
Take a trip back in time to 16th-century England at the Minnesota Renaissance Fair, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, is happening rain or shine 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 29, plus Friday, Sept. 27. Admission: adult: $24.95, senior: $22.95, child: $15.95. A free shuttle is available from Mystic Lake Casino. For more information, visit renaissancefest.com or call 952-445-7361.
Live music by David Lee 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Fall Farm Festival at the Lamb Shoppe and Wellness Center, 61231 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with sheep shearing demonstrations, farm animals, games, bounce houses, self-guided tours of the herbal garden and more. Food available on site. For more information, call 320-587-6094.
Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, begins today and continues through Oct. 27, including MEA Oct. 17-18. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is hosting an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music by George’s Concertina Band noon-3 p.m., followed by the Everett Smithson Band 4-7 p.m. with the night ending with Mixtape Messages 8-11 p.m.; 320-455-4999.
The Grape Stomp with live music noon-5:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free; 320-587-2922.
Maud Hixon stars as Judy Garland in “A Star is Born in Minnesota” at 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. The award-winning vocalist channels the legendary Judy Garland and performs some of the best of her songs. Advance tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. Door sales are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Purchase tickets by calling D-C Community Education at 320-286-4120 or online at bit.ly/NYf7rT.
Minnesota Music Hall of Famer Mike Shaw and the Papa Band featuring fellow inductees is performing at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by Karina Kern 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Deep Fried Tweeters 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield; 320-373-5505.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar’s seventh anniversary street dance. For more information, call 320-587-2760. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Sunday, Sept. 29
It’s live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Oct. 8: Josie Sanken; Oct. 13: Tim Fast; Oct. 20: Rhinestone; Oct. 27: No music today. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Sept. 30
Hall Walking Club is offered 6:45-7:45 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato High School/Middle School complex, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Walking is available Monday-Friday. Purchase your yellow Hall Walking Club badge for $2 at the D-C Community Education office 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no walking when there are conferences, when school is not in session or when school is canceled due to inclement weather. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Calling all musicians and music enthusiasts for a jam session at 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel. Bring your voice, guitar, fiddle or other instruments and join the fun. All music styles are welcome. Bring a chord sheet if available. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3077.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em welcomes card players 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Young adult novelist Megan Peterson is talking about her new book “The Liar’s Daughter” at 6:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Fall dance is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. Future programs include pumpkin bingo on Oct. 1, a harvest dance on Oct. 8 and a black-and-orange dance and pizza party on Oct. 29. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Interested in documenting your life story? Therese O’Fallon is conducting informal work sessions of how to get started telling your story 10-11 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The next session is Wednesday, Oct. 16. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Meet Tom Wirt and view his new work noon-7 p.m. at NewClay Pottery, 1058 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson. The open house features Wirt’s functional stoneware. For more information, call Wirt at 320-583-1062.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month’s featured read is “Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894” by Daniel James Brown. This book was the 2017 Hutchinson One Book One Community selection. Admission is $20. Buy tickets at crowriverwinery.com.
Friday, Oct. 4
DJ and karaoke featuring Sub Zero Entertainment 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 5
It’s free family fun 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at K&B Kreekside Orchard’s open house, 23578 State Highway 22, Litchfield. This event features petting zoo, bouncy house, door prizes and treats. For more information, call 320-593-8189.
Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., is hosting The Great Gatsby Gala 630-9:30 p.m. with live music by the West Metro Big Band. Tickets are $25 and features appetizers, beverages, dancing and cash bar. This event has a speakeasy atmosphere. Password required. Period dress is optional. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Monday, Oct. 7
It’s Fun with 4-H @ the Library. This after-school program for youth meets at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first ever “New Historians” program at 10 a.m. at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is a youth event aimed at students grade K-12, homeschool, public school, charter school and parochial school. This event is reoccurring and includes hands-on activities, games and discussion revolving around McLeod County history. If you’re a homeschool parent or public school teacher and would like more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Friday, Oct. 11
Kurt Schulz is performing his one-man show “Old Herbaceous” at 7 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free but a collection will be taken to benefit HOMES, Housing Options in McLeod for Emergency Shelter. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Power of the Purse Bingo for age 18 or older at the Litchfield Eagles Club 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fee is $35 for 20 games. This event is sponsored by Litchfield School District Early Childhood Programs/ECFE and Preschool. The proceeds go to support transportation scholarships for preschool children. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Tweens and teens age 12-18 are welcome 1:30-3 p.m. for activities at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The group meets the second and fifth Saturday of the month. The next session is Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Third annual Spooky Bash 1-9 p.m. at Buffalo Creek BMX, 1017 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. This event features the Great Pumpkin Race with registration at 2 p.m. and race at 3 p.m., vendor fair 1-5 p.m., sign making class at 1 p.m., spooky event 6-9 p.m. and chili cookoff. Deadline to enter the chili cookoff is Oct. 4 and the cost is $5. Pumpkin prep party is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. For more information, visit Great Pumpkin Race on Facebook.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Makerspace is an opportunity to get creative with art supplies for students in grades 7-12. It is 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. All supplies and a snack are provided. It takes place the third Tuesday of the month. The next session is Oct. 15; 320-587-2368.
Ninth annual Ladies Night Out 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features vendors and a fashion show at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Event is hosted by Networking and Empowering Women’s group.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Liquor Hutch is hosting a fall beer tasting event 7-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to register, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
Friday, Oct. 18
Live music by Trent Shaw at 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 19
New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is featuring hands-on bowl building 10 a.m.-noon for its Empty Bowls fundraiser on Jan. 25. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Julie Lofdahl, office manager, at 320-587-2125.
Pumpkin Fest at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features $5 pumpkin chucking 11 a.m.-4 p.m., plus bounce houses, hay bale mountain, face painting, live music and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Pins for Paws at Litchfield Bowl, 1227 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Entry fee is $30 with bowling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Prizes and games available, too. This event is a benefit for the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. For more information, call 320-235-7612.
Wizards are welcome at the Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in seventh through 12th grade. Watch a Harry Pottery movie, enjoy snacks and make a wand. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Monday, Oct. 21
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the Winsted American Legion Post in Winsted. There is a short program followed by a presentation by Don “Chip” Guggemos, Winsted-area military historian and West Pointer. In addition, members can vote to fill three positions on the MCHS Board of Directors. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
The McLeod County Historical Society’s October Breakfast Club meeting 10:30 a.m. features a roundtable discussion revolving around school days. Bring your stories about rural and urban schools to the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann is the instructor at the third annual Defense Class 6-7:30 p.m. at New Discoveries Montessori Academy, 1000 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. No advance registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes. This free event is hosted by the Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Artist Ellen Starr is teaching a hands-on adult macrame bracelet class 5:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Class is for age 16 or older and limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit bit.ly/2lZgrS0.
Friday, Oct. 25
Live music by the Hooligans beginning at 8 p.m., costume contest at the Litchfield Eagles Club’s Halloween Boo Bash, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Discover Dassel Fine Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View the work of Dassel-area artists during this self-guided tour. Pick up a map at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S., Dassel; 320-275-3077.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
It’s opening night for Hutchinson High School’s musical “Mary Poppins.” The show continues through Nov. 3. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Happy Halloween.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy “Seasonal Allergies” at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at hutchtheatre.org. The show is also staged Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Nov. 7-9. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting a new exhibit titled “Neurotangle” featuring the work of contemporary textile artist Nina Martine Robinson. The show will hang through Sept. 27. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Art of Rose Edin” through Oct. 12. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum presents the exhibit “A Kernel of Time: Celebrating the 70th annual Cokato Corn Carnival” through Sept. 28. The exhibit encompasses the history of the community event, starting from its origins in 1950 to present day. It features crowns, sashes, and dresses of past royalty, sound recordings of the Cokato Corn Carnival Band, and a video of the 1979 bed races. The museum is at 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. It showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Upcoming discount days are Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
