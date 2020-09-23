Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 23
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts' weekly art kit program will continue through the end of the year. Kits — one per child — are available noon Wednesdays on a first-come, first-serve basis in the parking lot of the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The scope of the kits has been expanded to include projects for all ages from preschool to high school. Each week the kit is geared toward a specific age range and offers ways to incorporate the art concepts into other school projects. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Showing through Nov. 13 is the new art exhibit "Malaise" featuring the work of Liz Miller and Chris Allen. Art center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Fresh-from-the-garden produce is available at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Texas Hold'em 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 30 at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Original Farmers Market meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S., Litchfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebKYCm.
Looking for creative play for your child? The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is open on reservation-only basis. Members and nonmembers are asked to sign up for 2-hour blocks of playtime: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Community Market meets 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ebK60y.
Glencoe Farmers Market offers fresh produce 3-6 p.m. on Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Vendors also sell a variety of homemade goods. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BiCB9d.
Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 10. This live-hosted, free event is at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday, Sept. 25
Online Story Hour for Children at the Dassel Public Library. Enjoy music at 10 a.m., stories at 10:15 a.m. and a craft at 10:25 a.m., or watch any time at dassel.lib.mn.us/kids-services. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
Buy it homegrown and homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. through October at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26
Third annual Oktoberfest 2-11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. Friday features live music by the Jolly Ramblers 7-10 p.m., and Saturday features live music by Levi Henry 3:30-6:30 p.m. and the Parachute Pandas 7:30-10:30 p.m. State health guidelines of social distancing and mandatory masks will be followed. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Interested in learning more about youth hockey? The Hutchinson Hockey Association is hosting the One Goal program for first-year skaters age 4 to third grade to experience hockey from noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at Burich Arena East, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. This program includes free use of equipment and five on-ice sessions with HHA coaches. State health requirements will be followed. For more information or to register, visit hutchhockey.pucksystems.com.
Start your weekend on a fresh note with a visit to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Zumba Dance Party 10-11:30 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring family and friends to experience the fun of this free Zumba class. All ages are welcome. Donations welcome but not required to participate. Wear loose-fitting clothes and bring water to drink. Social distancing will be required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3h8zkc4.
Southwest Minnesota Arts Celebration is looking different this year. It's a virtual event rather than in-person. The schedule includes: 1 p.m. case studies/videos of SMAC-grant-awarded arts events in the 18-county area; 4:30 p.m. virtual social hour; 5 p.m. annual meeting; 5:30 p.m. recognition of Tom Wirt of Hutchinson as the Prairie Star Award recipient, and Julie Iverson, recipient of the Prairie Disciple Award; and 7 p.m. Spirit of the Region raffle winners posted. To join the celebration from your computer, tablet or smartphone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/605034389. You can also dial in by calling 571-317-3122, access code 605-034-389. For more information, call SMAC at 800-622-5284 or email info@swmnarts.org.
Harvest Celebration at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features live music by Diesel Fire noon to 3 p.m., followed by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 3:30-6:30 p.m. Also happening is the Hutchinson Jaycees bean bag tournament and the opening of the 12-acre corn maze. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
Car and Bike Show 2-5 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Silver Lake. There is no entry fee for this event. For more information, call Brent Wraspir at 320-262-6742.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27
The Elks annual Gun Show, Knives and Coins is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, children younger than 12 are free with an adult. Parking is free and food is available onsite. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Live music by Derelict Trio 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 9 miles north of Dassel at 32025 State Highway 15 N., Kimball. Future performers include: Hounddog & Fatback Oct. 3; John Beck Duo Oct. 4; and The Lady & The Cowboy Oct. 10-11. Reservations are required by calling 320-223-8748, or email dana.millnerwinery@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Live music by Patrick Allen 2-5 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E. Reservations are required. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Sept. 28
Have you registered for the Dassel and Litchfield public libraries Deep-Dive Book Club: Slavery in America? The virtual meetings will be facilitated by Black studies scholar and Minnesota native Jenny Skoog. Participants will read two slave narratives: "Life of a Slave Girl" by Harriet A. Jacobs and "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave" by Frederick Douglass. Virtual discussions are 7-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and 26, and Nov. 9 and 23. For more information or to register, call Beth Cronk, head librarian, at 320-593-9447, or email elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson has expanded its hours for Literacy Bags and art kits pick-up and returns. Hours are now 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. The museum is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, visit wheelandcog.com.
Looking for a new book to read or need some computer time? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library is offering the following programs: Library Express 15 minute appointments are available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays; 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; Curbside Pickup is offered 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; Computer appointments are available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Returns can be dropped off at the library's outside book drop. To schedule an appointment at the library or for more information, call 320-587-2368.
Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave., offers a variety of services including: Library Express 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays; Computer appointments are available 10:30 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 2:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 2:30-4 p.m. Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Curbside Pickup is offered 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Beer & Hymns. Join the Nelson family 6-7 p.m. in their home for a virtual singing experience. It is Facebook Live at facebook.com/riverofhopehutchinson. If you are not on Facebook, it will be live streamed at riverofhopehutchinson.org/beer-and-hymns. For more information, call the River of Hope Church office at 320-587-4414.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Google Meet Virtual Artist Talk 6-7 p.m. with Chris Allen and Liz Miller. Their work is featured in the new exhibit "Malaise" showing through Nov. 13 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. To participate, visit meet.google.com/kbt-meod-adq. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Thursday, Oct. 1
If you enjoyed voting for the best holiday lighting display and favorite garden, the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce has another local viewing opportunity for you. The chamber is hosting a Scarecrow Contest Oct. 1-11. The public will view scarecrows by driving or walking by local businesses and vote for their favorites online. Businesses have until Thursday, Sept. 17, to register to participate. For more information, call the chamber office at 320-693-8184.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Meghan's Place Pickleball Tournament 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Park Elementary, 100 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Meghan's Place. All proceeds will go toward supporting the members, friends and activities of Meghan's Place, a community club that serves youth and young adults with disabilities. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at it.ly/2FaMXKD.
Cultural Connections: Racism in the Arts, 10:30 a.m at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The link for this virtual conversation is available at newjourneyucc.org/join-us. It is recommended to watch this video about music theory and white supremacy prior to the event at bit.ly/3c2f1vM. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Saturday, Oct. 10
18th annual Winsted Women's Expo 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 third St. S., Winsted. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Art in the Park 4:30-6:30 p.m. at RiverSong Stage/shelter in Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. The next date is Oct. 29. This event is sponsored by the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson and United Way of McLeod County. For more information, visit bit.ly/334qvuX.
Galleries and museums
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
The McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit mcleodhistory.org.
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is open. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open to 25 percent capacity. CDC guidelines are recommended with social distancing and face masks. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, is open. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.