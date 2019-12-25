Next seven days
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
"Mankind is a great, an immense family. This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas." — Pope XXIII
Free Salvation Army Community Dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-2487.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Third annual Holiday Dance 7-9:30 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event is open to age 12-30 to dance, hangout, play games and drink hot cocoa. RSVP by calling Jacob or Mona at 320-234-6347.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Dec. 27
Open skating at the East Rink and open hockey at the West Rink, both 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Fee: $4 adults and $3 students; 320-234-5640.
Free-throw contest for boys and girls age 8-13. Registration 6:30 p.m. with the Hoop Shoot 7 p.m. in Whalen Gymnasium East, Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This free activity, sponsored by the Hutchinson Elks, offers the possibility of advancing to district, state, regional and national hoop shoots. For more information, call Debra Card at 320-593-4206 or email debracard90@gmail.com.
Live music by David Lee 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Join No Lines Improv for its annual Holiday Extravaganza Comedy Show 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Empty Bowls Glazing event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to volunteer to glaze bowls for the Empty Bowls fundraiser on Jan. 25. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Calling all Scandinavians! Holiday Lutefisk Dinner 4-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-2487.
Live music by Southbound 8 p.m.- midnight at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Family hour skating 1-2 p.m. and open skating 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Fee: $4 adults and $3 students; 320-234-5640.
RESCHEDULED: Shawn Johnson and the Big Band Experience: The Spirit of the Season 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Johnson is a founding member of the a cappella group Tonic Sol-fa. In this concert, he goes solo channeling the favorite songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett backed by a seven-piece big band. Reserved seat tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for youth. For more information, call D-C Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Monday , Dec. 30
Wheel and Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 31: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Jan. 1: closed; Jan. 2-3: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Jan. 4: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The museum is housed in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-582-1904.
YoungStars director Cassie Jurgenson is teaching a two-day Youth Musical Theater Intensive program 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Hutchinson Middle School cafeteria and auditorium, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. This class is for student in fourth through ninth grade. The fee is $20. To register, visit hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure/ or call the Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975.
The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open during the following holiday schedule: Dec. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 28: noon-4 p.m.; Dec. 30-31: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Jan. 1: closed; Jan. 2-4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Open skating at the East Rink and open hockey at the West Rink, both 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Fee: $4 adults and $3 students; 320-234-5640.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Hutchinson Senior Center’s 12th annual New Year’s Eve Noon Bash. The Root’n Toot’n 2020 New Year’s Eve Party at 11 a.m. Relax and reminisce with friends, food and drink. The fee is $5. RSVP at the front desk or call 320-234-5656 before Friday, Dec. 27.
Ring in 2020 at the Roaring '20s Prohibition-era murder mystery dinner at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7. E., Hutchinson. The event includes cocktails, appetizers, bufffet-style dinner and show. For more infomation, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Happy New Year 2020 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. This event features a show, choice of three: "Mama Mia!," An Andy & Bing Christmas or Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret, dinner, dancing on the Main Stage, piano bar, DJ, party favors, champagne toast and late-night coffee and more. For more information or to buy tickets, visit chanhassendt.com or call 800-362-3515.
New Year's Eve at The Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. This event features a Broadway revue show, food, dancing and a midnight toast. Cash bar available, too. For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/2Z5ZULg.
End of the Decade Party 7 p.m. with DJ music at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W. Dress up contest with a chance to win two Minnesota Wild Tickets. Drawing at 11 p.m. Must be present to win. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
New Year's Eve Party at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. DJ music by Fulfill 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; 320-587-2760.
Iron Horse Grill & Saloon, 230 Millard Ave. S.W., Cokato, is hosting a Roaring '20s End of the Year Bash 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jazz Age costumes are welcome; 320-559-0013.
Welcome 2020 at Neisen's Bar and Grill in Biscay. DJ music by King Blvd. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; 320-864-5555.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Open skating at the East Rink and open hockey at the West Rink, both 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Fee: $4 adults and $3 students; 320-234-5640.
New Year's Day bingo 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. S.E.; 320-587-9929.
The deadline is today to submit nominations for the Wirt Award to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bit.ly/35CI2ty.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Tickets are on sale for Hutch-opoly, the theme of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's annual event and community awards. The fun is 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Crow River Winery. In a change from past years, no costumes are required. Guests can play on the life-size Hutch-opoly board, enjoy dinner by Chef Craig and cheer on the winners of the community awards. The event is open the public and the cost is $50 for social and dinner or $25 for 7-10 p.m. activities and no dinner. For some members, the cost of the event is included in their membership fee. To register or for more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Free family showing of "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
A Royal Story Time presented by the Hutchinson Water Carnival Royalty 1-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and all ages are welcome; 320-587-2368.
Live music by the Miss Myra Duo 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Sunday, Jan. 5
The 20th annual New Year's Open House at the Cokato Museum Library building is 1-4 p.m. in the Centennial Room. This event features the Finnish New Year's tradition of "melting tin," plus refreshments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427.
Monday, Jan. 6
Makerspace for age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity is 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Jeff Niedenthal and Bruce Nelson will kick off the 2020 Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The subject of their presentation is "The Union vs. the Confederacy: Whose Strategy was Stronger?" A single membership is $30 and a family membership is $40. Benefits include free admission, free access to the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Library and a one-of-a-kind Litchfield G.A.R. Hall medallion. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Brick Heads is for youth age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This activity offers creative play with Legos 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Wine & Words Book Club 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month's featured book is "Becoming Mrs. Lewis" by Patti Callahan. Advance registration required. No walk-in tickets are available. Tickets are $25 and include book discussion, a glass of wine and light appetizers. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
If you've got a gift for singing, consider joining Crow River Singers. Rehearsals for the spring season begin tonight at 7 p.m. in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year's spring theme is Television Show Theme Songs. Spring concert dates are Friday, April 17, and Sunday, April 19. Co-directing the choir is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. There are no auditions to participate and all ages are welcome. A $20 participation fee is encouraged. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 10
Start your new year on a musical note with Le Vent Du Nord, a Canadian progressive folk band, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. Advance tickets at brownpapertickets.com are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 kids 12 or younger. At the door, $18 adults, $13 seniors/students, $5 kids. For more information, call the Winsted Arts Council at 320-485-3330.
Solo acoustic music by Jarrod Pederson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Jan. 10-Sunday, May 3
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona, is hosting an exhibit titled "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" Jan. 10-May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Live music by the SouthGrade Band 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Veteran Wing 2020 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is an X-Wing Miniatures Team event. Proceeds will go to the Mission 22 charity, which helps to prevent veteran suicide. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Faith Family Fun: Bowling noon-1:30 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. All are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2093.
Thursday, Jan. 16
The Early Childhood Center is hosting Snowed In featuring fun and activities 8:30-10 a.m. at the Wagner Education Building, 307 E. Sixth St., Litchfield. No advance registration is required. Family donation is $5.
ARTluck 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a new event. It's a potluck meal for creatives, artists and makers. It's a social gathering for people to connect and get to know each other better. Bring a dish to pass. The art center will provide beverages, plates, silverware and napkins. Children are welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Coding Club for youth age 10-18 is the third Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For computer access, register at the library by calling 320-587-2368 or bring your own laptop or tablet. Admission is free.
Live music by the Country Fried Grubers 7 p.m. at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. W. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Art, lunch and hunger relief come together at Empty Bowls 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Suggested donation is $15 for a bowl and lunch. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Galleries, museums
Through Dec. 31, the Meeker County Museum is hosting the second annual Christmas Tree Village display featuring decorated trees by local nonprofit agencies. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Admission buys a kid-friendly Christmas scavenger hunt and a ticket to vote for Best Decorated Tree. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. The exhibit is at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Through Jan. 17, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.