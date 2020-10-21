Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Earn a prize for reading! Kids and teens are welcome to participate in the Hutchinson Public Library's Nonfiction Reading Challenges. To access the reading log for kids, go to Google Classroom and enter code tlqgrst. For teens, enter cvmx6at. Need help? Call the library at 320-587-2368.
Exercise your creativity and pick up your free art kit today! Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. Art kits will be available through the end of the year. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Celebrate Halloween with a tribute to musical legends. Tickets are on sale for the Rockabilly Legends Halloween Concert featuring David K and Mitchell Hall's tribute performances 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Litchfield Opera House. David K will perform as Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Paul McCartney while Hall will sing Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songs. Joining them will be a four-piece band. This event also features a rockabilly costume contest. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Tickets are $20 and available at royshow.eventbrite.com.
Need squash, gourds and more? Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Texas Hold'em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 22
The Original Farmers Market offers just-picked goodness 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Calling all students! Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.W., offers virtual self-paced book clubs for grade school, middle school and teens. To access grade school program, visit Google Classroom and input code: jrathlo; for middle schoolers, use code: opao2hd and for teens use code: ojupeiz. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Reserve a creative play date. The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh produce 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors also sell a variety of homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Third annual Autumn Festival 6-8 p.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event includes hayrides, pumpkin carving/painting, music, games, hot cider and a bonfire. Dress for the outdoors and bring a chair. Admission is $1 and reservations are required for planning, call 320-234-6347.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Sing, sing a song at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Oct. 23
Fun for the little ones: Online Story Hour for Children at the Dassel Public Library. Enjoy music at 10 a.m., stories at 10:15 a.m. and a craft at 10:25 a.m., or watch any time at dassel.lib.mn.us/kids-services. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Buy it homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. through October at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Buy your seasonal produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Bill Litzau and Open Highway is taking their country music show on the road 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Buddy Boy Fine Barbecue, 8175 State Highway 7, St. Bonifaceous. For more information, call 612-466-0340.
Enjoy the fall season at Nelson Family Farm's 31st annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday, and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per person age 2 or older, younger than 2 is free. For more information, visit nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
Fourth annual Spooktacular Fall Fest at the Legacy Barn, 14507 Jet Ave., Glencoe. The fun starts at 3 p.m. with a bonfire, music and a haunted forest hay ride, plus s'mores, chili, hot dogs, hot cider and caramel apples. Costumes are welcome. Admission is $7 (cash only) per person, children 3 or younger are free.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25
Live music by Derelict Trio 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Future performers include: Derelict Trio Oct. 24-25; and Phil Berbig Oct. 31. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Live music by Grave Road 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future performers include: The Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31; Hula Creek Nov. 1; Marco Vendrame Nov. 8; Ted Hajnasiewicz Nov. 15; Brady Perl Nov. 22; and Traveled Ground Nov. 29. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Oct. 26
Hutchinson residents Terry and Patrice Davis are presenting Part 2 of their two-part series "Thirty Years Ridin' the Rails" 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Senior Center in the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This event is free, but due to limited seating, reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. The Senior Center is following state health guidelines, so masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
See the world through an artist's eye at the exhibit "Malaise," featuring the work of Liz Miller and Chris Allen. Hutchinson Center for the Arts hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Nov. 13. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Warm Coat Distribution 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Common Cup parking lot, 105 Second Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This is a coats-only event. Sizes available range from toddler to adult. Masks are required at this event. For more information, call Common Cup at 320-587-2213.
The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson has literacy bags to pick up and return, and art kits pickup, both 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Virtual Beer & Hymns with the Nelson Family 6:30-8 p.m. on Facebook at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson/. For more information,email the River of Hope at office@riverofhopehutchinson.org or call 320-587-4414.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf is happening. People are welcome to drop off food and cash donations at their church prior to Oct. 28. Otherwise, students will go door to door Oct. 28 collecting food and financial donations. Interested in participating but not affiliated with a local church? Email hutchinsonareayouth@gmail.com or visit Hutchinson Area Youth ministries on Facebook.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage/shelter in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Friday, Oct. 30
Adult Trick or Treat 6-9 a.m. at Woodstone Active Living, 955 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Drive-thru for free doughnuts and apple cider.
Winsted Business Trick or Treat 4 p.m. Dress up in your favorite costumes and visit local businesses. St. John's Church, 410 First St. N., Winsted, is serving a free hot dog meal with chips.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Chuck a pumpkin on the trebuchet noon-2 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Enjoy live music with the Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m. and take a tour of the maze. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Families are welcome. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Brownton Lions Club is hosting a Halloween event for children 3 p.m. at the Brownton Community Center. It's for age sixth grade or younger and features goodie bags (one per child while they last), photo op spot and a trunk or treat event 3-6 p.m. in front of the community center. The Lions welcome monetary donations for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and will be collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated to Lions International.
Trunk or Treat 4-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 521 Fifth S.t N., Grove City. For more information, call the church office at 320-857-2495.
Halloween Animal Shelter Fundraiser 5-7 p.m. by Ohana Photography, 18957 Iris Road, Silver Lake. Bring your little ones in costume and have their photos taken. All proceeds will go to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. For more information or to schedule a time, call 763-222-8945.
Live music by Crimson Edge 8 p.m. at the Mugshots' Halloween Party, 100 Astro Blvd. in Cosmos; 320-877-7525.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.