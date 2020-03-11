Next seven days
Wednesday, March 11
Storytime for toddlers 10:15 a.m. meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Play Texas Hold'em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Participate in live trivia Wednesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
Play Pop Culture Trivia 7-9 p.m. at the Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Thursday, March 12
Storytime 10 a.m. offers finger plays, crafts, stories and more at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Speakers Harley Davis and Patience Edgeride are talking about the beginnings and achievements of the G.A.R. and their official Auxiliary: The Women's Relief Corps 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. It meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. There is no April meeting. It is being replaced with "The Civil War in Context," 2020 Minnesota Civil War Symposium 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at the G.A.R. Hall. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Craft Night Umbrella Painting 6-8 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Instruction and all supplies are included. Light refreshments will be served. The cost is $15 for paint and the opportunity to donate your umbrella to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual Arts Gala or $40 for paint and you get to keep your umbrella after the Arts Gala. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278. To register, visit bit.ly/2wo0qtS.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.; 320-455-4999.
Brickheads is for children age 4-14. It offers creative play with Legos at 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Wild about trivia? It's offered 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
It's Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursdays at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, March 13
Enjoy a cup of joe and some conversation 8-10 a.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan's Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
Looking for something to do today? Head to the Hutchinson Event Center for Indoor Mini-Golf 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It's $5 per person for unlimited play. Light concessions available. Other activities include bean bag toss and ladder golf. The Event Center is at 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. meets at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6 and features songs, stories and activities. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Winter Read Book Chat 2-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Share your favorite books with fellow readers. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Saturday, March 14
Minneapolis Winds and Percussion Regional 9 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato High School, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Admission is $10 for prelims, $15 for finals and $20 for tickets to both. For more information, visit bit.ly/3avCnYH.
Second annual NBK Spring Classic Armwrestling Tournament 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with armwrestling at 1 p.m. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Worship with Dance Workshop noon-4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Participants will learn the purpose of dance in worship, care for our body, dance techniques and training to guide others in dance ministry. This event is open to all ages and no dance experience is required. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Doors open at noon for Designer Purse Bingo 2-5 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event is a fundraiser for Glencoe Days.
Micro Macrame: A Jewelry Workshop with Jen Anfinson 2 p.m. at the Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milkyway St. N., Cosmos. This activity is for people age 15 or older. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The class is also offered at 6 p.m. at the Dassel Public Library. Registration is required for planning. To reserve your spot, call the Cosmos library at 320-440-1012 or the Dassel library at 320-275-3756.
Learn basic sewing techniques and create a stuffed sock animal 6 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. There is a two-hour multigenerational class for children age 4-13 working with a caregiver, and also an opportunity for people age 13 or older to work individually. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Due to limited space, advance registration is required by calling the library at 320-693-2483.
Fifth annual Raise Your Glass Beer and Wine Tasting 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This is a delicious way to support the students at St. Philip's and taste some new products offered at the Darwin Liquor Store. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. In addition to tasting, there will be a silent auction, meat raffle and entertainment by BeerGuys TV.
Live music by Mike and Danny of Up South 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Sunday, March 15
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Live music by the Swinging Country Band 3-6 p.m. at Neisen's Bar and Grill in Biscay. The band will play 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Manannah Hilltop Tavern 57241 CSAH 30, Grove City. For more information, call Neisen's at 320-864-5555 or Manannah's at 320-443-2200.
Hutchinson United Soccer Association is hosting weekly free soccer play opportunities 5-8 p.m. every Sunday through April 26 at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Youth age 3-19 are welcome. Richard Appleby, the Hutchinson boys varsity soccer coach, is leading the program. Kids are encouraged to bring indoor gym shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle, but the rest of the equipment is provided.
The Dassel-Cokato Arts Association is hosting the James Sewell Ballet 7 p.m. at the DC Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. The ballet is touring in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Reserved tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. Tickets at the door the day of the performance are $2 more. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/DCPACtickets or call DC Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Monday, March 16
Find out what's new at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching "Chamber Connections" hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Find out what's worth reading and what's not by tuning into "Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers" with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Learn what resources, opportunities and activities are available for local veterans by watching "Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program." It is hosted by veteran Lisa Dittell. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Fun with 4-H @ the Library 3:45-4:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. No advance registration is required; 320-587-2368.
Robin Trott, University of Minnesota Extension Horticulture educator, is the featured speaker at Gardening Knowledge for Free: Flowers for Beauty and Cutting 6:30-8 p.m. at Lester Prairie City Hall, 37 Juniper St. N. This event is hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension McLeod and Meeker County Master Gardeners. For more information, call the Extension office at 320-484-4334.
Cook up some new recipes with "Cooking in the Country with Chris." Local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter shares recipes and tips. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Jesus Cares Ministry 6:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 430 Fifth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The twice-a-month program features a devotion, Bible lesson, crafts, singing and more for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity lessons at Grace this spring are: March 16: “The Devil Tries to Get Jesus to Sin”; April 6: “Jesus Suffers and Dies to Pay for Our Sins”; April 20: “Jesus Rises from the Dead and Goes Back to Heaven”; May 4: “Jesus Sends the Holy Spirit”; May 18: “Jesus Will Come Again to Judge the World.” For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3051.
Tuesday, March 17
Interested in gardening. Learn more at the Hutchinson Public Library's Master Gardening series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The program will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. The following topics will be featured: March 17, 19: lawn care; March 24, 26: beginning gardening; and March 31, April 1: growing vegetables. The programs are free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Dassel Friends of the Library meeting 6-7 p.m. at the library, 460 Third St., Dassel. For more information, call 320-275-3756.
Interested in local history? Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, is the host of "History Quest," which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Share your knowledge at Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, March 18
"Moves Like Matisse" is the theme of Art Kids Drop-In Day 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This program is designed for children age 3-5 and their caregivers. Admission is free but advance registration is required for planning. To reserve your spot, call 320-587-7278.
Thursday, March 19
Coffee with Cops 11 a.m. in the commons area at Ridgewater College's Hutchinson campus. This is an opportunity to talk with Hutchinson police officers and share casual conversation about community topics. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hutchinson Police Services at 320-587-2242.
Third annual Flamingo Paradise Beach Party 5-8 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Enjoy food, games, music and more. RSVP for planning to Jacob or Mona at 320-234-6347.
The Gathering features a night of praise live performance 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Saturday, March 21
Big Little Hunting & Fishing Expo and Auction 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a donation. For more information, call Tom Rakow at 320-583-3236.
Coding Club for students 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission and the public is welcome. To reserve a computer, call the library at 320-587-2368.
If you're the kind of writer who likes to feel the letters in the words you're writing, you can experience this at the Retro Type-In 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E.. This is an opportunity to write the "old-fashioned" way with manual typewriters and quill pens. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2367.
Live music by solo acoustic guitarist Jarrod Peterson 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Sunday, March 22
RiverSong 2020 Volunteer Kick-Off Event 3-6 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to find out the musical lineup and to register for volunteer opportunities. Admission is free and the public is welcome to stop by and learn more about "Minnesota's Homegrown Festival." For more information, see the event's Facebook page.
Monday, March 23
Today is the deadline to register for Gardening Education Day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. This event is hosted by the University of Minnesota McLeod and Meeker County Master Gardeners. It features speakers, gardening education, vendors, door prizes and more. Registration is $30 by March 23 and $35 afterward. Space is limited. To register, call the Extension office at 320-484-4334. View the brochure at z.umn.edu/20gardenedday.
Bedtime Stories with ECFE 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Registration is required by calling PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, March 24
Meeker County Gardeners Gala, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Philip's Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. This event is hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension McLeod and Meeker County Master Gardeners. It features an evening of education, speakers, vendors and door prizes. The fee is $10 by March 16 and $15 afterward. For more information or to register, contact the Meeker County Extension office by calling 320-693-5275,email at mnext-meeker@umn.edu or z.umn.edu/gardenreg2020.
Wednesday, March 25
Dassel Library Book Club meets 1 p.m. at the library, 460 Third St. N., Dassel. This month's book selection is "The Round House" by Louise Erdrich. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, April 2-4
Hutchinson Theatre Company presents the comedy "Everybody Loves Opal" 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students age 18 or younger. To order tickets, visit hutchtheatre.org or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Friday, March 27
United Way of McLeod County is hosting Duelly Noted: Dueling Pianos 6:30-10 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information or to buy tickets, visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org/dueling-guitars. This event is a fundraiser for United Way. For more information, call 320-587-3613.
Live music by Andy Austin 8 p.m.-midnight at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Three-day Multi-Game Pool Tournament at the Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. For more information about this event, call Nathan Nelson at 320-241-5359 or email nelsonnat2@yahoo.com or call the Muddy Cow at 320-373-5505.
Saturday, March 28
"In His Loving Care" is the theme of Peace Lutheran's Women's Retreat 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 and available in the church office. This year's guest speaker is Sarah Legband with Patty Kark serving as song leader. The deadline to buy tickets is March 22. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Loretta Christensen is the featured speaker at the Women's Spring Thing 9-11 a.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This is an uplifting event for women with brunch, worship and program. Tickets are $7 and available at the church or crosspointhutchinson.org/. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
17th annual Winsted Women's Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. This event features vendors, prize drawings and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, email the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce at winstedchamber.com.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., is hosting its first Bockfest 3-11 p.m. Enjoy bock, poker and live music by the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Jam the Gym at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe. Doors open 4 p.m. with activities 5:30 p.m. admission: $10 adults and $6 18 or younger. This event is a fundraiser for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation. It features entertainment, raffle cash-prize drawing, silent auction, T-shirts and concessions. For more information, visit timorthfoundaiton.org or call Ralph Johnson at 320-587-6733.
Live music by South 40 6-10 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake; 320-327-2404.
Monday, March 30
Learn basic sewing techniques and create a stuff sock animal 1:30 p.m. at the Grove City Library in Grove City. There is a two-hour multigenerational class for children age 4-13 working with a caregiver, and also an opportunity for people age 13 or older to work individually. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Due to limited space, advance registration is required by calling the library at 320-857-2550.
Micro Macrame: A Jewelry Workshop with Jen Anfinson 6 p.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N., Dassel.. This activity is for people age 15 or older. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Registration is required for planning. to reserve your spot, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Tuesday, March 31
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Galleries, museums
Tickets are on sale for Hutchinson Center for the Arts annual gala 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The Night of the Arts theme this year is "Singin' in the Rain." Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey. Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson. One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. This year's participants are: Clay Coyote team working with Josh Campbell, Hutchinson Dental Center; Roman Bloemke working with Steve Gasser, president of Vivid Image, and Bo Young, American Family Insurance; Ellen Starr working with Wendy Hantge, community volunteer; and The Rev. Jill Warner, potter, working with Kay Johnson, Leader arts editor. Tickets are $75 per person. Corporate tables and perks are available for $800. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Showing through May 3 is "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Discover the Cokato Museum's new escape room challenge: The Search for the Golden Can. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No prior knowledge of Cokato's history is needed to play. Admission is free but groups are required to provide a $20 refundable damage deposit. This event runs through April 4. The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Museum hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Watch for grand opening information for the Vern and Alyce Steffel Wing of the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The event is expected to happen in March. In addition to the new exhibit space, the museum is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children over the age of 1. Discounted admission is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.