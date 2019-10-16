Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Tickets are on sale for the Leader’s Home for the Holidays Show on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hutchinson Event Center. General admission tickets are $10 and available at the Leader office, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W.; Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State Highway 7 W., both in Hutchinson; and the Litchfield Independent Review, 217 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information or to buy tickets, call 320-753-3655.
Interested in documenting your life story? Therese O’Fallon is conducting informal work sessions of how to get started telling your story 10-11 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The next session is Wednesday, Nov. 6. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The Meeker County Museum in Litchfield is hosting a Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Ten small pumpkins will be hidden in plain sight throughout the building, and there’s a special prize for those who find all 10. Guides will be available for $1 to help your little ones track which pumpkins have been found, and which ones are still hiding. Adult admission is $3 and children age 12 or younger are free. Members of the Meeker County Museum receive free admission. The museum, 308 N Marshall Ave, Litchfield, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Nov. 19. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting an artist reception for Adam McCauley 5-6:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. View his exhibit, “After All These Years I Am Still Here,” through Nov. 9. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday; 320-587-7278.
The Dassel History Center is hosting Heritage Harvest featuring guest chef Karyn Tomlinson 6 p.m. at Dassel Evangelical Church, 301 Lake St. She is working with local foragers, farmers and artisans from the Dassel-Cokato area to showcase the bounty of local food. This event features hors d'oeuvres tasting, live music and conversation. Tomlinson was a James Beard finalist nominee for Best Chef Midwest 2019. Advance reservations required. Tickets are $20 and available at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. Tickets can also be ordered by phone by calling 320-275-3077.
The Liquor Hutch is hosting a fall beer tasting event 7-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. For more information or to register, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 18
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting their second weekend of “Relationships: An Evening of One-Act Plays.” Three one-act plays: “Save Me a Place at Forest Lawn,” “A Little Something for the Ducks” and “Post-its (Notes on a Marriage)” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 and available online at fungusamongusplayers.org or at the history center at 320-275-3077.
Live music by Trent Shaw at 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Call all kids to the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. This is your last chance to use your tokens and help clean up your plants. Inside the depot children are welcome to join the Master Gardeners in painting a candy corn pot, doing some leaf rubbings and more. Farmers market hours are 8 a.m.-noon. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Mugs and Muffins Women’s Event 9:30-11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. This month’s activity is making a personal prayer journal. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This event meets the third Saturday of the month. To register, call Cyndi Lauer at 320-420-3552.
Build a Bowl at 10 a.m.-noon at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The bowls will be used at the Empty Bowls fundraiser on Jan. 25. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Julie Lofdahl, office manager, at 320-587-2125.
Pumpkin Fest at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This annual event features $5 pumpkin chucking 11 a.m.-4 p.m., plus bounce houses, hay bale mountain, face painting, live music and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Pins for Paws at Litchfield Bowl, 1227 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Entry fee is $30 with bowling at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Prizes and games available, too. This event is a benefit for the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. For more information, call 320-235-7612.
Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, continues through Oct. 27, including MEA Oct. 17-18. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
Wizards are welcome at the Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in sixth grade or older. Watch a Harry Pottery movie, enjoy snacks and make a wand. Due to limited seating, advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Roy Orbison Tribute Shows featuring David K 4 and 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission for the 4 p.m. show: $6 for balcony and $12 main floor; 7 p.m. show: $10 balcony and $20 main floor. To order tickets, visit royorbison.rocks. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Litchfield Downtown Council. For more information: Visit royorbison.rocks or call 612-998-5253.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. and Parachute Pandas Beer Release Party 8-10:30 p.m. at 3BC, 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Check out the collaboration beer: an Arnie Palmer Mexican Lager and stay for the free music by the Parachute Pandas. For more information, call 3BC at 320-455-4999.
Sunday, Oct. 20
It’s live music by Rhinestone 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Oct. 27: No music today; Nov. 3: Tyler Herwig; Nov. 10: Trent Shaw; Nov. 17: Joe McPherson and Nov. 24: Erin Chase. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Oct. 21
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em welcomes card players 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting at 7 p.m. at the Winsted American Legion Post in Winsted. There is a short program followed by a presentation by Don “Chip” Guggemos, Winsted-area military historian and West Pointer. In addition, members can vote to fill three positions on the MCHS Board of Directors. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
The McLeod County Historical Society’s October Breakfast Club meeting 10:30 a.m. features a roundtable discussion revolving around school days. Bring your stories about rural and urban schools to the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
The Glencoe Concert Association is kicking off its new season with Double Duo featuring Kornel Wolak and Michael Bridge at 7 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Admission is free with a Hutchinson or Glencoe Concert Association membership. A limited number of tickets are available at the door.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Oct. 23
McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann is the instructor at the third annual Defense Class 6-7:30 p.m. at New Discoveries Montessori Academy, 1000 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. No advance registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes. This free event is hosted by the Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Take a tour of Haunted Hutchinson 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tour begins at the Harrington-Merrill House, 225 Washington Ave., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 cash or check at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Tour is limited to 20. Transportation is a tractor/people mover. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. For more information, visit Historic Hutch’s Facebook page or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by Josie Sanken at Pulse Hutchinson’s Live Music Brewery Night 6:30-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Free drink tickets for the first 50 people, free appetizers, prize giveaways. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For planning RSVP on the Pulse Hutchinson Facebook Event page.
Thursday, Oct. 24
It’s creative play with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Brickheads. This program is for age 4-14 and meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. It meets the second and fourth Thursday except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The next session is Thursday, Nov. 14. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Artist Ellen Starr is teaching a hands-on adult macrame bracelet class 5:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Class is for age 16 or older and limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit bit.ly/2lZgrS0.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 25
Winsted Business Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-485-2366.
Live music by the Hooligans beginning at 8 p.m., costume contest at the Litchfield Eagles Club’s Halloween Boo Bash, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The 10th annual Spooky Sprint features a 5K family fun run/walk and a 1/2-mile kids dash. Start time is 9:15 a.m. for the kids dash and 9:30 a.m. for the 5K. Prizes are awarded for best costumes. To date, 4,614 people have participated in this event and raised $68,978.57 for the REACH program at Hutchinson High School. To register or for more information, visit spookysprint.org.
Discover Dassel Fine Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View the work of Dassel-area artists during this self-guided tour. Pick up a map at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S., Dassel; 320-275-3077.
Armoured Combat Sports presents “War in the North,” a chapter war tournament and mega brawl 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meeker County Fairgrounds, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students, $5 for military personnel and first responders, and free for children 5 or younger. For more information, go to chapterwars.com or armoredcombatsports.com.
Halloween Party/Spooky Stroll 5-9 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Most areas, including concessions, take tickets. Tickets are 50 cents, cash only. This event is a fundraiser for the Lynn Hustlers 4-H club. For more information, visit the Halloween Party/Spooky Stroll Facebook page.
Live music by Diamondback 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen’s Bar and Grill Halloween party and costume contest in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27
Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery Open House, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. For more information, visit claycoyote.com or call 320-587-2599.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Hosanna Handbell Concert in the Peace Center during the Reformation Sunday Celebration at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W. This event includes a German dinner 11:45-1 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Children’s Costume Contest 2-4 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
RiverSong Halloween Bash 5-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a volunteer appreciation and recruitment party. Dress up as your favorite performer and enjoy candy, hot cider and learn more about Hutchinson’s “homegrown” music festival. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit riverofhopehutchinson.org.
Black-and-orange dance and pizza party is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries is hosting its annual Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf 5-8 p.m. Youth will be going door to door throughout Hutchinson to collect nonperishable food items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. How can you participate: First, contact HAY Ministries if you want to help collect or serve that night. If you don't already have a church you plan on connecting with HAY can help you. Second, by setting food out on your doorstep and label it "HAY" or "Food Shelf." Students will grab it from your door step. Money is also collected for the food shelf. If money is collected, students hand it over to their chaperone who in turn give it to the food shelf. For more information, message HAY Ministries through its Facebook page or contact your church youth minister.
Fall Pumpkin Blast 6:30-8 p.m. at Riverside Church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event features games, candy, hayrides and more. For additional information, call the church office at 320-587-2074.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson High School’s musical “Mary Poppins” 7 p.m. The show is also staged 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All shows are at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Boo! It’s Halloween.
Trick or Treat 2:30-4 p.m. at Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 1015 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Melanie Zelm, life enrichment manager, at 320-484-9180.
Sixth annual Trunk or Treat 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Mall-O-Ween Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy “Seasonal Allergies” at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at hutchtheatre.org. The show is also staged Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Nov. 7-9. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Halloween Party 6-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake. This event is for children age 12 or younger and features fun and games; 320-327-2404.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The next upcoming discount day is Oct. 22. The museum has extended hours during MEA break: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon-4 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.