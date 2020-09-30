Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Want to be a better writer? Join M.E. Fuller, creative writing coach, for a virtual writing class 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The Zoom program features a 30-minute learning session, 30-minute writing session and 30-minute Q&A. Anyone age 12 or older who wants to be a better writer may attend. The cost is $65 and registration is through Montevideo Community Education by calling 320-269-5026. For more information about Fuller, visit mefullerwords.com.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ weekly art kit program will continue through the end of the year. Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Fresh-from-the-garden produce is available at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Google Meet Virtual Artist Talk 6-7 p.m. with Chris Allen and Liz Miller. Their work is featured in the new exhibit “Malaise” showing through Nov. 13 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. To participate, visit meet.google.com/kbt-meod-adq. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 1
If you enjoyed voting for the best holiday lighting display and favorite garden, the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce has another local viewing opportunity for you. The chamber is hosting a scarecrow contest through Oct. 11. The public will view scarecrows by driving or walking by local businesses and vote for their favorites online. For more information, call the chamber office at 320-693-8184.
Original Farmers Market meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Looking for creative play for your child? The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh produce 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors also sell a variety of homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Oct. 2
Online Story Hour for Children at the Dassel Public Library. Enjoy music at 10 a.m., stories at 10:15 a.m. and a craft at 10:25 a.m., or watch any time at dassel.lib.mn.us/kids-services. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Buy it homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. through October at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Enjoy the bounty of fall with a visit to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Meghan’s Place Pickleball Tournament 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Park Elementary, 100 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Meghan’s Place. All proceeds go to supporting the members, friends and activities of Meghan’s Place, a community club that serves youth and young adults with disabilities. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at it.ly/2FaMXKD.
Cultural Connections: Racism in the Arts, 10:30 a.m at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The link for this virtual conversation is available at newjourneyucc.org/join-us. It is recommended to watch this video about music theory and white supremacy prior to the event at bit.ly/3c2f1vM. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Interested in learning more about youth hockey? The Hutchinson Hockey Association is hosting the One Goal program for first-year skaters age 4 to third grade to experience hockey from noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at Burich Arena East, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. This program includes free use of equipment and five on-ice sessions with HHA coaches. State health requirements will be followed. For more information or to register, visit hutchhockey.pucksystems.com.
Live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Live music has been extended through Nov. 29. The maze is open through Oct. 31. For more information, call 320-587-2922.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5
Live music by Hounddog & Fatback 1-4 p.m. Saturday and John Beck Duo 1-4 p.m. Sunday, both at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Future performers include: The Lady & The Cowboy Oct. 10-11; Duke Zucko Oct. 17; Skippin Stones Oct. 18; Derelict Trio Oct. 24-25; and Phil Berbig Oct. 31. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 5
There’s still time to participate in the Dassel and Litchfield public libraries Deep-Dive Book Club: Slavery in America. The virtual meetings will be facilitated by Black studies scholar and Minnesota native Jenny Skoog. Participants will read two slave narratives: “Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet A. Jacobs and “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” by Frederick Douglass. Virtual discussions are 7-8 p.m. Mondays Oct. 12 and 26, and Nov. 9 and 23. For more information or to register, call Beth Cronk, head librarian, at 320-593-9447, or email elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Take an art break and view the new art exhibit “Malaise” featuring the work of Liz Miller and Chris Allen. Art center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Nov. 13. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Hutchinson is celebrating National Night Out. For more more information and a list of local get-togethers, see the story in today’s Leader.
The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson Literacy Bags and art kits pickup and return hours are 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Looking for a new book to read or need some computer time? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library is offering the following programs: Library Express 15 minute appointments are available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays; 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; Curbside Pickup is offered 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; Computer appointments are available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Returns can be dropped off at the library’s outside book drop. To schedule an appointment at the library or for more information, call 320-587-2368.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave., offers a variety of services including: Library Express 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays; Computer appointments are available 10:30 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 2:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 2:30-4 p.m. Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Curbside Pickup is offered 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Oct. 8
The Litchfield Civil War Roundtable is meeting again. The October meeting is at 1:30 p.m. with the location to be announced. The program is titled ”Lincoln: Life and Legacy” by presenters Jim and Joyce Hinderks. For membership or more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Fare For All, the community-based and community-supported food program is making its next Hutchinson food delivery 3-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is not income based and is open to everyone. To accommodate for proper social distancing, the program will be run as a drive-thru service. People are asked to remain in their vehicles while placing their orders and having the food delivered to them. Only credit cards, debit cards and EBT cards are accepted. Available for purchase are Fare For All’s usual fresh produce pack, mini and mega frozen meat packs and combo pack. Special monthly buys are also available. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213.
Saturday, Oct. 10
18th annual Winsted Women’s Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 third St. S., Winsted. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce.
It’s pumpkin chucking time with the trebuchet noon-3 p.m. today; and noon-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Costumes are welome on Halloween, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The maze is open, too, through Oct. 31. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Sunday, Oct. 11
It’s foot tappin’ and hand slappin’ live music with the Jolly Ramblers 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Oct. 18: Josie Sanken; Oct. 25: No music: Oct. 31: The Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 1: Hula Creek; Nov. 8: Marco Vendrame; Nov. 15: Ted Hajnasiewicz; Nov. 22: Brady Perl and Nov. 29: Traveled Ground. Reservations are required. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage/shelter in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. The next date is Oct. 29. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Meeker County Historical Society Annual Meeting is 6:30-8 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield. The event is for members and will include a catered dinner, a short business meeting to celebrate the MCM’s previous accomplishments and a presentation by Litchfield Mayor Keith Johnson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced and guests are asked to wear masks before and after the meal. RSVP by Oct. 10 by calling the museum at 320-693-8911.
Mondays, Oct. 19, Oct. 26
Hutchinson residents Terry and Patrice Davis will present “Thirty Years Ridin’ the Rails” in two parts: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Hutchinson Senior Center in the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This is a free event, but due to limited seating, reservations are required by calling 320-234-5656. The Senior Center is following state health guidelines, so masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
