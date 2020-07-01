Next seven days
Wednesday, July 1
Looking for summer activities? Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education can help. Access the brochure at hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure/. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Want some summer fun? Check out the Litchfield Community Education and Recreation brochure. View it at litchfieldcommunityed.com. For more information, call 320-693-2354. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Interested in connecting with others? If you answered “yes,” visit Glencoe-Silver Lake Community Education at gsl.k12.mn.us/domain/42 or call 320-864-2690.
Join the Hutchinson Public Library’s July community book study and discussion of “How To Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. It is facilitated by Jody Langan, educator, consultant and literary specialist. The kickoff meeting is July 1 with a community discussion July 29. To register or for more information, email Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at katy.hiltner@pioneerlandlib.mn.us or call the library at 320-587-2368.
There’s plenty happening at Dassel-Cokato Community Education. Learn what’s available this summer at isd466.org/domain/22 or call 320-286-4120.
Freshly picked produce and homemade goods are available at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through October. Shoppers are asked to wash their hands at the entrance before coming into the market.
Thursday, July 2
Pick up a Take-and-Make Kit at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library is offering kits for children age 3-12. Kits are available through on-demand curbside pickup. Call the library and let staff know that you would like to pick up a kit. There is a featured kit for July and August. One kit per child per month. Instructions and printouts for each project are posted on the library’s website at hutchinson.lib.mn.us. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Enjoy a swim at Piepenburg Regional Park beach, 21104 Belle Lake Road, and Lake Marion Regional Park beach, 11655 State Highway 15. Both beaches are open. Park hours are 7 a.m. until dark, daily. There is no charge to enter the park and there are no lifeguards on duty. For more information, call Al Koglin at 320-484-4307.
Buy it fresh at the Original Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays in Central Park, downtown Litchfield. Vendors sell a variety of products including vegetables, flowers, homemade jams, pickles, pies and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Need something to read? Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has on-demand sidewalk pickup service available. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
”Joyce Young Retrospective” is showing through July 31 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The show is on display through July 31. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Friday. The show can also be viewed by appointment. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. For more information, see the story on B1 or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Order a book at Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Although the library building is closed, you can pick up materials via on-demand curbside pickup. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This means that instead of making an appointment to get your requested books and movies, you can park in front of the library any time during curbside hours, call the library and have your items that are on hold brought outside. At this time, the library building remains closed. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Prefer a pool to a lake? Head to Cokato’s city pool, 270 Sixth St. S.W. Swim blocks are available noon-1:50 p.m., 2-3:50 p.m., 4-5:50 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-3:20 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $2 per swim block. Cash or check only will be accepted. No toys, noodles or floatation devices are allowed. Goggles and lifejackets are permitted. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 320-286-0196.
Just-picked produce is available at the Community Market in Litchfield, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Support local growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Stretch and flex during Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, July 3
Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover is the theme of the free summer reading programs at the Hutchinson, Litchfield, Brownton, Cosmos, Dassel, Grove City and Winsted public libraries. To learn more, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368, or the Litchfield library at 320-693-2483.
Visit the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market features homegrown, harvested and hand-baked produce and goods, as well as gift items and plants. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
Saturday, July 4
Enjoy fresh-from-the-garden produce and homemade goods at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October. Shoppers are asked to wash their hands at the entrance before coming into the market.
Celebrate Independence day with fireworks 9:45 p.m. at High Island Lake in New Auburn. This event is sponsored by New Auburn Fire and Rescue. Please practice social distancing. For more information, visit the fire department’s Facebook page.
Sunday, July 5
Live music by Lehto and Wright, 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are recommended. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Two of Us July 11; Traveled Ground July 12; Trent Shaw & Trainwreck July 19; Emily Williams July 25; Two Dog Night July 26. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, July 6
It’s Full Steam Ahead with 4-H, an online program offering fun weekly activities for children and their families. A new activity will be posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31. Access activities at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Monday-Friday, July 6-17
All the World’s a Stage Summer Youth Theater Camp 9-11 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. This camp is for children age 10-14. The fee is $75 and includes a T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit hutchtheatreassoc.com.
Upcoming events
Thursdays, July 9-Aug. 13
Love country-western line dancing? Sue Swinghammer is teaching a beginner class 9-10:30 a.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077 or email dahs@dassel.com.
Saturday, July 11
New Journey United Church of Christ Church is hosting Spirit Journey Meditation 9:45-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The public is welcome the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for this meditation followed by group discussion. For more information, visit newjourneyucc.org and look under Spirit Journey for the Zoom link. The next virtual meditation session is Saturday, July 25.
Speed, Agility and Quickness Camp, 11-noon at Roberts Park, 1605 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is led by Tyler Knight, NASM certified personal trainer and former professional athlete. This event is for students age 6 or older and all skill levels. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/2VeP2Ki.
Monday, July 13
Hutchinson Photography Club meeting 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Interested in photography? Check it out. Learn about equipment and participate in a walkabout photographing downtown Hutchinson and along the Crow River. Bring a mask, your camera or mobile phone, questions and creativity. Plan to social distance as much as possible.
Tuesday, July 14
Moms and kids are welcome at Park Play Dates 9-11 a.m. at Elks Park, 1231 Sherwood St. S.E., in Hutchinson. This event is hosted by CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. The next date is 9-11 a.m. Aug. 11. For more information, visit cp.hutch.church or call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Friday, July 17
Enjoy playing board games and card games? CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting Game Night 7-11 p.m. Bring your favorite games and a snack or drink to share. For more information, visit cp.hutch.church or call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Sunday, July 19
Glencoe Roll In Car Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. No charge to participate or attend. For more information, visit bit.ly/30ONFWG.
Monday-Wednesday, July 20-22
Middle School Masterclass: Advanced Acting, Auditioning and Playwriting 9-11 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. To be eligible to attend this class, participants must have taken the All the World’s a Stage two-week course July 6-17. For more information or to register, visit hutchtheatreassoc.com.
Tuesdays, July 21-Aug. 25
Women’s Wellness: Core to the Floor class, 3:15-4 p.m. Hannah Gartner, a licensed physical therapist at Hutchinson Health, is leading this web-based class. It is designed to aid in post-partum recovery by building a strong foundation in the deep core and pelvic floor. The cost is $75. For more information, email hgartner@hutchhealth.com or call 320-484-4400 ext. 7048. To register, visit bit.ly/3dw8kBo.
Saturday, July 25
Kayaking the Crow, 9:30-11 a.m. Meet at the boat launch at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Bring your own kayak (rental facility is closed this summer). If you have a kayak to share, email cpwomen@cphutch.church. This event is hosted by CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668 or visit cpchurch.church.
Sunday, July 26
Back by popular demand: Sheila and Bob Everhart 2-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. The couple perform old-time and traditional acoustic music in the style of “Oh Brother Where Art Though.” For more information, visit litchfieldoperahouse.com.
Monday-Friday, July 27-31
Mega Sports Camp, 6:15-8:45 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Available sports are gymnastics, basketball, combative play/wrestling, fitness dance, soccer, gym games, street hockey, volleyball, football and art. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668 or visit cphutch.church/events/mega-sports-camp.
Thursday and Friday, July 30-31
Chad Greenway’s “Day to Reach” Camp at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. To register or for more information, visit conta.cc/3hxN8Ou.
Friday-Thursday, July 31-Aug. 6
The Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 170, is producing the jukebox musical “Forever Plaid.” It’s the story of a charming four-part harmony singing group that gets killed by a bus on their way to a gig. Through a lucky second change, the quartet returns to perform the show they never had the chance to do. The musical features songs from the 1950s and ‘60 including hits such as “Three Coins in a Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.” For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/3fVOpxc.
Galleries, museums
Tickets are on sale for Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual gala 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The Night of the Arts theme this year is “Singin’ in the Rain.” Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey. Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson. One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. For more information or to buy tickets, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is closed. Online activities are available at.cokatomuseum.org, which include An online exhibit about H. C. Bull, blog entries about Cokato area history and more are available at cokatomuseum.org. The museum also has a Youtube channel Cokato Museum & Akerlund Studio, which features videos about exhibits, railroad history and more New content is posted regularly. Patrons can also follow the museum on Facebook at Cokato Museum & Akerlund Photo Studio and Twitter @CokatoMuseum for fun photos, facts and trivia. Need something looked up? The museum is taking research requests by phone or email. Staff is at the museum 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.