Next seven days
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. is a short storytime for infants through age 3. It meets every Wednesday through May 6 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Discover a gentle workout at Taijifit 6 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The Rev. Jill Warner is a certified Taijifit instructor. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program meets weekly; 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold'em every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Trivia every Wednesday 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe. Weekly prizes for first, second and last place. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-864-3999.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Storytime 10 a.m.features stories, finger plays, crafts and more at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. This activity meets Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call 320-587-2368.
Warming houses are open for outdoor fun at Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., Kiwanis Park Sliding Hill, 20 Fifth Ave. N.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E. Hours are 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
All Bodies Are Good Bodies Yoga Worskhop 5:30 at Jrryoga Studio, 34 Main St. S., Hutchinson. The fee is $20. To register, visit bit.ly/3a9GqdU.
Children age 4-14 are welcome at Brickheads, which offers creative play with Legos 6:30 p.m. This activity meets weekly through May 28 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Live hosted Trivia Night every Thursday 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Crow River Singers welcomes new members. Rehearsals for the spring season are 7 p.m. in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year's spring theme is television show songs. Spring concert dates are Friday, April 17, and Sunday, April 19. Co-directing the choir is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. There are no auditions to participate and all ages are welcome. A $20 participation fee is encouraged. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Karaoke Thursdays 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, Jan. 24
Bring your mug for Friday Morning Coffee Shop 8-10 a.m. at Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Freewill donation for coffee and treats. All proceeds go to support Meghan's Place. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's annual event and community awards is 5:30-10 p.m. at Crow River Winery. The event is open the public and the cost is $50 for social and dinner or $25 for 7-10 p.m. activities and no dinner. For ticket availability, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Preschool Story Time 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This weekly activity is for children age 3-6. It features songs, stories and activities. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Preschool Story Time continues through May 8; 320-693-2483.
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Indoor open swimming 7-9 p.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Admission is $4 per person or a discount ticket. Future swimming dates are 7-9 p.m. Fridays: Jan. 31; Feb. 28; March 20, 27; April 3, 17. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Jarrod Pederson 7 p.m at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Live music by Mark Stone and the Dirty Country Band 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen's Bar and Grill, Biscay; 320-864-5555.
Live music by Andy Austin 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Opening today is the Cokato Museum's new escape room challenge: The Search for the Golden Can. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No prior knowledge of Cokato's history is needed to play. Admission is free but groups are required to provide a $20 refundable damage deposit. This event runs through April 4. To schedule an escape room experience, call the museum at 320-286-2427.
Help alleviate hunger in McLeod County at Empty Bowls, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. In case you’re wondering how Empty Bowls works, attendees are asked for a $15 donation. People select a handmade bowl and then go downstairs and share a simple meal of soup and bread together. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Live music by three generations of Thiels — Chuck, Jason and Jacob — 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
Live music by the Isaiah Muller Trio 8-11 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Purse Bingo 1-4 p.m. at Neisen's Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Adult and Family Hour indoor ice skating 1-2 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $10 for families, and open skating 2-4 p.m. with admission $4 for adults and $3 for students, both available through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-587-2975.
Open swim 2-4 p.m. at the Cokato High School pool, enter through Door A, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Fee is $4 for youth and $6 for adults and $15 for families. First Sunday of the month the fee is half off: Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Open swimming continues through May 10. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Commander/EDH Tournament 4:30-9 p.m. at Jimmy's Pizza, 325 Atlantic Ave. W., Dassel. This event is for a maximum of 16 pages. Registration is $5. Prizes for first, second and third place. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Monday, Jan. 27
Early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Enter the pool through the locker rooms. Admission is $4 or a discount ticket. Passes are available too. Lap swim continues through June 3. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Hall Walking Club is 6:45-7:45 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Dassel-Cokato High School, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. The fee is $2 for the school year. Purchase a yellow Hall Walking Club badget at the Community Education office during regular office hours: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Walking is only available at the high school/middle school complex. There is no walking when there are conferences or when school is not in session. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
Have you registered for the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Hutchinson Public Library? Read books and earn rewards. Admission is free. Register at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Snowshoes are available to rent. Adult and youth sizes are available and can be picked up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The fee is $5 per pair. To reserve snow shoes, call 320-587-2975.
Indoor Playground for children age 5 or younger is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hutchinson Rec Center gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $3 per child or $5 per family. Indoor Playground continues through April 30. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Keep up with what's happening at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by watching "Chamber Connections" hosted by Mary Hodson, chamber president. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 10 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Looking for a good book to read, tune into "Off the Shelf: Book Talk with Book Lovers" with hosts Elisabeth Nelson and Kay Johnson. It airs on HCNV cable channel 10 at 11 a.m. Mondays, 6 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Learn new recipes with "Cooking in the Country with Chris" hosted by local cooking instructor Chris Schlueter. The show airs on HCVN cable channel 10 at 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and nonschool days through Feb. 23 at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students; 320-587-2975.
Veteran Lisa Dittell hosts "Hutchinson Veterans Outreach Program," which highlights resources, opportunities and activities for veterans. The program airs on HCVN cable channel 7 at noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Bedtime Stories with ECFE 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Come in your pajamas for stories, activities and a snack. Admission is free but registration is required by calling 320-587-2975. Future dates: Mondays, Feb. 24, March 23 and April 27. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. To register, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
The third annual Community Showcase exhibit opens at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The exhibit continues through Feb. 28. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. An artists reception is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
It's Lit Teen Book Club 4-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free; 320-587-2368.
Exhibit Planning Team meeting 5 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum, G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Volunteers are needed to help museum staff plan and install new exhibits in 2020. This meeting is an introduction to museum exhibition and an open brainstorming session for new exhibits. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Society, hosts "History Quest," which features local history with visits to historical sites of interest. It airs on HCVN cable channel 10 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. Thursdays and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Girl Scouts: Try it Out in Hutchinson 6-7 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is for kindergarten and first-grade girls to find out what it's like to be in Girl Scouts. For more information about this event or Girl Scouts, call Girl Scouts River Valleys at 800-845-0787.
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope at 320-587-4414.
Icicle Dance is the featured activity at Adaptive Recreation, a program for teens and adults with disabilities. It meets 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15. Fee is $5. Future events include: Feb. 4: Heart Bingo; Feb. 11: No activity; Feb. 18: Pink Dance and Feb. 25: No activity. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Trivia Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Jan. 30
"Battle of the Bags" Cornhole League 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 20, March 5, 19, April 2, 16 at Cokato Elementary School lunch room, 200 Fifth St. S.W., Cokato. Enter through Door E, Participants must register with a partner and provide their own boards and bags, four per team. The fee is $10. Register online at isd466.org or call D-C Community Education at 320-286-4120.
Friday, Jan. 31
Deadline to register for Dassel-Cokato's Who's Got Talent. The talent show is for nonprofessionals age 14 or older. Participants will be judged and there will be prizes. Entrance fee is $25. The event is Saturday, Feb. 29, at the D-C Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved seat advance tickets are $10. Tickets at the door are $12. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/DCPACtickets, or by calling Dassel-Cokato Community Education, 320-286-4120. For more information about Who's Got Talent, call Deborah Moen at 612-236-5137.
14th annual Blizzard Blast 5 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event, which benefits the Allina Health Hospice Foundation, features emcee Brian Biermann, guest speaker Dr. Sara Shorter, live music by Doug Stuedeman, dinner, live and silent auctions and raffles. Tickets are $35 and available at Allina Health Home Care Services and Cash Wise Foods in Hutchinson; Coborn's, Glencoe Regional Health and Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel, all in Glencoe; and King Pin Pub in Plato. For more information, call 320-234-5031.
Family Fun Night Dinner and Dance 5:30-7:30 p.m. for children age birth to kindergarten and their families (this includes siblings to age 10) at the Hutchinson Rec Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Admission is $10 per child and includes dinner. Free for adults and children not yet walking. Advance registration is required by calling 320-587-8908.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Artist reception 6-7:30 p.m. for participants of the Community Showcase exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The exhibit continues through Feb. 28. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday; 320-587-7278.
Hutchinson Middle School students are staging "Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, all performances at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway Acoustic Duo 8:30-11:30 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-455-8034.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Live music by Live Wire 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Deadline to register for Meghan's Place Health and Wellness Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This event features lunch and workshops on art, first aid, health and fitness and health relationships. The fee is $20 and scholarships are available. For more information, call 320-234-6347.
"Sing" is the free family movie 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 320-849-3051.
Indoor Hutchinson Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the historic Great Northern Depot at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
Brownton Rod & Gun Club's annual Ice Fishing Contest and Raffle noon-6 p.m. at the clubhouse, 19151 108th St., Brownton; 320-328-5769.
Students at New Century Academy, 950 School Road S.W., Hutchinson, are hosting an Art Fair Fundraiser 2-6 p.m. This event features art and crafts created by students and local artists. The money raised from this event will go to pay for a full scholarship for a child to attend Ngulot Boys High School in Kenya. For more information, email kareena.collette@newcenturyacademy.com, mackenzie.henning@newcenturyacademy.com or jessamine.julian@newcenturyacademy.com.
Tailgate Party to benefit the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation 5-9 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 or $40 for two. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event for a variety of prizes. The grand prize is a basket full of goodies including $400 cash. For more information, call Ralph or Geri Johnson at 320-587-6733.
Live music by Gig Noonan 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34; 320-693-9008.
Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 3-4
Litchfield Community Youth Theatre is conducting auditions for its production of "Disney's Frozen Jr." 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Students in third-12th grade may audition. Audition packets will be available beginning Jan. 15 at Litchfield Community Education, Suite 110, 307 E. Sixth St. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Pajama Story Time 7-8 p.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 400 Third St. Enjoy a special after-hours storytime. Children are welcome to come in their pajamas for an hour of songs and bedtime stories. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Gather a team for the 24th annual Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon noon-5 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser and community awareness event for the McLeod Alliance. For more information or to register your team, call Glynis at 320-234-7933.
Cosmos Creation Club meets 1 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Cosmos Public Library, 220 Milky Way St. S. Children are welcome to build fun things with Legos. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-440-1012.
Monday, Feb. 10
Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting its annual meeting 5 p.m. at the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Take a look back at 2019 and a look forward for 2020. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Light refreshments will be served; 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Coding Club for youth age 10-18 is the third Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For computer access, register at the library by calling 320-587-2368 or bring your own laptop or tablet. Admission is free.
Bull Riding at the Brewery, 7-10 p.m. Ride the mechanical bull at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Story, Story Tell Us Your Story 1-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hannah Fitzgerald Tjoflat is hosting the third annual community storytelling event. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Wednesdays, Feb. 19-April 29
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. is hosting a Cornhole League 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels are welcome. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. The fee is $50 per team to enter. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983. The brewery is at 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Friday, Feb. 21
Form a team and compete for prizes at the fourth annual Trivia Night Fundraiser 6-8:30 p.m. to benefit Haitian Ministries in the Dominican Republic. Cost is $10 plus special rounds. Snacks and beverages provided. This event is at the Dassel Church of Christ, 100 Parker Ave. E. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3322.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Hutchinson's One Book, One Community readers are invited to a book discussion 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Galleries, museums
Showing through Jan. 17, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Showing through May 3 is "Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes" at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. The show continues through May 3. The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes' photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Learn about Civil War history and local history at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. is home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for children over the age of 1. Discounted admission is available the second Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.