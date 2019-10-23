Next seven days
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Tickets are on sale for the Leader’s Home for the Holidays Show on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hutchinson Event Center. General admission tickets are $10 and available at the Leader office, 170 Shady Ridge Road N.W.; Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State Highway 7 W., both in Hutchinson; and the Litchfield Independent Review, 217 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information or to buy tickets, call 320-753-3655.
The Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, is leading a free Taijifit class 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann is the instructor at the third annual Defense Class 6-7:30 p.m. at New Discoveries Montessori Academy, 1000 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. No advance registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes. This free event is hosted by the Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Take a tour of Haunted Hutchinson 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tour begins at the Harrington-Merrill House, 225 Washington Ave., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 cash or check at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Tour is limited to 20. Transportation is a tractor/people mover. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. For more information, visit Historic Hutch’s Facebook page or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by Josie Sanken at Pulse Hutchinson’s Live Music Brewery Night 6:30-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Free drink tickets for the first 50 people, free appetizers, prize giveaways. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For planning RSVP on the Pulse Hutchinson Facebook Event page.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Oct. 24
The Liquor Hutch is hosting a fall beer tasting event 5-7 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The $10 registration fee includes pizza and beer samples. For more information or to register, call the Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762
Artist Ellen Starr is teaching a hands-on adult macrame bracelet class 5:30-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Class is for age 16 or older and limited to 15 participants. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Second annual Autumn Festival 6-8 p.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event features hayrides, pumpkin carving and painting, music, games, hot cider and a bonfire. It is for students in grades 6-12 and young adults. Admission is $5, and there is a $15 family maximum. If you wish to paint or carve a pumpkin, the deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 23. Guests are asked to bring a chair, too. For more information or to register, call 320-234-6347 or email director@meghansplace.org.
Challenge yourself or form a team and compete at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
It’s opening night for Litchfield High School’s stage production of “Mary Poppins” at 7 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave. The show is also performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For advance purchase tickets, call Darcy at 320-693-2424, ext. 4319.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Oct. 25
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Live music by Isaiah Muller, who is solo, 7:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Live music by the Hooligans beginning at 8 p.m., costume contest at the Litchfield Eagles Club’s Halloween Boo Bash, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27
Levandowski Pottery Fall Open House, 510 Parker Ave. W., Dassel. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. This year’s guests artists are Pat Johnson, leather purses; Mike Carlson, stained glass; and Katie Villasenor, beaded jewelry; 320-275-9298.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Dassel Friends of the Library Book Sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Spirit Journey Meditation 9:30 a.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. All are welcome on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for meditation, rest and reflection followed by group discussion. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery Open House, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The last day for Clay Coyote Gallery is Oct. 27. Guests are welcome to buy pots at the studio. Hours available by chance or appointment. For more information, visit claycoyote.com or call 320-587-2599.
Discover Dassel Fine Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View the work of Dassel-area artists during this self-guided tour. Pick up a map at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S., Dassel; 320-275-3077.
Last weekend for Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
Armored Combat Sports presents “War in the North,” a chapter war tournament and mega brawl 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meeker County Fairgrounds, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students, $5 for military personnel and first responders, and free for children 5 or younger. For more information, go to chapterwars.com or armoredcombatsports.com.
Meet Minnesota author Wendy Webb 1:30 p.m. at the Winsted Arts Council’s BookToberfest, 141 Main Ave. W., Winsted. Webb is known for writing mysteries that take place on the Great Lakes. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Live music by Diamondback 8 p.m.-midnight at Neisen’s Bar and Grill Halloween party and costume contest in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Free jukebox at the Silver Lake Muni’s Halloween Party, 200 Main St. W., Silver Lake. Costume contest with prizes. Must be present to win; 320-327-2777.
DJ music by 320 Entertainment 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar’s Halloween Party, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-3999.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Operation Christmas Child Packing Party 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dassel Church of Christ, 100 Parker Ave. E., Dassel. All are welcome for fun, fellowship and filling shoeboxes. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-275-3322.
Hosanna Handbell Concert in the Peace Center during the Reformation Sunday Celebration at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W. This event includes a German dinner 11:45-1 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery Open House, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Last day for Clay Coyote Gallery. Studio hours by appointment. For more information, visit claycoyote.com or call 320-587-2599.
No live music today at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Nov. 3: Tyler Herwig; Nov. 10: Trent Shaw; Nov. 17: Joe McPherson and Nov. 24: Erin Chase. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Oct. 28
It’s Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
RiverSong Halloween Bash 5-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is a volunteer appreciation and recruitment party. Dress up as your favorite performer and enjoy candy, hot cider and learn more about Hutchinson’s “homegrown” music festival. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Beer & Hymns 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit riverofhopehutchinson.org.
Black-and-orange dance and pizza party is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Oct. 30
It’s opening night for Hutchinson High School’s musical “Mary Poppins” 7 p.m. The show is also staged 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All shows are at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. For more information, call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Boo! It’s Halloween.
It’s opening night for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy “Seasonal Allergies” at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at hutchtheatre.org. The show is also staged Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Nov. 7-9. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday-Tuesday, Nov. 1-5
Parkview Dental annual Halloween Candy Buy Back event is back. Bring in your unopened Halloween candy to the office, 10 Hassan St. N.E., Hutchinson, and receive a $1 per pound (10-pound limit) during regular business hours: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. All collected candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude who distributes it to U.S. troops, veterans and first responders. For more information, call Parkview Dental at 320-587-2726.
Saturday, Nov. 2
30th annual 3M Club Holiday Craft Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. All booths have been reserved since August — many new crafters. In recognition of the event’s 30th anniversary, organizers are giving away gifts to 30 lucky people. Admission is free.
47th annual Dassel-Cokato Craft Fair at D-C High School, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. This event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. features more than 90 crafters. Admission and parking are free. This event is a fundraiser for D-C Early Childhood programs.
Free family showing of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Concessions will be available.
Thursday, Nov. 7
United Way of McLeod County is hosting its third annual Power of the Purse 4-7 p.m. A portion of the dollars spent at Lillians, Amazing Grace, by Mae and Sanford & Co., all in downtown Hutchinson, will be donated to United Way. For more information, call Hannah Tjoflat, executive director, at 320-587-3613.
The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council is hosting a grant information session 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features an overview of all SMAC grant programs for the current year (through June 30, 2020). Admission is free but advance registration is required at conta.cc/2MNNGBq or by calling 800-622-5284.
Leader’s new Home for the Holidays show 7-9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Doors open at 5 p.m. for vendor shopping followed by the show at 7 p.m., which features decorating and entertaining ideas for the holidays. Admission is $10. Buy tickets at the Leader and Cash Wise Foods, both in Hutchinson, and at the Litchfield Independent Review office in Litchfield. For more information or to buy tickets, call 320-753-3655.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Minnesota author Jessica Lourey is teaching two writing workshops: 10 a.m.-noon learn how to turn your idea into a book in seven easy steps at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E., and 1-3 p.m. learn how to write cleaner, faster and better using the “Pyramid on a Point” method at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and advance registration is not required. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Elks Lodge, 720 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Area Christmas for Kids.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Advance tickets are on sale for third annual Saluting Community Heroes: 5:30 p.m. reception followed by 7 p.m. dinner and program at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This year’s featured speaker is Taya Kyle, widow of American sniper Chris Kyle. For more information and to buy tickets, visit salutingcommunityheroes.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Sing your favorites at karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-455-4999.
Friday, Nov. 15
Silver Lake Holiday Sip & Shop 6-9 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. Tickets are $15 in advance at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store and $20 at the door. For more information, call Paul Davis at 320-552-0927.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Build a bowl 10 a.m.-noon at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The bowls made today will be for sale at the church’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event raises money to alleviate hunger in McLeod County. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Ambassadors annual Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features live music by Josie Sanken, prize drawing, samples and more. Tickets are $15 and available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson or call 320-587-5252.
Glencoe Area Thrive Community is hosting Drawn to the Word 6:30-8 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. The Rev. Paul Oman is painting a larger-than-life mural. The story will unfold artistically, musically and narratively during the event. Dessert will be served. This event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and United Way of McLeod County. Advance tickets $20 if purchased by Nov. 19. After that, tickets are $25. For more information, call Katie Rotz at 320-864-2022.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Nov. 30
A.B.A.T.E. South Central is hosting Toys for Kids with DJ music by Sub Zero 8 p.m.-midnight and silent auction 6-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34. Bring unwrapped toys and cash donations for children in Meeker and McLeod counties; It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
A duo from Miss Myra and the Moonshiners is performing vintage blues and jazz 7 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-9463.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
