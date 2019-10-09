Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Tickets are on sale for the Leader’s Home for the Holidays Show on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hutchinson Event Center. General admission tickets are $10 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Leader office, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to buy tickets,
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting the new exhibit “After All These Years I Am Still Here” featuring the collages of Adam McCauley. The show hangs through Saturday, Nov. 9. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. An artist reception is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first ever “New Historians” program at 10 a.m. at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is a youth event aimed at students grade K-12, homeschool, public school, charter school and parochial school. This event is reoccurring and includes hands-on activities, games and discussion revolving around McLeod County history. If you’re a homeschool parent or public school teacher and would like more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Litchfield’s farmers markets are on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
100 Years of Pickin’ with Tom Ginkel and Greg Muellerleile 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-9929.
Professor Dave Page is the featured speaker at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. The topic of his program is “Key West and the Civil War.” All meetings are approximately 2 hours in length and include light snacks and refreshments. A single membership is $25 and a family membership is $35. The group meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh-from-the-field produce 3-6 p.m. on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Harvest Madness 4-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield; 320-535-0829
It’s creative play with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Brickheads. This program is for age 4-14 and meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. It meets the second and fourth Thursday except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 24. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Karaoke Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 11
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market meets weekly 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Kurt Schulz is performing his one-man show “Old Herbaceous” at 7 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free but a collection will be taken to benefit HOMES, Housing Options in McLeod for Emergency Shelter. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Power of the Purse Bingo for age 18 or older at the Litchfield Eagles Club 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fee is $35 for 20 games. This event is sponsored by Litchfield School District Early Childhood Programs/ECFE and Preschool. The proceeds go to support transportation scholarships for preschool children. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting an evening of one-act plays. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, Oct. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, all performances are at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available online at fungusamongusplayers.org or at the history center at 320-275-3077.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open for business 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Cups and Conversations 9-10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff St., Hutchinson. This event is for women and the featured speaker is Joan Oldre who is talking about her Christian faith walk. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3318.
Fifth annual NBK Bday BASH at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the Armwrestling Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per arm Pro classes get 100 percent cash payouts for first, second and third place; kids, novice and women’s classes get medals for first, second and third place. This event is a fundraiser for the Jake Houston Fund. For more information message Joseph W Drellack or NBK Media Productions.
Free screening of the movie “American Sniper” at 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, continues through Oct. 27, including MEA Oct. 17-18. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
Third annual Spooky Bash 1-9 p.m. at Buffalo Creek BMX, 1017 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. This event features the Great Pumpkin Race with registration at 2 p.m. and race at 3 p.m., vendor fair 1-5 p.m., sign making class at 1 p.m., spooky event 6-9 p.m. and chili cook-off. Pumpkin prep party is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. For more information, visit Great Pumpkin Race on Facebook.
Tweens and teens age 12-18 are welcome 1:30-3 p.m. for activities at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The group meets the second and fifth Saturday of the month. The next session is Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Winsted Arts Council presents Bringing It All Back Home Broadway Revue at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. Performers include Joe Holmers, Maureen Cassidy, Elaine Kahle, Kim Pickar, Hannah Tjoflat and Carrie Knott. The evening is hosted by George Schulenberg. Cash bar, silent auction and light refreshments provided. Doors open at 6:30 followed by music at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors/students; $5 kids 12 or younger. Tickets are available in advance at brownpapertickets.com or Ameriprise in downtown Winsted. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Sunday, Oct. 13
It’s live music by Tim Fast 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Oct. 20: Rhinestone; Oct. 27: No music today. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Campfire Service 7-8 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. As part of the church’s relaunch month, the public is welcome for worship, singing and s’mores on the Vineyard lawn. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Monday, Oct. 14
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em welcomes card players 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Makerspace is an opportunity to get creative with art supplies for students in grades 7-12. It is 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. All supplies and a snack are provided. It takes place the third Tuesday of the month. The next session is Nov. 19; 320-587-2368.
Ninth annual Ladies Night Out 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features vendors and a fashion show at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Event is hosted by Networking and Empowering Women’s group.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Interested in documenting your life story? Therese O’Fallon is conducting informal work sessions of how to get started telling your story 10-11 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The next session is Wednesday, Nov. 6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 16-17
MEA Art Session at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Children age 6-8 10:30-noon and age 9-13 2-3:30 p.m. each day. Fee is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Tuition support and Trailblazer tokens available. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Liquor Hutch is hosting a fall beer tasting event 7-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to register, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19
The Meeker County Museum in Litchfield is hosting a Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt. Ten small pumpkins will be hidden in plain sight throughout the building, and there’s a special prize for those who find all 10. Guides will be available for $1 to help your little ones track which pumpkins have been found, and which ones are still hiding. Adult admission is $3 and children age 12 or younger are free. Members of the Meeker County Museum receive free admission. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Friday, Oct. 18
Live music by Trent Shaw at 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Mugs and Muffins Women’s Event 9:30-11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. This month’s activity is making a personal prayer journal. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This event meets the third Saturday of the month. To register, call Cyndi Lauer at 320-420-3552.
New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is featuring hands-on bowl building 10 a.m.-noon for its Empty Bowls fundraiser on Jan. 25. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Julie Lofdahl, office manager, at 320-587-2125.
Pumpkin Fest at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features $5 pumpkin chucking 11 a.m.-4 p.m., plus bounce houses, hay bale mountain, face painting, live music and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Pins for Paws at Litchfield Bowl, 1227 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Entry fee is $30 with bowling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Prizes and games available, too. This event is a benefit for the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. For more information, call 320-235-7612.
Wizards are welcome at the Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in seventh through 12th grade. Watch a Harry Pottery movie, enjoy snacks and make a wand. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
The Roy Orbison Tribute Show is heading to the Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. Two shows are planned: 4 and 7 p.m. Each show is complete with a full band. Tickets for the matinee performance are $6 balcony and $12 main floor and $10 balcony and $20 main floor for the evening show. David K pays tribute to Orbison’s music and history in this program.To order tickets, visit bit.ly/2mhqXUF.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. and Parachute Pandas Beer Release Party 8-10:30 p.m. at 3BC, 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Check out the collaboration beer: an Arnie Palmer Mexican Lager and stay for the free music by the Parachute Pandas. For more information, call 3BC at 320-455-4999.
Monday, Oct. 21
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the Winsted American Legion Post in Winsted. There is a short program followed by a presentation by Don “Chip” Guggemos, Winsted-area military historian and West Pointer. In addition, members can vote to fill three positions on the MCHS Board of Directors. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
The McLeod County Historical Society’s October Breakfast Club meeting 10:30 a.m. features a roundtable discussion revolving around school days. Bring your stories about rural and urban schools to the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann is the instructor at the third annual Defense Class 6-7:30 p.m. at New Discoveries Montessori Academy, 1000 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. No advance registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes. This free event is hosted by the Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Take a tour of Haunted Hutchinson 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tour begins at the Harrington-Merrill House, 225 Washington Ave., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 cash or check at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Tour is limited to 20. Transportation is a tractor/people mover. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. For more information, visit Historic Hutch’s Facebook page or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by Josie Sanken at Pulse Hutchinson’s Live Music Brewery Night 6:30-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Free drink tickets for the first 50 people, free appetizers, prize giveaways. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For planning RSVP on the Pulse Hutchinson Facebook Event page.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Artist Ellen Starr is teaching a hands-on adult macrame bracelet class 5:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Class is for age 16 or older and limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit bit.ly/2lZgrS0.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 25
Winsted Business Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-485-2366.
Live music by the Hooligans beginning at 8 p.m., costume contest at the Litchfield Eagles Club’s Halloween Boo Bash, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The 10th annual Spooky Sprint features a 5K family fun run/walk and a 1/2-mile kids dash. Start time is 9:15 a.m. for the kids dash and 9:30 a.m. for the 5K. To date, 4,614 people have participated in this event and raised $68,978.57 for the REACH program at Hutchinson High School. To register or for more information, visit spookysprint.org.
Discover Dassel Fine Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View the work of Dassel-area artists during this self-guided tour. Pick up a map at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S., Dassel; 320-275-3077.
Armoured Combat Sports presents “War in the North,” a chapter war tournament and mega brawl 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meeker County Fairgrounds, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students, $5 for military personnel and first responders, and free for children 5 or younger. For more information, go to chapterwars.com or armoredcombatsports.com.
Halloween Party/Spooky Stroll 5-9 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Most areas, including concessions, take tickets. Tickets are 50 cents, cash only. This event is a fundraiser for the Lynn Hustlers 4-H club. For more information, visit the Halloween Party/Spooky Stroll Facebook page.
Live music by Diamondback 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen’s Bar and Grill Halloween party and costume contest in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27
Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery Open House, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. For more information, visit claycoyote.com or call 320-587-2599.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Children’s Costume Contest 2-4 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
RiverSong Halloween Bash 5-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a volunteer appreciation and recruitment party. Dress up as your favorite performer and enjoy candy, hot cider and learn more about Hutchinson’s “homegrown” music festival. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit riverofhopehutchinson.org.
Black-and-orange dance and pizza party is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Fall Pumpkin Blast 6:30-8 p.m. at Riverside Church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event features games, candy, hayrides and more. For additional information, call the church office at 320-587-2074.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson High School’s musical “Mary Poppins.” The show is also staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 2. A matinee is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. All shows are at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Boo! It’s Halloween.
Trick or Treat 2:30-4 p.m. at Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 1015 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Melanie Zelm, life enrichment manager, at 320-484-9180.
Sixth annual Trunk or Treat 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy “Seasonal Allergies” at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at hutchtheatre.org. The show is also staged Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Nov. 7-9. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Halloween Party 6-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake. This event is for children age 12 or younger and features fun and games; 320-327-2404.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Art of Rose Edin” through Oct. 12. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The next upcoming discount day is Oct. 22. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
