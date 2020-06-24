Next seven days
Thursday, June 25
Beat the heat at the Piepenburg Regional Park beach, 21104 Belle Lake Road, Hutchinson, and Lake Marion Regional Park beach, 11655 State Highway 15, Brownton. Both beaches are open. Park hours are 7 a.m. until dark. There is no charge to enter the park. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty. For more information, call Al Koglin at 320-484-4307.
The Original Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays in Central Park, downtown Litchfield. Vendors sell a variety of products including vegetables, flowers, homemade jams, pickles, pies and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has on-demand sidewalk pickup service available. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
”Joyce Young Retrospective” is the title of a new exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The show is on display through July 31. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Friday. The show can also be viewed by appointment. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., is now offering on-demand curbside pickup. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This means that instead of making an appointment to get your requested books and movies, you can park in front of the library any time during curbside hours, call the library and have your items that are on hold brought outside. At this time, the library building remains closed. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Cokato City Pool is open. Swim blocks are available noon-1:50 p.m., 2-3:50 p.m., 4-5:50 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-3:20 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $2 per swim block. Cash or check only will be accepted. No toys, noodles or floatation devices are allowed. Goggles and lifejackets are permitted. Social distancing will be observed. The pool is at 270 Sixth St. S.W., across from Cokato Elementary School. For more information, call 320-286-0196.
The Community Market in Litchfield is open 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Buy it fresh at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors sell a variety of produce and homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Classic Car Cruise In 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event is in coordination with the Saturday Night Cruisers car club. Any vehicle is welcome. Social distancing and state guidelines will be in effect. Food provided by Firemans Barbeque. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Yoga at the Winery 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Due to state regulations, reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per class and available at crowriverwinery.com. Yoga at the Winery meets Thursdays through Aug. 27. In case of inclement weather, class is canceled. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
ARTluck COVID-19 Style 6-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. ARTluck is back, but it looks a little different. This time around, guests are asked to bring their own bagged meal and drink. The center can accommodate up to 30 people with tables 6 feet apart. Staff will be wearing masks. Guests are encouraged to do so, too. For fun, enter the creative mask contest to win a one-year membership to the art center, an art supplies grab bag or a surprise gift. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
South Grade band is hosting a virtual event via Facebook Live: Backyard Blues 2, 7:30 p.m. It will be live streamed at bit.ly/30RzCPO.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, June 26
Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover is the theme of the summer reading programs at the Hutchinson, Litchfield, Brownton, Cosmos, Dassel, Grove City and Winsted public libraries. To learn more, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368, or the Litchfield library at 320-693-2483.
Open for the season is the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28 at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market features homegrown, harvested and hand-baked produce and goods, as well as gift items and plants. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hBaGC3.
Clay Coyote Gallery & Pottery is hosting a free Studio-to-Table Cooking Class: Grilled Seafood. Learn how to make Grilled Cajun Citrus Shrimp, Grilled Fish Tacos and Grilled Fruit and Cream 6-7:30 p.m. This is an online Zoom event. For participation information and recipes, visit bit.ly/37AAdaf or call 320-587-2599.
Saturday, June 27
Enjoy fresh-from-the-garden produce and homemade goods at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October. Shoppers are asked to wash their hands at the entrance before coming into the market.
NBK Summer Smash II Armwrestling Tournament at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the event starts at 1 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Y4Z1DR.
Ninth annual MSSB Big Cup Classic 2-Person Scramble at Oakdale Golf Club, 55106 County Road 38, Buffalo Lake. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by the giant putt contest at 1:30 p.m. Shotgun start is 2 p.m. Payouts for first, second, third, 10th, 20th and 30th places. To register, email mike@oakdalegolfclub.com or mssb.tiffany@yahoo.com.
Sunday, June 28
Live music by the John Beck Duo 2-5 p.m. in the Courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next performer is Lehto and Wright on July 5. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, June 29
Full Steam Ahead with 4-H is a new online program offering fun weekly activities children and their families can do with supplies from home. A new activity will be posted at 1 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31. Access activities at bit.ly/2AwWXfd. For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, at 320-484-4334 or email dacole@umn.edu.
Tuesday, June 30
Beer and Hymns Live from the Nelson Family Home, 6:30-8 p.m. To participate, visit River of Hope’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2Bc5jIX. It will also be streamed to River of Hope’s webpage riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns/. For more information, email the River of Hope office at office@riverofhopehutchinson.org.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, July 1
The Hutchinson Public Library is sponsoring a July book event. It is a community book study and discussion of “How To Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. It is facilitated by Jody Langan, educator, consultant and literary specialist. The kickoff meeting is July 1 with a community discussion to follow on July 29. To register or for more information, email Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at katy.hiltner@pioneerlandlib.mn.us or call the library at 320-587-2368.
Freshly picked produce and homemade goods are available at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through October. Shoppers are asked to wash their hands at the entrance before coming into the market.
Monday-Friday, July 6-17
All the World’s a Stage Summer Youth Theater Camp 9-11 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. This camp is for children age 10-14. The fee is $75 and includes a T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit hutchtheatreassoc.com.
Monday, July 13
Hutchinson Photography Club meeting 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Interested in photography? Check it out. Learn about equipment and participate in a walkabout photographing downtown Hutchinson and along the Crow River. Bring a mask, your camera or mobile phone, questions and creativity. Plan to social distance as much as possible.
Saturday, July 18
Tails on Trails 5k Walk/Run 9-11 a.m. It begins and ends in the parking lot at New Century Academy, 950 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. For more information or to register, visit tailsontrails5k.com.
Sunday, July 19
Glencoe Roll In Car Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. No charge to participate or attend. For more information, visit bit.ly/30ONFWG.
Monday-Wednesday, July 20-22
Middle School Masterclass: Advanced Acting, Auditioning and Playwriting 9-11 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. To be eligible to attend this class, participants must have taken the All the World’s a Stage two-week course July 6-17. For more information or to register, visit hutchtheatreassoc.com.
Sunday, July 26
Back by popular demand: Sheila and Bob Everhart 2-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. The couple perform old-time and traditional acoustic music in the style of “Oh Brother Where Art Though.” For more information, visit litchfieldoperahouse.com.
Thursday and Friday, July 30-31
Chad Greenway’s “Day to Reach” Camp at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. To register or for more information, visit conta.cc/3hxN8Ou.
Galleries, museums
Tickets are on sale for Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual gala 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The Night of the Arts theme this year is “Singin’ in the Rain.” Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey. Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson. One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. For more information or to buy tickets, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is closed. Online activities are available at.cokatomuseum.org, which include An online exhibit about H. C. Bull, blog entries about Cokato area history and more are available at cokatomuseum.org. The museum also has a Youtube channel Cokato Museum & Akerlund Studio, which features videos about exhibits, railroad history and more New content is posted regularly. Patrons can also follow the museum on Facebook at Cokato Museum & Akerlund Photo Studio and Twitter @CokatoMuseum for fun photos, facts and trivia. Need something looked up? The museum is taking research requests by phone or email. Staff is at the museum 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
